NBA rescinds Giannis Antetokounmpo's triple-double from Sunday

Zach Lowe: The league has rescinded Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 10th rebound last night–and thus his triple-double, sources tell ESPN. League rules say that for a field-goal attempt to count as official, the player has to shoot “with intent to score a field-goal” — i.e. to make the shot.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
NBA Math @NBA_Math
March 6 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.2
2. Luka Dončić: 15.8
3. Joel Embiid: 15.7
4. Damian Lillard: 14.8
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.5
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.3
7. Jayson Tatum: 14.12
8. LeBron James: 13.1
9. Anthony Davis: 12.9
10. Stephen Curry: 12.2 pic.twitter.com/yW4z3HIrJ3 – 10:50 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo admits to pulling a Ricky Davis to record triple-double: ‘Kind of stole one’
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards had a plan to limit Giannis Antetokounmpo, but it led to a lot of threes for his teammates in a loss to the Bucks.
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo “steals” 😉 a triple-double as the #Bucks outlast the #Wizards 117-111
🏥 Giannis says hand/wrist wasn’t re-aggravated (apology for earlier typo).
🔥🔥 Jevon Carter & Joe Ingles light it up.
🏃♂️💨 Wizards nearly hustle to a win.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo secured his triple-double with this intentionally missed layup at the end of the game vs Wizards 😂
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo “steals” 😉 a triple-double as the #Bucks outlast the #Wizards 117-111
🏥 Giannis says his hand/wrist was re-aggravated.
🔥🔥 Jevon Carter & Joe Ingles light it up.
🏃♂️💨 Wizards nearly hustle to a win.
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Giannis Antetokounmpo knew he had 9 rebounds, one shy of a triple-double, after grabbing Corey Kispert’s late miss
He then “shot” the ball to miss and get an offensive rebound for his 10th board
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Wonder what @Kendrick Perkins thinks about this? 🤔
Giannis Antetokounmpo really missed a shot on purpose to finish with a triple-double 😏
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Final: Bucks 117, Wizards 111
Milwaukee had 22 three’s.
Beal: 33p 9r
Porzingis: 24p 12r 5a
Antetokounmpo: 23p 10r 13a – 10:03 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards fall to the Milwaukee Bucks and drop to (30-34).
#DCAboveAll 111
#FearTheDeer 117
Bradley Beal led all with 32
Kristaps Porzingis 24
Deni Avdija 17
Corey Kispert 11
Delon Wright 10
Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with a 23-point Triple Double. – 9:54 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Bucks 117, Wizards 111
Beal: 33 pts., 9 rebs., 2 assts.
Porziņģis: 24 pts., 14 rebs., 5 assts.
Giannis: 23 pts., 10 rebs., 13 assts.
3-pointers: Bucks 22/49, Wizards 8/31 – 9:54 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Bucks 117, Wizards 111
Beal: 33 pts., 9 rebs., 2 assts.
Porziņģis: 24 pts., 14 rebs., 5 assts.
Giannis: 23 pts., 9 rebs., 13 assts.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Start of the 4th Quarter: Bucks 83, Wizards 80
Porziņģis: 24 pts., 12 rebs., 4 assts.
Beal: 16 pts., 7 rebs., 2 assts.
Giannis: 17 pts., 6 reb., 6 assts.
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kristaps Porzingis implores Wes Unseld Jr. to challenge a third quarter foul call claiming Giannis Antetokounmpo chicken wing’d to get around.
Kristaps Porzingis implores Wes Unseld Jr. to challenge a third quarter foul call claiming Giannis Antetokounmpo chicken wing’d to get around.
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Bucks 58, Wizards 48
Porziņģis: 18 pts., 7 rebs.
Beal: 12 pts., 5 rebs., 1 asst.
Giannis: 9 pts., 6 reb., 5 assts.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
End of the 1st Quarter: Bucks 33, Wizards 28
Porziņģis: 18 pts., 4 rebs.
Giannis: 9 pts., 1 reb., 3 assts.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
A very pro-#Bucks / Giannis Antetokounmpo crowd here in Washington. But, Kristaps Porziņģis got the #Wizards fans up with a block on a dunk attempt from Antetokounmpo.
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 23 points, had a season-high 13 assists and rebounded his intentionally missed shot with a second left for his fourth triple-double of the season as the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks beat the Washington Wizards 117-111 on Sunday night. Jevon Carter added 20 points while shooting 6-of-10 from beyond the arc, and Jrue Holiday scored 19 in Milwaukee’s victory a night after a home loss to Philadelphia snapped a 16-game win streak. It was just about over when Antetokounmpo dribbled to the basket and lightly tossed the ball off the backboard to himself for his 10th rebound. “I was thinking about scoring the ball, but I feel like in those situations it’s best to kind of keep the ball,” Antetokounmpo said. “But yeah, I just try to play the game smart and kind of stole one.” -via ESPN / March 6, 2023
Rob Perez: Giannis just threw himself a rebound at the buzzer to get a triple double. -via Twitter @WorldWideWob / March 6, 2023
Portland Trail Blazers superstar caught wind of Giannis’ antics and the former could not help but react to what he just witnessed: All Lillard could say was, “Lmaooo,” which in case you didn’t know, means that he was laughing his a** off as he watched this clip. -via Clutch Points / March 6, 2023