Live stream: Pelicans 59, Kings 59

The New Orleans Pelicans (31-33) play against the Sacramento Kings (37-26) at Golden 1 Center

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday March 6, 2023

New Orleans Pelicans 59, Sacramento Kings 59 (Half)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Was also interesting to see Willie trust Kira Lewis as much as he did in that half with CJ on the bench.

Kira had played 10+ minutes twice in his last 7 games. Played 11 minutes in the 1st half tonight. – Was also interesting to see Willie trust Kira Lewis as much as he did in that half with CJ on the bench.Kira had played 10+ minutes twice in his last 7 games. Played 11 minutes in the 1st half tonight. – 11:08 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Pelicans kept up with the NBA’s No. 1 offense in the first half. It’s tied at 59. New Orleans hit 9 3s. Trey Murphy went 3 of 5. Herb Jones is 2 of 2. His first game with multiple triples since January. – Pelicans kept up with the NBA’s No. 1 offense in the first half. It’s tied at 59. New Orleans hit 9 3s. Trey Murphy went 3 of 5. Herb Jones is 2 of 2. His first game with multiple triples since January. – 11:07 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings and Pelicans tied 59-59 at the half. Both teams shoot well over 50%, Kings at 56%, Pelicans at 61%. New Orleans gets 14 from Brandon Ingram, while Sacramento is led by Kevin Huerter’s 12 points. – Kings and Pelicans tied 59-59 at the half. Both teams shoot well over 50%, Kings at 56%, Pelicans at 61%. New Orleans gets 14 from Brandon Ingram, while Sacramento is led by Kevin Huerter’s 12 points. – 11:07 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of 1st half: Kings 59, Pelicans 59

Ingram 14 pts, 6 assts

Valanciunas 11 pts, 5 rebs

Murphy 9 pts (3-5 3PT)

Really strong half from BI and JV. Pels executing really well on offense. Just gotta get the turnovers and offensive rebounds under control. Pretty good half overall. – End of 1st half: Kings 59, Pelicans 59Ingram 14 pts, 6 asstsValanciunas 11 pts, 5 rebsMurphy 9 pts (3-5 3PT)Really strong half from BI and JV. Pels executing really well on offense. Just gotta get the turnovers and offensive rebounds under control. Pretty good half overall. – 11:05 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Good half from the Pelicans offensively. Get some stops on the other end and this is a very winnable game – Good half from the Pelicans offensively. Get some stops on the other end and this is a very winnable game – 11:04 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

All tied up at 59-59 heading to half here in Sacramento. Huerter leads with 12 points. Mitchell has 11 and Sabonis is chasing another triple-double with 6 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. – All tied up at 59-59 heading to half here in Sacramento. Huerter leads with 12 points. Mitchell has 11 and Sabonis is chasing another triple-double with 6 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. – 11:04 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Major Kings fan, Davis native & hopefully future Daily Show host Hasan Minhaj (who recently deleted his Twitter account) seated courtside with Vivek Ranadive.

11:01 PM Major Kings fan, Davis native & hopefully future Daily Show host Hasan Minhaj (who recently deleted his Twitter account) seated courtside with Vivek Ranadive. @James Ham also points out Oakland A’s & SJ Earthquakes owner John Fisher also seated with the Kings owner tonight. pic.twitter.com/4QexE4ORvO

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Pass and cut. Pelicans generating much better offense tonight with their movement – Pass and cut. Pelicans generating much better offense tonight with their movement – 11:01 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Davion Mitchell with his third triple. Kings are now 10-of-16 from deep. – Davion Mitchell with his third triple. Kings are now 10-of-16 from deep. – 10:59 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Pelicans struggling with knowing what to do against the Kings players. Going under on Heurter, over rotating on Delly – Pelicans struggling with knowing what to do against the Kings players. Going under on Heurter, over rotating on Delly – 10:49 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Nice recovery from the Kings here in the early second. Better defensive effort. Lyles stepping up. 42-37 Kings lead. – Nice recovery from the Kings here in the early second. Better defensive effort. Lyles stepping up. 42-37 Kings lead. – 10:46 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Willie Green quickly goes to the Herb at the 5 lineup after a couple defensive lapses by Jaxson Hayes on Kevin Huerter 3s. – Willie Green quickly goes to the Herb at the 5 lineup after a couple defensive lapses by Jaxson Hayes on Kevin Huerter 3s. – 10:44 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings guard Kevin Huerter shot 29.2% from 3-point range in February. He is 13 of 17 from beyond the arc over the past three games, including 4 of 4 so far tonight. – Kings guard Kevin Huerter shot 29.2% from 3-point range in February. He is 13 of 17 from beyond the arc over the past three games, including 4 of 4 so far tonight. – 10:43 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kevin Huerter letting it fly from deep@beyond the perimeter, now 4/4 here in the first half and up to 12 points. – Kevin Huerter letting it fly from deep@beyond the perimeter, now 4/4 here in the first half and up to 12 points. – 10:41 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Don’t believe anyone who tells you Kevin Huerter isn’t good when he’s going through a cold stretch.

Because when he’s hitting, he’s 🔥.

Plus he’s an underrated playmaker. – Don’t believe anyone who tells you Kevin Huerter isn’t good when he’s going through a cold stretch.Because when he’s hitting, he’s 🔥.Plus he’s an underrated playmaker. – 10:40 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings guard Kevin Huerter is 4 of 4 from 3-point range. He has 12 points in 10 minutes. – Kings guard Kevin Huerter is 4 of 4 from 3-point range. He has 12 points in 10 minutes. – 10:40 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kevin Huerter is on fire. 12 points on 4-4 from long range. – Kevin Huerter is on fire. 12 points on 4-4 from long range. – 10:40 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st: Pelicans 32, Kings 29

Ingram 7 pts, 4 assts

Valanciunas 7 pts

Murphy 6 pts

Pels shot 63.2 percent from the field, 5-7 from 3. Really good start against the best offense in the league. – End of the 1st: Pelicans 32, Kings 29Ingram 7 pts, 4 asstsValanciunas 7 ptsMurphy 6 ptsPels shot 63.2 percent from the field, 5-7 from 3. Really good start against the best offense in the league. – 10:36 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings close the gap to end the first quarter, trail the Pelicans 32-29. Sabonis and Huerter each have 6 points. Kings finish the quarter with 10 assists on 11 baskets. – Kings close the gap to end the first quarter, trail the Pelicans 32-29. Sabonis and Huerter each have 6 points. Kings finish the quarter with 10 assists on 11 baskets. – 10:36 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Back-to-back steals by Kira Lewis and Dyson Daniels lead to layups on the other end. Pels lead by 7.

The young guards are getting some valuable experience with all the injuries. – Back-to-back steals by Kira Lewis and Dyson Daniels lead to layups on the other end. Pels lead by 7.The young guards are getting some valuable experience with all the injuries. – 10:34 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Maybe Kira Lewis Jr is the answer – Maybe Kira Lewis Jr is the answer – 10:34 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Kira Lewis and Dyson Daniels with back-to-back steals and the Pelicans score a couple in transition, pushing their lead to 32-25 over the Kings here in the first quarter. – Kira Lewis and Dyson Daniels with back-to-back steals and the Pelicans score a couple in transition, pushing their lead to 32-25 over the Kings here in the first quarter. – 10:33 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Back-to-back bad passes by Malik Monk results in Pelicans highlights.

Kings down 32-25 early. Pelicans shooting 71%. – Back-to-back bad passes by Malik Monk results in Pelicans highlights.Kings down 32-25 early. Pelicans shooting 71%. – 10:32 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Malik Monk with a pair of bad turnovers that led to transition dunks. Kings down 32-25. – Malik Monk with a pair of bad turnovers that led to transition dunks. Kings down 32-25. – 10:32 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Trey Lyles with a quick 2 fouls in a little over a minute. – Trey Lyles with a quick 2 fouls in a little over a minute. – 10:31 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Black Falcon punches it in to tie the game up at 23 💥 10:28 PM Black Falcon punches it in to tie the game up at 23 💥 pic.twitter.com/CKeq6QwhW0

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Trey Murphy with back-to-back 3s now. Pelicans have made 5 of their first 6 attempts from there. – Trey Murphy with back-to-back 3s now. Pelicans have made 5 of their first 6 attempts from there. – 10:25 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Shooters come into G1C hot. 5/6 for the Pelicans from deep early. What else is new… – Shooters come into G1C hot. 5/6 for the Pelicans from deep early. What else is new… – 10:24 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Jonas Valanciunas just knocked down his first 3-pointer since Jan. 25 – Jonas Valanciunas just knocked down his first 3-pointer since Jan. 25 – 10:23 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Finally! Jonas Valanciunas drills a 3-pointer. That’s his first make from deep since January 25. – Finally! Jonas Valanciunas drills a 3-pointer. That’s his first make from deep since January 25. – 10:23 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Terence Davis triple. Kings are 5-of-8 from deep to open the game. 7 assists on 7 made buckets. – Terence Davis triple. Kings are 5-of-8 from deep to open the game. 7 assists on 7 made buckets. – 10:22 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Matthew Dellavedova and Terence Davis in the game before Malik Monk? – Matthew Dellavedova and Terence Davis in the game before Malik Monk? – 10:22 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Davion Mitchell got his first 3-pointer to go. He’s 7 of 15 from 3-point range over the last seven games. He was 4 of 19 over the previous seven games. – Davion Mitchell got his first 3-pointer to go. He’s 7 of 15 from 3-point range over the last seven games. He was 4 of 19 over the previous seven games. – 10:20 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Keegan Murray already has a few deflections. Much more engaged & active tonight compared to Saturday. – Keegan Murray already has a few deflections. Much more engaged & active tonight compared to Saturday. – 10:20 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Kevin Huerter, Keegan Murray & Davion Mitchell all hitting their shots with De’Aaron Fox out. 👍👍👍 – Kevin Huerter, Keegan Murray & Davion Mitchell all hitting their shots with De’Aaron Fox out. 👍👍👍 – 10:17 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

The Kings are fun to watch. They don’t defend anyone, but they are fun to watch. – The Kings are fun to watch. They don’t defend anyone, but they are fun to watch. – 10:17 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Huerter with another 3-ball. Kings getting open looks on the perimeter. – Huerter with another 3-ball. Kings getting open looks on the perimeter. – 10:15 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kevin Huerter drills a 3 on Sacramento’s opening possession, picking up where he left off the other night vs. Minnesota. – Kevin Huerter drills a 3 on Sacramento’s opening possession, picking up where he left off the other night vs. Minnesota. – 10:11 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kevin Huerter drills the triple to open the scoring for Sacramento. 3-2 Kings. – Kevin Huerter drills the triple to open the scoring for Sacramento. 3-2 Kings. – 10:11 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

To add to what Joel and AD just discussed on To add to what Joel and AD just discussed on #Pelicans TV, Kira Lewis Jr. has shot 5/5 from three-point range over his last three appearances. His minutes have fluctuated and there have been DNPs mixed in, but he’s also 10/14 from deep since the Feb. 5 rout over Kings – 10:05 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans starters:

CJ McCollum

Herb Jones

Brandon Ingram

Trey Murphy

Jonas Valanciunas – Pelicans starters:CJ McCollumHerb JonesBrandon IngramTrey MurphyJonas Valanciunas – 9:33 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Starters:

CJ McCollum

Herb Jones

Trey Murphy

Brandon Ingram

Jonas Valanciunas – Starters:CJ McCollumHerb JonesTrey MurphyBrandon IngramJonas Valanciunas – 9:33 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Davis native Hasan Minhaj, fresh off his outstanding appearance hosting The Daily Show last week, is here at Golden 1 Center to watch his Sacramento Kings host the Pelicans tonight. – Davis native Hasan Minhaj, fresh off his outstanding appearance hosting The Daily Show last week, is here at Golden 1 Center to watch his Sacramento Kings host the Pelicans tonight. – 9:33 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Jonas Valanciunas (left calf contusion) is available for tonight’s Pelicans-Kings game. – Jonas Valanciunas (left calf contusion) is available for tonight’s Pelicans-Kings game. – 9:17 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Jonas Valanciunas is available for tonight’s game, Pelicans say.

Wonder if we’ll see the small ball lineups with his return. Probably depends on how Kings are with Sabonis, especially down the stretch. – Jonas Valanciunas is available for tonight’s game, Pelicans say.Wonder if we’ll see the small ball lineups with his return. Probably depends on how Kings are with Sabonis, especially down the stretch. – 9:15 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Jonas Valanciunas is available for tonight’s game in Sacramento, per the Pelicans. He missed the last two games with a calf contusion. – Jonas Valanciunas is available for tonight’s game in Sacramento, per the Pelicans. He missed the last two games with a calf contusion. – 9:15 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

“He’s shown more to me than what I expected.”



🎙 Coach Brown discusses Davion’s recent efforts on both sides of the ball. 8:57 PM “He’s shown more to me than what I expected.”🎙 Coach Brown discusses Davion’s recent efforts on both sides of the ball. pic.twitter.com/j73AvpPbSz

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Three questions?

Most dangerous playoff team in Western Conference?

2-6 order in West?

Which two teams make 9-10 play-in: Pelicans, Jazz, Lakers, Thunder or Blazers? #NBA 8:52 PM Three questions?Most dangerous playoff team in Western Conference?2-6 order in West?Which two teams make 9-10 play-in: Pelicans, Jazz, Lakers, Thunder or Blazers? #NBA pic.twitter.com/I1HRyVvvko

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Brandon Ingram is taking 4.1 3s per game. Willie Green said pregame the team has encouraged him to take more.

“We want him taking more 3s. It’s just a matter of him doing it. He knows about it. He’s just got to get comfortable shooting five to eight 3s a game.” – Brandon Ingram is taking 4.1 3s per game. Willie Green said pregame the team has encouraged him to take more.“We want him taking more 3s. It’s just a matter of him doing it. He knows about it. He’s just got to get comfortable shooting five to eight 3s a game.” – 8:42 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

No DeAaron Fox tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans. – No DeAaron Fox tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans. – 8:32 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

De’Aaron Fox is sitting tonight against the Pelicans with some hamstring soreness. Doesn’t sound serious. Mike Brown said Fox wanted to play but he “pulled the plug” out of precaution. Kings have the Knicks in Sacramento on Thursday night on TNT. – De’Aaron Fox is sitting tonight against the Pelicans with some hamstring soreness. Doesn’t sound serious. Mike Brown said Fox wanted to play but he “pulled the plug” out of precaution. Kings have the Knicks in Sacramento on Thursday night on TNT. – 8:29 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings coach Mike Brown says he made the call to sit De’Aaron Fox tonight. Fox wanted to play, but Brown doesn’t want “something small” to turn into “something big.” – Kings coach Mike Brown says he made the call to sit De’Aaron Fox tonight. Fox wanted to play, but Brown doesn’t want “something small” to turn into “something big.” – 8:26 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings will hope De’Aaron Fox can go Thursday, but Mike Brown said he wanted to give him the game off despite Fox’s desire to play tonight. – Kings will hope De’Aaron Fox can go Thursday, but Mike Brown said he wanted to give him the game off despite Fox’s desire to play tonight. – 8:25 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Mike Brown says De’Aaron Fox wanted to play through his hamstring injury tonight but Brown made the decision to sit him. – Mike Brown says De’Aaron Fox wanted to play through his hamstring injury tonight but Brown made the decision to sit him. – 8:25 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Mike Brown says Davion Mitchell will get the start in place of De’Aaron Fox, out with the hamstring tonight vs. Pelicans. – Mike Brown says Davion Mitchell will get the start in place of De’Aaron Fox, out with the hamstring tonight vs. Pelicans. – 8:22 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Mike Brown confirmed that Davion Mitchell will start tonight for De’Aaron Fox. – Mike Brown confirmed that Davion Mitchell will start tonight for De’Aaron Fox. – 8:21 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Davion Mitchell will start in place of De’Aaron Fox. – Davion Mitchell will start in place of De’Aaron Fox. – 8:21 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Updated Injury Report vs. New Orleans Pelicans – 3/6:

De’Aaron Fox (Left Hamstring Soreness) – OUT – Updated Injury Report vs. New Orleans Pelicans – 3/6:De’Aaron Fox (Left Hamstring Soreness) – OUT – 8:05 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox (hamstring) has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Pelicans. – Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox (hamstring) has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Pelicans. – 8:04 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

It’s your turn to #PickEm

Go to the #Pelicans app now to answer 5 questions with your predictions and you could win… then win again!

@CaesarsSports 8:00 PM It’s your turn to #PickEmGo to the #Pelicans app now to answer 5 questions with your predictions and you could win… then win again!@CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/4d7tnvvPo3

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Kings made 31 3-pointers at home in February!



This season, @tacobell will donate $50 for every made 3-pointer to support young people pursuing their educational goals and career aspirations. 8:00 PM Kings made 31 3-pointers at home in February!This season, @tacobell will donate $50 for every made 3-pointer to support young people pursuing their educational goals and career aspirations. pic.twitter.com/qYlD25QKAB

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Here are my Kings Beat @PrizePicks selections for tonight’s games. Looking for a Keegan Murray bounce back game.

Make sure to use code KINGSBEAT to get your 1st deposit matched up to $100. #PrizePicksPartner #AD

LINK: pic.twitter.com/vP9dznZvjq – 7:10 PM Here are my Kings Beat @PrizePicks selections for tonight’s games. Looking for a Keegan Murray bounce back game.Make sure to use code KINGSBEAT to get your 1st deposit matched up to $100. #PrizePicksPartner #ADLINK: https://t.co/ApVPjE7uWE…

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Sacramento Kings assistant coach Luke Loucks has rejoined the team ahead of tonight’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans after missing the past two games due to a death in the family. – Sacramento Kings assistant coach Luke Loucks has rejoined the team ahead of tonight’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans after missing the past two games due to a death in the family. – 6:31 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Jonas Valanciunas (calf) said at shootaround that he’ll warm up pregame before decision is made on playing tonight. Valanciunas on defense vs. Kings: “We have to be able to stop them, especially in transition. They’re a fast-paced team. We have to be able to help each other.” – Jonas Valanciunas (calf) said at shootaround that he’ll warm up pregame before decision is made on playing tonight. Valanciunas on defense vs. Kings: “We have to be able to stop them, especially in transition. They’re a fast-paced team. We have to be able to help each other.” – 6:07 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

The other nominees:

Devin Booker (winner)

Anthony Davis

Jamal Murray

Domantas Sabonis

OKC’s #12 overall pick keeping good company. – The other nominees:Devin Booker (winner)Anthony DavisJamal MurrayDomantas SabonisOKC’s #12 overall pick keeping good company. – 5:47 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

I need the beam and @momoragan needs some fog.

NIGHT CHAT returns tonight following Kings-Pelicans:

youtube.com/watch?v=Z1rVvd… pic.twitter.com/fqQyw7GQL5 – 5:43 PM I need the beam and @momoragan needs some fog.NIGHT CHAT returns tonight following Kings-Pelicans:

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kevin Huerter from shootaround this morning. Vitriolic: “filled with bitter criticism or malice.” 4:16 PM Kevin Huerter from shootaround this morning. Vitriolic: “filled with bitter criticism or malice.” pic.twitter.com/eHDugulh1H