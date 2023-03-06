Live stream: Pelicans 59, Kings 59

The New Orleans Pelicans (31-33) play against the Sacramento Kings (37-26) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday March 6, 2023
New Orleans Pelicans 59, Sacramento Kings 59 (Half)
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HALFTIME: Kings & Pelicans knotted up at 59.
👑 @Kevin Huerter: 12 PTS, 4 AST
👑 @Davion Mitchell: 11 PTS, 2 AST
👑 @Domantas Sabonis: 6 PTS, 7 REB pic.twitter.com/7LivYd6dF6 – 11:12 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Bench mob putting in the effort 💪
@Trey Lyles & @Chimezie Metu are making timely buckets, combining for 13 PTS & 6-7 from the field at the half. pic.twitter.com/sBVipLG7M3 – 11:10 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Was also interesting to see Willie trust Kira Lewis as much as he did in that half with CJ on the bench.
Kira had played 10+ minutes twice in his last 7 games. Played 11 minutes in the 1st half tonight. – 11:08 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans kept up with the NBA’s No. 1 offense in the first half. It’s tied at 59. New Orleans hit 9 3s. Trey Murphy went 3 of 5. Herb Jones is 2 of 2. His first game with multiple triples since January. – 11:07 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings and Pelicans tied 59-59 at the half. Both teams shoot well over 50%, Kings at 56%, Pelicans at 61%. New Orleans gets 14 from Brandon Ingram, while Sacramento is led by Kevin Huerter’s 12 points. – 11:07 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 1st half: Kings 59, Pelicans 59
Ingram 14 pts, 6 assts
Valanciunas 11 pts, 5 rebs
Murphy 9 pts (3-5 3PT)
Really strong half from BI and JV. Pels executing really well on offense. Just gotta get the turnovers and offensive rebounds under control. Pretty good half overall. – 11:05 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HALFTIME: Kings & Pelicans knotted up at 59.
👑 @Kevin Huerter: 12 PTS, 4 AST
👑 @Domantas Sabonis: 6 PTS 7 REB
👑 @Kevin Huerter: 11 PTS, 2 AST pic.twitter.com/5UHWr5l5tA – 11:05 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
All tied up at the half in Sacramento 👀
#Pelicans | @HUBInsurance pic.twitter.com/mwvKtqTGyr – 11:05 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pelicans 59, Kings 59
– Ingram: 14p, 6a
– JV: 11p, 5r, 2a
– Trey: 9p, 3/5 3P
Pels: 60.5 FG%, 9/16 3P, 4/5 FT
Kings: 56.1 FG%, 10/19 3P, 3/5 FT – 11:04 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Good half from the Pelicans offensively. Get some stops on the other end and this is a very winnable game – 11:04 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
All tied up at 59-59 heading to half here in Sacramento. Huerter leads with 12 points. Mitchell has 11 and Sabonis is chasing another triple-double with 6 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. – 11:04 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Major Kings fan, Davis native & hopefully future Daily Show host Hasan Minhaj (who recently deleted his Twitter account) seated courtside with Vivek Ranadive.
@James Ham also points out Oakland A’s & SJ Earthquakes owner John Fisher also seated with the Kings owner tonight. pic.twitter.com/4QexE4ORvO – 11:01 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Pass and cut. Pelicans generating much better offense tonight with their movement – 11:01 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Davion Mitchell with his third triple. Kings are now 10-of-16 from deep. – 10:59 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
It’s a bird, it’s a plane…it’s Dys for the putback pic.twitter.com/EzohYTtL58 – 10:53 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Among seven turnovers, #Pelicans have had a couple completely confounding passes – 10:50 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Pelicans struggling with knowing what to do against the Kings players. Going under on Heurter, over rotating on Delly – 10:49 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Nice recovery from the Kings here in the early second. Better defensive effort. Lyles stepping up. 42-37 Kings lead. – 10:46 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green quickly goes to the Herb at the 5 lineup after a couple defensive lapses by Jaxson Hayes on Kevin Huerter 3s. – 10:44 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings guard Kevin Huerter shot 29.2% from 3-point range in February. He is 13 of 17 from beyond the arc over the past three games, including 4 of 4 so far tonight. – 10:43 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kevin Huerter letting it fly from deep@beyond the perimeter, now 4/4 here in the first half and up to 12 points. – 10:41 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Don’t believe anyone who tells you Kevin Huerter isn’t good when he’s going through a cold stretch.
Because when he’s hitting, he’s 🔥.
Plus he’s an underrated playmaker. – 10:40 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings guard Kevin Huerter is 4 of 4 from 3-point range. He has 12 points in 10 minutes. – 10:40 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
New Orleans leads at the end of 1️⃣
#Pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/fRsSJG9FWe – 10:36 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 32, Kings 29
Ingram 7 pts, 4 assts
Valanciunas 7 pts
Murphy 6 pts
Pels shot 63.2 percent from the field, 5-7 from 3. Really good start against the best offense in the league. – 10:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings close the gap to end the first quarter, trail the Pelicans 32-29. Sabonis and Huerter each have 6 points. Kings finish the quarter with 10 assists on 11 baskets. – 10:36 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Back-to-back steals by Kira Lewis and Dyson Daniels lead to layups on the other end. Pels lead by 7.
The young guards are getting some valuable experience with all the injuries. – 10:34 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Kira Lewis and Dyson Daniels with back-to-back steals and the Pelicans score a couple in transition, pushing their lead to 32-25 over the Kings here in the first quarter. – 10:33 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Back-to-back bad passes by Malik Monk results in Pelicans highlights.
Kings down 32-25 early. Pelicans shooting 71%. – 10:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Malik Monk with a pair of bad turnovers that led to transition dunks. Kings down 32-25. – 10:32 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Black Falcon punches it in to tie the game up at 23 💥 pic.twitter.com/CKeq6QwhW0 – 10:28 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Trey Murphy with back-to-back 3s now. Pelicans have made 5 of their first 6 attempts from there. – 10:25 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Shooters come into G1C hot. 5/6 for the Pelicans from deep early. What else is new… – 10:24 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jonas Valanciunas just knocked down his first 3-pointer since Jan. 25 – 10:23 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Finally! Jonas Valanciunas drills a 3-pointer. That’s his first make from deep since January 25. – 10:23 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Terence Davis triple. Kings are 5-of-8 from deep to open the game. 7 assists on 7 made buckets. – 10:22 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Matthew Dellavedova and Terence Davis in the game before Malik Monk? – 10:22 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Davion Mitchell got his first 3-pointer to go. He’s 7 of 15 from 3-point range over the last seven games. He was 4 of 19 over the previous seven games. – 10:20 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Keegan Murray already has a few deflections. Much more engaged & active tonight compared to Saturday. – 10:20 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kevin Huerter, Keegan Murray & Davion Mitchell all hitting their shots with De’Aaron Fox out. 👍👍👍 – 10:17 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
The Kings are fun to watch. They don’t defend anyone, but they are fun to watch. – 10:17 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Huerter with another 3-ball. Kings getting open looks on the perimeter. – 10:15 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Red Velvet picking up right where he left off 🔥
@Kevin Huerter | #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/d0HAPzOfDq – 10:14 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kevin Huerter drills a 3 on Sacramento’s opening possession, picking up where he left off the other night vs. Minnesota. – 10:11 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kevin Huerter drills the triple to open the scoring for Sacramento. 3-2 Kings. – 10:11 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
To add to what Joel and AD just discussed on #Pelicans TV, Kira Lewis Jr. has shot 5/5 from three-point range over his last three appearances. His minutes have fluctuated and there have been DNPs mixed in, but he’s also 10/14 from deep since the Feb. 5 rout over Kings – 10:05 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
ready for Monday Night Basketball 👑
@mybonney Tunnel Cam #PaidPartnership pic.twitter.com/1ZqWwnGm7e – 9:58 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @Davion Mitchell
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/8VJtLu5Uvt – 9:38 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 9:33 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas – 9:33 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Davis native Hasan Minhaj, fresh off his outstanding appearance hosting The Daily Show last week, is here at Golden 1 Center to watch his Sacramento Kings host the Pelicans tonight. – 9:33 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
JV is back 💪
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/0OfuYudp9p – 9:32 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
start the week off with fresh fits 👑
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS #PaidPartnership pic.twitter.com/zw3Oc9BZfj – 9:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Late night action in Sacramento 🏀
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/zUtdFFU1sq – 9:23 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Jonas Valanciunas (left calf contusion) is available for tonight’s Pelicans-Kings game. – 9:17 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Jonas Valanciunas is available for tonight’s game, Pelicans say.
Wonder if we’ll see the small ball lineups with his return. Probably depends on how Kings are with Sabonis, especially down the stretch. – 9:15 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jonas Valanciunas is available for tonight’s game in Sacramento, per the Pelicans. He missed the last two games with a calf contusion. – 9:15 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
Jonas Valanciunas (left calf contusion) is AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Sacramento. – 9:14 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Live from Sac at 9PM CST
Tune In:
📺: @BallySportsNO / @NBATV
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/zzwlHeiq9G – 9:09 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“He’s shown more to me than what I expected.”
🎙 Coach Brown discusses Davion’s recent efforts on both sides of the ball. pic.twitter.com/j73AvpPbSz – 8:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Three questions?
Most dangerous playoff team in Western Conference?
2-6 order in West?
Which two teams make 9-10 play-in: Pelicans, Jazz, Lakers, Thunder or Blazers? #NBA pic.twitter.com/I1HRyVvvko – 8:52 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram is taking 4.1 3s per game. Willie Green said pregame the team has encouraged him to take more.
“We want him taking more 3s. It’s just a matter of him doing it. He knows about it. He’s just got to get comfortable shooting five to eight 3s a game.” – 8:42 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
De’Aaron Fox is sitting tonight against the Pelicans with some hamstring soreness. Doesn’t sound serious. Mike Brown said Fox wanted to play but he “pulled the plug” out of precaution. Kings have the Knicks in Sacramento on Thursday night on TNT. – 8:29 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Head Coach Willie Green twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:28 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown says he made the call to sit De’Aaron Fox tonight. Fox wanted to play, but Brown doesn’t want “something small” to turn into “something big.” – 8:26 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings will hope De’Aaron Fox can go Thursday, but Mike Brown said he wanted to give him the game off despite Fox’s desire to play tonight. – 8:25 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Mike Brown says De’Aaron Fox wanted to play through his hamstring injury tonight but Brown made the decision to sit him. – 8:25 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Mike Brown says Davion Mitchell will get the start in place of De’Aaron Fox, out with the hamstring tonight vs. Pelicans. – 8:22 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Mike Brown confirmed that Davion Mitchell will start tonight for De’Aaron Fox. – 8:21 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Updated Injury Report vs. New Orleans Pelicans – 3/6:
De’Aaron Fox (Left Hamstring Soreness) – OUT – 8:05 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox (hamstring) has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Pelicans. – 8:04 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
It’s your turn to #PickEm
Go to the #Pelicans app now to answer 5 questions with your predictions and you could win… then win again!
@CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/4d7tnvvPo3 – 8:00 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Kings made 31 3-pointers at home in February!
This season, @tacobell will donate $50 for every made 3-pointer to support young people pursuing their educational goals and career aspirations. pic.twitter.com/qYlD25QKAB – 8:00 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Here are my Kings Beat @PrizePicks selections for tonight’s games. Looking for a Keegan Murray bounce back game.
Make sure to use code KINGSBEAT to get your 1st deposit matched up to $100. #PrizePicksPartner #AD
LINK: https://t.co/ApVPjE7uWE… pic.twitter.com/vP9dznZvjq – 7:10 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: @Tim MacMahon on Ja Morant and the Grizzlies, seeding battles in the West, Luka-Booker/Mavs-Suns, Kings upside, early Kyrie/Luka returns. Then @Kendra Andrews and I break down the Warriors:
Apple: apple.co/4216d34
Spotify: spoti.fi/3ZJDFcl – 7:04 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings assistant coach Luke Loucks has rejoined the team ahead of tonight’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans after missing the past two games due to a death in the family. – 6:31 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jonas Valanciunas (calf) said at shootaround that he’ll warm up pregame before decision is made on playing tonight. Valanciunas on defense vs. Kings: “We have to be able to stop them, especially in transition. They’re a fast-paced team. We have to be able to help each other.” – 6:07 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The other nominees:
Devin Booker (winner)
Anthony Davis
Jamal Murray
Domantas Sabonis
OKC’s #12 overall pick keeping good company. – 5:47 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
I need the beam and @momoragan needs some fog.
NIGHT CHAT returns tonight following Kings-Pelicans:
youtube.com/watch?v=Z1rVvd… pic.twitter.com/fqQyw7GQL5 – 5:43 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
On today’s episode, @JoelMeyersNBA talks with @jcar504 & @Jim Eichenhofer about the tight race in the Western Conference playoff push.
Listen below ⤵️
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 5:25 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kevin Huerter from shootaround this morning. Vitriolic: “filled with bitter criticism or malice.” pic.twitter.com/eHDugulh1H – 4:16 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Jalen Green, dating back to the 2000-2001 season, has the sixth-most 30-point games (19) through the first 125 games played of a NBA career, trailing Trae Young (33), Zion Williamson (33), Luka Doncic (32), LeBron James (25) & Joel Embiid (25).
Good company for the 21 year-old. – 4:12 PM
