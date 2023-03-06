Pelicans vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New Orleans Pelicans play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center
The New Orleans Pelicans are spending $4,785,741 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $3,697,935 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday March 6, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: NBCSCA
Away TV: Bally Sports NO
Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
Away Radio: WRNO 99.5FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@NateDuncanNBA
Despite leading the Pacific Division by 3-games in the loss column, the Sacramento Kings are +200 to win the Pacific Division. The Phoenix Suns (-195) are favored, per @DKSportsbook. The two teams play twice more this season #dkpartner. – 3:28 AM
@James_HamNBA
Week in review: Kings post another winning week, continue playoff push kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/sacramento-k… – 2:10 AM