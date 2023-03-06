Live stream: Raptors 12, Nuggets 6

March 6, 2023- by

By |

Game streams

The Toronto Raptors (32-33) play against the Denver Nuggets (45-19) at Ball Arena

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Monday March 6, 2023

Toronto Raptors 12, Denver Nuggets 6 (Q1 08:12)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors doing a bit of pre-switching on defence with OG on Jokic and Poeltl on Gordon a bit; they’ll switch a lot of stuff – 9:15 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Good thing about starting OG on Joker is that if you’re lucky Poeltl ends up on him after the switch. Good in theory I mean. – 9:14 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps content with O.G. on Jokic and Poeltl on Gordon at times. – 9:13 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Raptors start with OG on Joker and Poeltl on AG. Interesting. – 9:12 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Dev’s @DKSportsbook 🔒 of the game:
Jamal Murray over 28.5 points + assists
He will also hit over 2.5 3-pointers for sure. – 9:00 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Nuggets’ top-four most-used lineups all score 119.8 points per 100 possessions. They can score the ol’ orange. – 8:48 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Good to see MPJ good to go tonight. He’s been fantastic lately, and I think he’s in line for a nice night. – 8:48 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters vs. Raptors:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:35 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Starting 🖐
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/AAZuZ65w7T8:34 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Aaron Gordon gets set for his second official game as Mr. Nugget. pic.twitter.com/xjI5zice4L8:30 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nuggets-Raptors. Let’s pregame. Come join.
🏹 Murray gun for the 3-point record?
🐍 Snake drafting ex-Nuggets
🔮 Future Headlines
youtube.com/live/3xULzfmJf…8:30 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nick Nurse pregame on Nikola Jokic: “He seems to have an answer for just about everything, right?” – 8:15 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Pre-official buckets
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/gWo6ocgZbc8:13 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Here they go again
Raptors starting VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, SIakam and Poeltl in Denver shortly – 8:07 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Tonight’s @LGCanada Starting Lineup pic.twitter.com/RUXm6wq4jE8:02 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sixers lost to the Magic after beating Denver. Surely they’ll avoid a trap game to an 11th seed who played yesterday? – 7:45 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Guess the stat line ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ivjq4C6SiZ7:41 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
On the videos of Nikola Jokic manning the whiteboard during Nuggets timeouts: He’s not drawing up plays, Michael Malone says, he’s telling guys where to go and how to react based on how the defense is going to guard. – 7:37 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone on Reggie Jackson and Thomas Bryant:
“That’s one of my priorities is to get them more comfortable…I just want them to relax and play and do the things I know they’re capable of doing…I love the fact that we have a deep bench.” – 7:25 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone on Christian Braun, who he says is the 10th man right now and hard to find minutes for: “I have zero hesitation using Christian Braun in these last 18 games or in the postseason.” – 7:24 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
A matchup to look out for 👀 pic.twitter.com/sjsWLccpOR7:24 PM

Michael Singer @msinger
Malone said he has “zero hesitation” using Christian Braun over the last 18 games and into the postseason but said it’s hard right now because he’s the 10th guy right now. Said it generally hasn’t gone well when they’ve gone 5 starters, 5 bench. – 7:23 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone said he expects MPJ to be available tonight. – 7:18 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Porter Jr. should play tonight. – 7:18 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Michael Porter (illness) is expected to play tonight. – 7:17 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Malone says Michael Porter Jr. is feeling much better than he was in the morning. Sounds like MPJ will be available tonight. – 7:17 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
The Spurs have just two five-man lineups that have logged more than 100 minutes together this season, and both of them feature Big Jak. And ICYMI, he is a Toronto Raptor now. – 6:17 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The other nominees:
Devin Booker (winner)
Anthony Davis
Jamal Murray
Domantas Sabonis
OKC’s #12 overall pick keeping good company. – 5:47 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
Toronto is 9-3 in its last 12, and this is what the #Nuggets must prevent — forced turnovers. Toronto is one of the best at ball pressure, shrinking the floor, having high & active hands, and having that result in deflections & steals. There were 14(!) in their last game, vs. WAS pic.twitter.com/9VjAXvuNQW5:27 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets
What’s it going to be ⬇️
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/laI2wZtOM94:49 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets
A couple of our favorite deep buckets from last week 🪣 pic.twitter.com/b8Cpu7sEny3:53 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Porter Jr. (non-COVID illness) is questionable tonight vs. Raptors. Nuggets have recalled Jack White from the G League too. – 3:49 PM

