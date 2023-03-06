Live stream: Raptors 12, Nuggets 6

The Toronto Raptors (32-33) play against the Denver Nuggets (45-19) at Ball Arena

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Monday March 6, 2023

Toronto Raptors 12, Denver Nuggets 6 (Q1 08:12)

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors doing a bit of pre-switching on defence with OG on Jokic and Poeltl on Gordon a bit; they'll switch a lot of stuff – 9:15 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Good thing about starting OG on Joker is that if you're lucky Poeltl ends up on him after the switch. Good in theory I mean. – 9:14 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Raps content with O.G. on Jokic and Poeltl on Gordon at times. – 9:13 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Raptors start with OG on Joker and Poeltl on AG. Interesting. – 9:12 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Dev’s

Jamal Murray over 28.5 points + assists

Dev's @DKSportsbook 🔒 of the game:
Jamal Murray over 28.5 points + assists
He will also hit over 2.5 3-pointers for sure. – 9:00 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

The Nuggets' top-four most-used lineups all score 119.8 points per 100 possessions. They can score the ol' orange. – 8:48 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Good to see MPJ good to go tonight. He's been fantastic lately, and I think he's in line for a nice night. – 8:48 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets starters vs. Raptors:

Jamal Murray

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Michael Porter Jr.

Aaron Gordon

Nuggets starters vs. Raptors:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:35 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Aaron Gordon gets set for his second official game as Mr. Nugget. 8:30 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Nuggets-Raptors. Let’s pregame. Come join.

🏹 Murray gun for the 3-point record?

🐍 Snake drafting ex-Nuggets

🔮 Future Headlines

Nuggets-Raptors. Let's pregame. Come join.
🏹 Murray gun for the 3-point record?
🐍 Snake drafting ex-Nuggets
🔮 Future Headlines
youtube.com/live/3xULzfmJf… – 8:30 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nick Nurse pregame on Nikola Jokic: "He seems to have an answer for just about everything, right?" – 8:15 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Here they go again

Here they go again
Raptors starting VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, SIakam and Poeltl in Denver shortly – 8:07 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Sixers lost to the Magic after beating Denver. Surely they'll avoid a trap game to an 11th seed who played yesterday? – 7:45 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

On the videos of Nikola Jokic manning the whiteboard during Nuggets timeouts: He's not drawing up plays, Michael Malone says, he's telling guys where to go and how to react based on how the defense is going to guard. – 7:37 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Michael Malone on Reggie Jackson and Thomas Bryant:

Michael Malone on Reggie Jackson and Thomas Bryant:
"That's one of my priorities is to get them more comfortable…I just want them to relax and play and do the things I know they're capable of doing…I love the fact that we have a deep bench." – 7:25 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Michael Malone on Christian Braun, who he says is the 10th man right now and hard to find minutes for: "I have zero hesitation using Christian Braun in these last 18 games or in the postseason." – 7:24 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Malone said he has "zero hesitation" using Christian Braun over the last 18 games and into the postseason but said it's hard right now because he's the 10th guy right now. Said it generally hasn't gone well when they've gone 5 starters, 5 bench. – 7:23 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Michael Malone said he expects MPJ to be available tonight. – 7:18 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Michael Porter (illness) is expected to play tonight. – 7:17 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Michael Malone says Michael Porter Jr. is feeling much better than he was in the morning. Sounds like MPJ will be available tonight. – 7:17 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

The Spurs have just two five-man lineups that have logged more than 100 minutes together this season, and both of them feature Big Jak. And ICYMI, he is a Toronto Raptor now. – 6:17 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

The other nominees:

Devin Booker (winner)

Anthony Davis

Jamal Murray

Domantas Sabonis

The other nominees:
Devin Booker (winner)
Anthony Davis
Jamal Murray
Domantas Sabonis
OKC's #12 overall pick keeping good company. – 5:47 PM

Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey

Toronto is 9-3 in its last 12, and this is what the #Nuggets must prevent — forced turnovers. Toronto is one of the best at ball pressure, shrinking the floor, having high & active hands, and having that result in deflections & steals. There were 14(!) in their last game, vs. WAS 5:27 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

