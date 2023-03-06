Raptors vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Raptors vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Raptors vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

March 6, 2023- by

By |

The Toronto Raptors play against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena

The Toronto Raptors are spending $4,725,541 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $3,585,303 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Monday March 6, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Altitude
Away TV: TSN
Home Radio: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM
Away Radio: Sportsnet 590

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Nate Duncan
@NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: 5 in 56 (CHA; BRK; DET; TOR; CLE) with @Danny Leroux. Join us: https://t.co/XSgwN6Csyi pic.twitter.com/IX1qdAmyb53:04 AM

Game previews

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home