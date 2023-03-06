Steven Adams told teammates to limit distractions on road trips in players only meeting before Ja Morant nightclub incident

Shams Charania: Reporting on @TheRally for the latest surrounding Grizzlies star Ja Morant – and details on a recent players-only meeting where a veteran pushed for better discipline on the road: pic.twitter.com/ICXC6YlrXF
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
.@memgrizz status report, March 7 at @Lakers:
QUESTIONABLE
Jake LaRavia – Back Soreness
OUT
Steven Adams – RT Knee PCL Sprain
Brandon Clarke – LT Achilles Tear
Ja Morant – Not With Team
Vince Williams Jr. – RT Shoulder Soreness – 8:12 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
How are the Grizzlies handling Ja Morant? I’ll break down the latest and other NBA topics w/ @Chris Broussard & @RobParkerFS1 on the @OddCoupleFSR. Tune into @FoxSportsRadio at 5:30 pm PT! bit.ly/3DFSCV7 – 8:03 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🏀 @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson break down the latest with Ja Morant and the Grizzlies #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/mdWpRTH0GZ – 7:46 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: @Tim MacMahon on Ja Morant and the Grizzlies, seeding battles in the West, Luka-Booker/Mavs-Suns, Kings upside, early Kyrie/Luka returns. Then @Kendra Andrews and I break down the Warriors:
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Reporting on @TheRally for the latest surrounding Grizzlies star Ja Morant – and details on a recent players-only meeting where a veteran pushed for better discipline on the road: pic.twitter.com/ICXC6YlrXF – 6:31 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Can Carmelo Anthony help save Ja Morant? Read more in @andscape. #nba bit.ly/3ISaWLy – 4:33 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Colorado police are reportedly investigating Ja Morant after he appeared on IG live flashing a gun in a nightclub over the weekend.
➡️ https://t.co/2xnjGFMPr3 pic.twitter.com/cArq1GahS7 – 4:04 PM
Colorado police are reportedly investigating Ja Morant after he appeared on IG live flashing a gun in a nightclub over the weekend.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Colorado police open investigation into video of Ja Morant appearing to show off gun inside nightclub
cbssports.com/nba/news/color… – 3:31 PM
Colorado police open investigation into video of Ja Morant appearing to show off gun inside nightclub
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Police in Colorado said Monday they were investigating Ja Morant’s actions after the Memphis Grizzlies star posted an Instagram Live video in which he displayed what appeared to be a gun while at a nightclub. Reporting w/ @MerrillLiz espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:10 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
I wrote about the Ja Morant stuff. If you’ve had your fill of commentary there, there’s also a section on the Brandon Clarke injury at the end.
dailymemphian.com//section/sport… – 2:54 PM
I wrote about the Ja Morant stuff. If you’ve had your fill of commentary there, there’s also a section on the Brandon Clarke injury at the end.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Todays pod is live🚨
@EJ_Stewart and I discuss “The IQ Game” – the Knicks win thrilling 2OT game in Boston to maintain their league-best 9-game winning streak.
We also preview Tuesday’s game vs. the Hornet’s matchup and weigh on the Ja Morant situation
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ora… – 2:51 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
My message to Ja Morant and any other African American Athletes that’s out there trying to impress or live for the “Real Ones” that’s not going to give a damn about you once you Stop playing. Real Talk!!!! pic.twitter.com/8hx8Urm4T5 – 1:19 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Troubled Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant could help himself by following the Carmelo Anthony blueprint
The future Hall of Famer stopped the nonsense and put a team around him of honest advisers. @andscape #nba bit.ly/3ISaWLy – 1:03 PM
Troubled Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant could help himself by following the Carmelo Anthony blueprint
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Our early-week edition of The Hoop Collective (with @Brian Windhorst and @Tim Bontemps) focuses on the feisty, fun Mavs-Suns matchup and the unfortunate Ja Morant situation: m.youtube.com/watch?v=N-Uc8P… – 12:31 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
The radio show is live coast-to-coast from 10-noon ET: Ja Morant’s turning point, Bryce Young is short, Sun’s Achilles heel, @RossTuckerNFL, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, Steph returns, TV recommendation, more.
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
I do not know Ja Morant, or want to make his troubles into some kind of responsibility politics screed. But someone in his camp needs to reach him, & talk some real talk. Family, friends, a fellow NBA hooper, someone. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3mjh5J2 – 7:00 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
After Kawhi and PG scored 25 of LA’s final 28 points to save the Clippers from disaster against the Ja Morant-less Grizz, PG warned: “If we don’t treat the next games [the same way] that we treated that fourth quarter tonight, then what are we doing here?” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:08 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast w/ @Ryen Russillo
—Are the Celts + Knicks switching places?
—Philly-Milw lessons
—An unexpected Ja Morant crisis
—Luka goes heel
—Contender one-word Uh-Ohs
—2023 GSW vs 2022 TB Bucs
—The Retradeables goes to 2007
—Jon Jones kicks ass
open.spotify.com/episode/7KJAfw… – 2:14 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
– Grizz aren’t panicked about 4th quarters
– Some stuff on Ja
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies’ Tyus Jones expressed confidence that the team can move forward & that Ja Morant will take necessary steps with showing accountability. pic.twitter.com/cxSA3PYjVh – 1:41 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Desmond Bane on Ja Morant: “We’re a big family. We’re wrapping our arms around him and showing our love to him.” Is he confident Ja will rectify behavior? “For sure. He’s a resilient guy, tough-minded guy. Whenever he’s ready to come back, we’ll welcome him with open arms.” – 1:33 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Jaren Jackson Jr. on if he plans to offer guidance to Ja Morant: “He’s got it. I trust his judgement all the time. When he comes back, he’s going to be in the same groove. It really doesn’t end up mattering.” When asked if he was concerned Ja showed a gun on video: “Not really.” – 1:22 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. called Ja Morant “my brother” in light of his IG video & being away from the team. Jackson: “I’m happy for whatever he decides to do. I trust his judgement. He’s doing what’s best for him. He’s going to come back and take over the league again.” – 1:11 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
The Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies conceded a 24-2 run over 7+ minutes of the fourth quarter in a 135-129 loss to LA Clippers.
– Memphis, which led by 14 with 8:45 to go, is the first team to lose to the Clippers since LA signed Russell Westbrook. – 12:35 AM
The Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies conceded a 24-2 run over 7+ minutes of the fourth quarter in a 135-129 loss to LA Clippers.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers have surrendered 121 points to a Memphis team without Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks and Brandon Clarke. And there’s still 8:26 remaining. – 12:09 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The most points Ja Morant has scored in a quarter this season: 28
Tyus Jones in the third quarter tonight vs. the Clippers: 20
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
The Memphis Grizzlies just scored 51 points in the 3Q. Without Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke. Mercy. – 11:55 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
I’m a huge Ja Morant fan. His game, personality, attitude. He’s likable, fan-friendly and popular with his peers. But he’s got a lot of work ahead of him. Gotta clean house from top to bottom and grow up in a hurry. – 11:42 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
The Ja Morant situation is one of the most puzzling I’ve seen. He’s living in a fantasy world. Let’s hope he didn’t bring a gun on the plane. Because he will be gone a long time. Morant has everything and is working diligently to throw it away. – 11:27 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant being away from the team: “There’s not a definitive timeline. We have said that it’s going to be at least these two games. We’re taking it one day at a time. This is going to be an ongoing healing process.” – 9:52 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins on the Ja Morant situation:
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins spoke for the first time today since it was announced Ja Morant would be away from the team.
“We want what’s best for him. We support him. It’s going to be a difficult process, but we have got a great group to get through this.”
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
David Roddy is getting his second career start in place of the suspended Dillon Brooks. Tyus Jones starting in place of Ja Morant. – 9:39 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant has no timeline for return, out at least two games after brandishing gun in social media post
cbssports.com/nba/news/grizz… – 9:32 PM
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant has no timeline for return, out at least two games after brandishing gun in social media post
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant’s various off-the-court incidents and his overall character pic.twitter.com/EvwY1SbKB2 – 9:18 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant flashing a gun at a nightclub on IG Live and general concerns about gun violence. pic.twitter.com/Bdot7qw05l – 9:13 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
On if Grizzlies could’ve handled things better on Ja Morant’s off-the-court behavior: “We’ve already been in dialogues since those moments on where we can get better in stuff. Nothing is ever going to be perfect, so we’re definitely trying to understand where we can be better.” – 9:06 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is definitely out for tonight vs Clippers and on Tuesday vs Lakers, and no timeline beyond that. I asked Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins what steps Ja needs to take before he can rejoin team pic.twitter.com/dni3ChMQoc – 8:54 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Grizzlies’ Taylor Jenkins said gun video was a “very tough moment” & there’s no timetable for Ja Morant return: “He understands he’s made some difficult decisions & poor choices… He understands he’s got to get help to get to a better place, not just for himself but for his team” pic.twitter.com/nLVkyJQKnS – 8:51 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins on the Ja Morant situation: “This is a tough time for a young kid that has to grow and get better. He has huge responsibilities, not just for the team, but for the city.” – 8:39 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant flashing a gun on his IG Live video and concern about gun violence: “We take this very seriously.” pic.twitter.com/0sA8JNaszW – 8:39 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Taylor Jenkins says there’s no timeline for when Ja Morant will return. He says that he doesn’t want to go into specifics but says most important thing is Ja is seeking help. Jenkins calls it an “ongoing healing process” and Grizz will support and hold Ja accountable. – 8:35 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins on his reaction to seeing Ja Morant’s IG: “Very tough moment for sure.” Said he isn’t going to comment on internal discussions in recent days. Said that “we love him.” – 8:33 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
When @bkravitz and I broke the story on the Jan. 29 incident between Ja Morant, his associates and the Pacers, there was serious pushback from Grizzlies and league officials. But the unwelcome spotlight, it seems, might ultimately do some good.
theathletic.com/4276513/2023/0… – 7:19 PM
When @bkravitz and I broke the story on the Jan. 29 incident between Ja Morant, his associates and the Pacers, there was serious pushback from Grizzlies and league officials. But the unwelcome spotlight, it seems, might ultimately do some good.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Xavier Tillman Sr. just did the screen-and-shield move with Ja Morant that 12 and Steven Adams have perfected. I remember one day X was talking to me about screening and learning the lil intricacies like that from Steven Adams. Good example of the Steve-O effect from the bench. – 10:30 PM
More on this storyline
Drew Hill: One thing I didn’t note before the game: Steven Adams played 5-on-5 today and he played 5-on-5 in Denver. Jenkins wouldn’t commit to him playing on Tuesday. “It could be at the end of this road trip, but it has the potential to be a little bit longer than that.” -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / March 6, 2023
Memphis Grizzlies PR: .@memgrizz status report, March 5 at @LAClippers: OUT Steven Adams – RT Knee PCL Sprain Dillon Brooks – League Suspension Brandon Clarke – LT Achilles Tear Ja Morant – Not With Team -via Twitter @GrizzliesPR / March 4, 2023
Chris Herrington: Taylor Jenkins says Steven Adams has resumed 5-on-5 activity in practice and the Grizzlies hope to get him back by the end of the coming road trip. But it remains uncertain. -via Twitter @ChrisHerrington / February 27, 2023
Ramona Shelburne: A source told ESPN the incident happened at Shotgun Willie’s, which bills itself as a “gentleman’s club” in Glendale, Colo. Reporting w/ @Elizabeth Merrill -via Twitter @ramonashelburne / March 6, 2023
Police in Colorado said Monday they were investigating Ja Morant’s actions from the weekend after the Memphis Grizzlies star posted an Instagram Live video in which he displayed what appeared to be a gun while at a nightclub. The Glendale Police Department confirmed the incident took place at a bar in Glendale, a small enclave surrounded by Denver and known for its strip clubs and shopping centers. The department said it is investigating whether Morant may have broken any gun laws. -via ESPN / March 6, 2023
Colorado is an open-carry state, although there are exceptions to the law, including the carrying of a firearm on federal property. It is illegal in Colorado to possess a firearm while under the influence of alcohol. NBA rules prohibit a player from possessing a firearm while in team property or traveling on team business. In the video live-streamed by Morant, it is not clear whether he is intoxicated, but others are shown drinking in the video. -via ESPN / March 6, 2023