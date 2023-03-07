Live stream: 76ers 45, Timberwolves 43

The Philadelphia 76ers (42-22) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (34-32) at Target Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday March 7, 2023
Philadelphia 76ers 45, Minnesota Timberwolves 43 (Q2 03:29)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Aside from that travel, been a really good start for Gobert – 8:16 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
I will maintain forever that Danuel House Jr. is sneakily one of Philadelphia’s best pace-pushers with the ball in transition. – 8:04 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 27-24.
Edwards leads all with 15 points, his 4th 15+ point first quarter of the season (10th career).
Gobert is up to 6 points and 5 rebounds after the one quarter of play. – 7:59 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Anthony Edwards with 15 of Minnesota’s 27 points after the first quarter. Wolves lead 27-24. Edwards with 5 FGs, the rest of the team with 4. – 7:59 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Timberwolves 37, Sixers 24 at the end of the first. Embiid with 9 points, Maxey with 7 and Melton with 6. Edwards already has 15 points. – 7:59 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Not sure why House was sprinting at Anthony Edwards at halfcourt there, or why this lineup has been asked to close the first, but here we are – 7:58 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Jalen McDaniels couldn’t help but chuckle after Edwards banged that on his head. – 7:55 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Some good process for the Sixers on both ends with iffy results — Maxey is getting quality looks from three, and they’ve already run a couple of plays exploiting Gobert not wanting/being able to close on him quickly. – 7:51 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
NAW’S PICKIN’ UP WHERE HE LEFT OFF pic.twitter.com/P57wfa1SLK – 7:50 PM
Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
In tonight’s first quarter, @Philadelphia 76ers @Tobias Harris recorded the 5,000th rebound of his @NBA career.
He is one of 18 active players with at least 13,000 points and 5,000 rebounds.
h/t @Stathead – 7:47 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
went deep on the philadelphia 76ers with @Seerat Sohi: open.spotify.com/episode/27jHJB… – 7:40 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden had played in 39 of the Sixers’ last 41 games before tonight. Team had the East’s best record and NBA’s best offensive rating during that stretch.
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 7:33 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
James Harden will be OUT tonight (foot soreness) vs. Minnesota.
The 76ers are 10-6 without The Beard in the lineup this season. pic.twitter.com/euyZpJXQx6 – 7:14 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Jaylen Nowell (Left Knee Tendinopathy), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT vs. Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/71S01whGyX – 7:05 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
PJ Tucker and Tobias Harris are cleared for action tonight after missing last night’s game.
James Harden won’t play, and is replaced by De’Anthony Melton in the starting lineup vs. Timberwolves – 7:04 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
James Harden is out tonight, while Tobias Harris and P.J. Tucker are both available after missing last night’s game at Indiana. – 7:02 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers vs. Wolves pregame update:
Harden, OUT
Harris, available
Tucker, available
Starters
Embiid
Tucker
Harris
Melton
Maxey – 7:02 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @Tyrese Maxey
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/lA0Fsxe9CH – 7:01 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
In the wake of Anthony Edwards having his technical rescinded from Friday, I asked Finch if Ant has done anything to lessen the amount of technicals he has received. Finch said the league and Ant have talked about how he can better communicate with officials and it’s worked: pic.twitter.com/XusvgGuN7e – 6:51 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
PJ Tucker is warming up with the expectation to play. He’ll see how his back feels. #Sixers – 6:47 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“any time you do six different cities in nine nights, it’s a test of your chemistry and how together you are… we’ve really stayed together and that’s a true testament to our team.” -@CoachJoerger
courtside comparisons presented by @NerdWallet pic.twitter.com/yXUuoHDWw7 – 6:28 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
People reading this tweet the last 15 min pic.twitter.com/Y8OP05pf5k – 6:08 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch reiterated Karl-Anthony Towns is still in the “final stages” of returning. Has started doing some basketball activities, Finch said. But no timeline. The quote:
Chris Finch reiterated Karl-Anthony Towns is still in the “final stages” of returning. Has started doing some basketball activities, Finch said. But no timeline. The quote:
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jaden McDaniels warming up with a pretty substantial wrap on his right thumb – 5:54 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
With Hamidou Diallo missing 3-4 weeks, there’s a chance he’s played his final game in Detroit since he’ll be an unrestricted FA. Averaged 11.8 points, four rebounds and 1.3 steals on 61.8% shooting (19.9 min) since Dec. 20.
Pistons got him for Svi Mykhailiuk and a 2027 2nd. – 5:53 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
It just feels like the discourse is spending so much time arguing about semantics and arguing things off the court that we aren’t actually appreciating that Jokic, Embiid, Giannis, Tatum, Mitchell, Luka, Shai, Dame and countless others are just at another level. – 5:01 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s Media Meal vs. Philadelphia:
Mandarin Salad Station with Sesame Lime Dressing
Szechuan Pepper Lo Mein
Togarashi Spiced Pork Belly
Sweet Soy Red Snapper
Yuzu and Honey Carrots
Hot and Sour Soup
Postgame pizza – 4:00 PM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Sasha Vezenkov & Nikola Mirotic met for the 1st time since Scariolo’s quote stating Vezenkov as Europe’s “No. 1 PF right now.”
Vezenkov | Mirotic
13 PT 19 PT
5/16 FG 7/14 FG
7 REB 7 REB
6 PIR 21 PIR
23 MIN 32 MIN
Olympiacos W pic.twitter.com/Pe1WsqpKUg – 3:56 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
It might not be a coincidence that out of the All-Star break, Taurean Prince didn’t play and the Wolves lost two games. When he came back, the Wolves won their next three. Story from today’s paper: startribune.com/taurean-prince… – 3:55 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
on a roll.
let’s get four straight. pic.twitter.com/0TAhjg2MI6 – 3:49 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Joel Embiid had 42, but Tyrese Haliburton had 40. The Sixers had six players in double figures, but the Pacers had seven. On why it still matters when the Pacers go shot-for-shot with elite teams, even when they lose: indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 3:40 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
8 near misses actually. Gobert missed one by one block (at Chicago, March 2021) – 3:33 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/e3fGcDG62g – 3:01 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
big one tonight. RT if you’re ready.
🎟️ » https://t.co/8fJkcgYkJ7 pic.twitter.com/qYT9DBT9j1 – 2:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
That 5-man group was outscored 11-5 vs Kings in 2 2nd quarter minutes last month 🚫
Last week vs Timberwolves, outscored 4-0 in 1 2nd quarter minute 🚫
In 7 4th quarter minutes, outscored Grizzlies 22-8 🗄️ – 2:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The key for me, I believe, is how those five kept ball out the paint.
Domantas Sabonis has the passing and interior paint presence to dominate. Rudy Gobert is *too* big to keep off glass.
Jaren Jackson Jr. is more of a big wing offensively, and he and X Tillman can be moved. – 2:19 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers point guard James Harden (left foot soreness), Tobias Harris (left calf bruise) and P.J. Tucker (back spasms) are all listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center. – 1:55 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers two-way PG Mac McClung is the NBA G League player of the week, according to sources. McClung averaged 28.7 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals to lead the Delaware Blue Coats to a 3-0 record in game played Feb. 27 through Sunday. – 1:46 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
James Harden is questionable for tonight’s game against the Timberwolves with left foot soreness.
Tobias Harris and PJ Tucker also questionable.
Joel Embiid not listed as of now. – 1:35 PM
James Harden is questionable for tonight’s game against the Timberwolves with left foot soreness.
Tobias Harris and PJ Tucker also questionable.
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The Sixers added James Harden to the injury report for tonight. He’s Questionable with left foot soreness.
Tobias Harris and PJ Tucker are Questionable vs. Timberwolves as well – 1:33 PM
The Sixers added James Harden to the injury report for tonight. He’s Questionable with left foot soreness.
