76ers vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center

The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $3,583,259 per win while the Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $4,293,784 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday March 7, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: TNT

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Home Radio: 830 WCCO

Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kurt Helin

@basketballtalk

Embiid scores 42, Harden has 20 assists, Sixers beat Pacers 147-143 2:31 AM Embiid scores 42, Harden has 20 assists, Sixers beat Pacers 147-143 nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/07/emb…