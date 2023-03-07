76ers vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center
The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $3,583,259 per win while the Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $4,293,784 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday March 7, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: TNT
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Home Radio: 830 WCCO
Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
