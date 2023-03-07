Blazers vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Portland Trail Blazers play against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena

The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $4,681,509 per win while the Detroit Pistons are spending $8,585,999 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Tuesday March 7, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports DET

Away TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS

Home Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket

Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620

