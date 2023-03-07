Live stream: Bucks 13, Magic 7

The Milwaukee Bucks (46-18) play against the Orlando Magic (27-38) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Tuesday March 7, 2023
Milwaukee Bucks 13, Orlando Magic 7 (Q1 07:18)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
“Robin’s brother” – as Brook was referred to by Orlando staff all pregame – opens with 4 points for the #Bucks pic.twitter.com/lLC3nLVyPT – 7:14 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer updated Jrue Holiday’s neck issue and where Goran Dragić is with his left knee prior to the game vs. the #Magic tonight – tap in and follow along!
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jevon is shooting a career-best 42.1% from three.
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
With one year in Milwaukee under his belt, @nextlevel_03 talks about the last 12 months w/ @DaveKoehnPxP on the @Bucks Radio Network
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Khris is in the starting lineup tonight. pic.twitter.com/YvhOjFy80l – 6:36 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks hit a season-high 26 three-pointers in the Bucks’ 139-117 victory over the Magic last week to win their 16th straight game.
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic will start Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and Moe Wagner against the Bucks. – 5:18 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Gary Harris (sore left adductor) and Wendell Carter Jr. (left hip pain) have been downgraded to out for the Magic’s home game vs. the Bucks tonight.
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
It just feels like the discourse is spending so much time arguing about semantics and arguing things off the court that we aren’t actually appreciating that Jokic, Embiid, Giannis, Tatum, Mitchell, Luka, Shai, Dame and countless others are just at another level. – 5:01 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Next up on the road trip: Orlando.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks sign Lindell Wigginton to a two-way contract.
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks announce that they have signed Lindell Wigginton to a two-way contract.
He is taking the spot that was opened up when the team waived Sandro Mamukelashvili. The roster is full at 17 players now.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Sweet 16: the numbers behind the Bucks’ big win streak.
Thanasis Antetokounmpo @Thanasis_ante43
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
