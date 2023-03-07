Charles Barkley blasts Kendrick Perkins: That's asinine, silly and stupid

Following the blow up on First Take, Denver sports radio hosts Vic Lombardi, Marc Moser and Brett Kane welcomed Charles Barkley onto their show to discuss the discourse between Kendrick Perkins and JJ Redick. “That’s asinine and silly,” Barkley said of Perkins’ take. “Asinine, silly and stupid. Pick one of the words, whatever one you want.”
Source: Brandon Contes @ Awful Announcing
Source: Brandon Contes @ Awful Announcing
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Last year I was a coon. This year I’m a racist. Well damn, which one is it? IT’S NEITHER. I call out facts and not afraid to address the elephant in the room. 🤷🏾♂️ – 11:48 AM
Last year I was a coon. This year I’m a racist. Well damn, which one is it? IT’S NEITHER. I call out facts and not afraid to address the elephant in the room. 🤷🏾♂️ – 11:48 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“The 76ers are legit. Make no mistake about it. … The 76ers are a legit title contender and people need to put more respect on their name.”
—@Kendrick Perkins pic.twitter.com/w8A5TjMMHp – 4:09 PM
“The 76ers are legit. Make no mistake about it. … The 76ers are a legit title contender and people need to put more respect on their name.”
—@Kendrick Perkins pic.twitter.com/w8A5TjMMHp – 4:09 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
.@KendrickPerkins is VERY concerned about the Celtics 😳 pic.twitter.com/aSNWcIIUDu – 3:45 PM
.@KendrickPerkins is VERY concerned about the Celtics 😳 pic.twitter.com/aSNWcIIUDu – 3:45 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
My message to Ja Morant and any other African American Athletes that’s out there trying to impress or live for the “Real Ones” that’s not going to give a damn about you once you Stop playing. Real Talk!!!! pic.twitter.com/8hx8Urm4T5 – 1:19 PM
My message to Ja Morant and any other African American Athletes that’s out there trying to impress or live for the “Real Ones” that’s not going to give a damn about you once you Stop playing. Real Talk!!!! pic.twitter.com/8hx8Urm4T5 – 1:19 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
I’ve been dealing with a death in the family… but I had to take a moment and say New York stand the fuck up!!!! The Knicks are LEGIT!!! Carry the hell on… – 10:46 PM
I’ve been dealing with a death in the family… but I had to take a moment and say New York stand the fuck up!!!! The Knicks are LEGIT!!! Carry the hell on… – 10:46 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Wonder what @Kendrick Perkins thinks about this? 🤔
Giannis Antetokounmpo really missed a shot on purpose to finish with a triple-double 😏
pic.twitter.com/Us8rMlk23t – 10:28 PM
Wonder what @Kendrick Perkins thinks about this? 🤔
Giannis Antetokounmpo really missed a shot on purpose to finish with a triple-double 😏
pic.twitter.com/Us8rMlk23t – 10:28 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
The Warriors got AD right after Charles Barkley said he fell off. Def was playing to prove a point today. – 6:18 PM
The Warriors got AD right after Charles Barkley said he fell off. Def was playing to prove a point today. – 6:18 PM
More on this storyline
“One of the things that’s silly about ESPN at times, they do this silly debate every year about the MVP, going back to even when I played,” Barkley continued. “They did it a lot with LeBron, which makes me laugh, too. Derrick Rose won it. He deserved it. Kevin Durant won it. He deserved it. It’s a regular season award. It ain’t who the best player is. It’s who had the best regular season, but every year ESPN gets these fools on radio and TV to talk about who’s the best player…They have these silly things every year and it’s really just, that’s the silliness of these morning talk shows.” -via Awful Announcing / March 7, 2023
“I always talk about ESPN disease,” Barkley continued on Altitude Sports Radio. “A lot of these guys, when they get on TV and stuff, they’re like, ‘well I’m on ESPN, I got to say something provocative.’ And you know the thing about it, you’re always gonna get some fools out there, you guys probably get some fools calling in agreeing with him! I can promise you this, I’ve never said anything on television just to get clicks, that don’t mean I’ve been right or wrong, whatever.” -via Awful Announcing / March 7, 2023
After debating the issue over social media for a full week, ESPN finally managed to get JJ Redick and Kendrick Perkins on First Take at the same time to discuss the NBA MVP. Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić is currently a favorite to win the NBA MVP, which would be the third straight season he wins the award. Last week on First Take, Perkins alleged NBA MVP voters held a racial bias against the league’s Black players. -via Awful Announcing / March 7, 2023
Clutch Points: “Jalen Brunson is probably one of the best free agent pickups in NBA history… What he’s done this year is historical.” Agree with Charles Barkley? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/5vwSmBuQZJ -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / March 2, 2023