Chris Finch says KAT in 'final stages' of return, but no timeline

Christopher Hine: Chris Finch reiterated Karl-Anthony Towns is still in the “final stages” of returning. Has started doing some basketball activities, Finch said. But no timeline. The quote: “He’s doing some basketball activities now, which is good to see. Still no real timeline for him though.”
Chris Finch reiterated Karl-Anthony Towns is still in the “final stages” of returning. Has started doing some basketball activities, Finch said. But no timeline. The quote:
“He’s doing some basketball activities now, which is good to see. Still no real timeline for him though.” – 6:03 PM
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch used to spend Sunday afternoons at The Spectrum, and Big 5 triple-headers at The Palestra. So whenever he coaches against the Sixers, it’s special:
“I’m living my dream. I just think to myself how lucky I am.”
Nickeil Alexander-Walker per 36 minutes numbers since joining the Wolves
Points: 17.4
Rebounds: 4.5
Assists: 3.6
Steals: 1.0
Blocks: 1.3
3P: 50% (12/24)
2P: 35% (7/20)
Chris Finch when asked if he knew Nickeil Alexander-Walker “was going to be this good” when they traded for him pic.twitter.com/iqtadK9GfJ – 3:17 PM
Asked Chris Finch about the wild nature of this Wolves’ season, and the big pendulum swings. Illuminating. pic.twitter.com/rkNIy7qOgI – 3:01 PM
Chris Finch on Conley helping Rudy: “I think you see it. The chemistry is obvious. We could’ve played another 40 games and just begin to develop that. … He wants it to work. Understands how to make it work & can play well off each other. I think Rudy has got a pep in his step.” – 2:42 PM
With his next victory, Chris Finch will tie Tom Thibodeau and Rick Adelman for the second-most wins by a coach in Timberwolves history with 97.
Flip Saunders is first with 427. – 7:59 PM
Christopher Hine: More Finch: “There’s a sense of real urgency for him to, I think now, he can see the end in sight, and I think he’s getting excited by that.” Is the team still expecting Towns to be back this season. Finch: “We’re hopeful. Yeah.” -via Twitter @ChristopherHine / March 7, 2023
“Teams are already talking about it,” Timberwolves insider Jon Krawczynski said during an appearance on Zach Lowe’s podcast. “There’s no doubt that other teams are eyeing this situation and looking to see if Karl-Anthony Towns will become available.” -via Spotify / February 28, 2023
“I can tell you from everyone that I’ve talked to within the organization, they very much believe in KAT. They believe that once he comes back and they have some time to build around ANT (Anthony Edwards) and [Rudy] Gobert and KAT, they very much believe that can still work. Chris Finch believes it. Tim Connelly believes it. They don’t have any plans to trade him.” -via Spotify / February 28, 2023