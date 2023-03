Damian Lillard denies liking a tweet about Ja Morant insinuating he isn't 'hood'

Lillard said nights like Monday become more frustrating when he knows defenses are out to slow him down and he receives no help from the officials. “You know teams are gonna try their hardest to stop you,” he said. “So they are going to be physical and give you attention. So when I have the ball in my hands as much as I do, it’s impossible for me to go three quarters and not go to the line when I’m attacking. That’s when it gets frustrating.” -via Oregonian / March 7, 2023