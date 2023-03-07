Damian Lillard on officiating crew vs. Pistons: The worst we’ve had all season

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard left Detroit pleased with the team’s 110-104 victory over the Pistons, but unhappy with the officiating. Lillard, who finished with a triple-double, sounded off after the game, saying he felt like the officials allowed Detroit’s defenders to get away with too much physical play. Lillard attempted six free throws — and made six — but they all came in the fourth quarter. He entered the game averaging 9.5 free-throw attempts per game. “I feel like this was the worst officiating crew we’ve had all season,” Lillard told reporters at Little Caesars Arena. “That’s just the truth. From their body language to their responses to what I was saying to them.”
Source: Aaron Fentress @ Oregonian
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Dwane Casey on loss to Blazers: “The turnovers, that hurt us in the first quarter and once we started substituting it compounded.” Says he thought the team did a good job defensively on Lillard in the second half. – 9:42 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid tonight:
42 PTS
5 REB
11-16 FG
19-19 FT
Only Dame and Luka have more 40-point games. pic.twitter.com/V8KwvB82z1 – 9:42 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Damian Lillard triple-doubles:
2 — Over the last month
1 — Rest of his career combined pic.twitter.com/JAdblkN89c – 9:39 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Dame recorded his third career triple-double by the THIRD quarter 👏 pic.twitter.com/NchOF4hIvX – 9:23 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Damian Lillard had a triple-double before the start of the fourth quarter in tonight’s Blazers win ⌚
He finished with:
— 31 PTS
— 13 REB
— 12 AST
It’s the third triple-double of Dame’s career. pic.twitter.com/S6t6wLOPey – 9:22 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Wiseman just fouled out with 5:29 to play, leaving Bagley as the remaining healthy big. He elbowed Lillard in the head while battling for post position. Lillard fell to the ground and is still grabbing his head, that hurt – 8:59 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 3: Blazers 89, Pistons 74. Grant scored 17 of his 23 points that quarter. Lillard has a 23-point, 11-rebound, 11-assist triple-double.
Livers (15 points) and Ivey (8 points, 10 assists) are leading Detroit. Ivey’s done a fantastic job running the offense. – 8:43 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 3rd quarter: #Blazers 89, #Pistons 74.
Livers: 15 pts, 5 rebs, 2 asts
Burks: 13 pts, 7 rebs, 4 asts
Joseph: 12 pts, 4 rebs, 2 asts
Wiseman: 10 pts, 3 rebs
Ivey: 8 pts, 4 rebs, 10 asts
Damian Lillard: 23 pts, 11 rebs, 11 asts – 8:42 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Lillard has a season-high 15 points. This has been his most complete game of the year so far – 8:41 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Lillard was on pace for 60 points after the first quarter. He’ll have to settle for a triple-double: 23 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds in 28 minutes and 2:43 left in the third – 8:38 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Damian Lillard has a triple-double with three minutes left in the 3rd quarter: 23 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists. – 8:35 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Blazers are back up 15 after Lillard, who is one pace for a triple-double, blows past Bagley for a layup. He has 23 points, 8 rebounds and eight assists. Pistons down 77-62 – 8:27 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Detroit is down 77-62 with 6:42 left in the third quarter. Lillard is up to 23 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists after that last layup. – 8:27 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Blazers 59, Pistons 51.
Good answers from Detroit in that second quarter.
Ivey: 8 points and 7 assists
Burks/CoJo: 8 points each
Livers: 7 points
Dame has 21 points but that’s about it for Portland. – 8:04 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Halftime: #Blazers 59, #Pistons 51.
Ivey: 8 pts, 2 rebs, 7 asts
Burks: 8 pts, 3 rebs, 3 asts
Joseph: 8 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts
Damian Lillard: 21 pts, 6 rebs, 6 asts (5-8 3PM) – 8:04 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons answer Lillard’s 3 with a 7-0 run, capped by a steal and dunk by Ivey. They’re down 50-40 with 3:30 left until halftime – 7:56 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Dame Lillard on an easy heater. 21 in 14 minutes. 5 triples in the first half – 7:55 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The Pistons are trying to take Lillard’s 3-pointer away but it’s creating opportunities for him to drive inside. He was just tripped up by Rhoden on that last play. – 7:47 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Blazers 31, Pistons 18. Rhoden got a tip-in to fall at the buzzer. Detroit shot 8-20 and 2-8 from 3. Lillard (16 points) has done most of the scoring for Portland, while seven players have scored for the Pistons.
Wiseman: 4 points
Burks: 3 points, 3 rebounds – 7:35 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Lillard’s cooking tonight. 16 points in nine minutes of action so far, with 4 3’s. – 7:26 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Believe a fan sitting behind the media section placed a bet on Lillard tying the record for most 3-pointers in a game. Been cheering for Dame since the opening tip and screamed “I need 14 of those things!” after his first 3. – 7:22 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Blazers 15, Pistons 9 with 5:17 on the clock. Lillard already has 11 points. Pistons are 4-12 from the floor, Portland is 5-12. – 7:19 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons down 15-9 early. Dame has 11 — nine from 3. Livers has done a good job on him, but, yeah, Dame is one of those guys.
Wiseman with 4 points. – 7:19 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Lillard has three 3s in the first six minutes. He’s up to 11 points and four rebounds. – 7:19 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Damian Lillard just hit his second 3-pointer and a fan sitting behind me said, “That’s two! I need 14 trey balls tonight!” – 7:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The only players with 100+ games with 10+ 3-point attempts all-time:
Steph Curry
James Harden
Damian Lillard
Buddy Hield
Klay Thompson
Paul George
Kemba Walker
Donovan Mitchell
Ray Allen
Eric Gordon
JR Smith pic.twitter.com/PGOpJt1Nz9 – 6:37 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points since the All-Star break:
211 — Dame
192 — Randle
187 — Klay
186 — LaVine pic.twitter.com/VC8dHm2Q2R – 5:09 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
March 6 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.2
2. Luka Dončić: 15.8
3. Joel Embiid: 15.7
4. Damian Lillard: 14.8
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.5
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.3
7. Jayson Tatum: 14.12
8. LeBron James: 13.1
9. Anthony Davis: 12.9
10. Stephen Curry: 12.2 pic.twitter.com/yW4z3HIrJ3 – 10:50 AM
At one point, Lillard approach the officials to discuss the situation and, Lillard said, they responded with dismissive facial expressions, which he didn’t appreciate. “I’m telling them that we’re playing to try to be in the postseason and we’re putting our best effort out there and you’re looking at me like I’m crazy when somebody is smacking me in the face or hitting me in the arm,” Lillard said. “And when we respond wrong, you want to tee somebody up. It was bad, man.” -via Oregonian / March 7, 2023
Lillard said nights like Monday become more frustrating when he knows defenses are out to slow him down and he receives no help from the officials. “You know teams are gonna try their hardest to stop you,” he said. “So they are going to be physical and give you attention. So when I have the ball in my hands as much as I do, it’s impossible for me to go three quarters and not go to the line when I’m attacking. That’s when it gets frustrating.” -via Oregonian / March 7, 2023
Portland Trail Blazers PR: With 31 points in tonight’s win, @Damian Lillard passed Gail Goodrich (19,181) to move up to the No. 61 spot on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. -via Twitter @TrailBlazersPR / March 7, 2023
