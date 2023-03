Damian Lillard on officiating crew vs. Pistons: The worst we’ve had all season

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard left Detroit pleased with the team’s 110-104 victory over the Pistons, but unhappy with the officiating. Lillard, who finished with a triple-double, sounded off after the game, saying he felt like the officials allowed Detroit’s defenders to get away with too much physical play. Lillard attempted six free throws — and made six — but they all came in the fourth quarter. He entered the game averaging 9.5 free-throw attempts per game. “I feel like this was the worst officiating crew we’ve had all season,” Lillard told reporters at Little Caesars Arena. “That’s just the truth. From their body language to their responses to what I was saying to them.” Source: Aaron Fentress @ Oregonian