Fred VanVleet rips officiating in loss to Nuggets

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
These are the types of defensive plays Nikola Jokic has routinely made at the end of games over the last few seasons. Gets put in the pick-and-roll, swipes the ball from Fred VanVleet, and keeps possession to get a clutch stop down 111-110. pic.twitter.com/QlMFU87oVj – 1:36 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“The game just kind of went to shit there for a little bit. It’s a shame to see a great game get ruined.” – Fred VanVleet – 11:48 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Final: Nuggets 118, Raptors 113. Murray finishes with 24 points. MPJ adds 20. AG finished with 19. Jokic goes 17-13-9.
VanVleet leads Toronto with 21 points and 14 assists. – 11:24 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
KCP fouls VanVleet, who makes both. Raptors then called for a foul on Murray on the other end. Raptors take a timeout to challenge. Nuggets down one with 54.4 seconds left as it stands. – 11:13 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet hits a pair of free throws, and now Nurse challenging an off-ball foul of Jokic that I did not see clearly. – 11:12 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Siakam miss, Jokic strip of VanVleet and the Nuggets lead by with 1:15 left. – 11:09 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors weather an early third quarter flurry from Murray (that’s what they call them here) and end up with an 87-83 lead to start the 4thQ. All five starters already in double figures, led by VanVleet with 19&12. Murray with 12 in the 3Q and 18 for the night. – 10:43 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps up 88-83 after 3. They’re really punting on some late-game possessions.
VanVleet with his second excellent game in a row with 19 and 12. Murray has 18 for Nuggets. – 10:42 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Raptors lead 88-83 after three. VanVleet with 19 points and 12 assists for Toronto. Murray leads the Nuggets with 18 points; Porter with 16. – 10:41 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Good news is the Raptors put together an excellent first half and r and have kept a lid on both Jokic (9/4/3) and Murray (6 pts, 2/3 FG). Bad news is they only lead 61-58. Michael Porter Jr. leads all scorers with 14, VanVleet has 12&6 for Raptors. – 10:04 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
A few MPJ 3s and a nice lob from Jokic to Gordon bring the Nuggets within 3 at halftime. Raptors up 61-58. Porter leads the Nuggets with 14 points (4-5 3PT). Jokic with 9-4-3. VanVleet leads the Raptors with 12. – 10:03 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Impressive quarter from Toronto who lead Denver 34-29. It’s almost like they were watching all the passing and cutting on the Nuggets’ film and said ‘maybe we should try that?’ VanVleet with 7 and 5. Jamal Murray with six, Jokic with 5/4/2. – 9:37 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps play about as good of a quarter as they can, but get nothing out of a late-game 2-for-1 and lead 34-29 after a quarter.
VanVleet has 7 and 5, Murray has 6. – 9:36 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Here they go again
Raptors starting VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, SIakam and Poeltl in Denver shortly – 8:07 PM
