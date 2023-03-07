Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday out for Tuesday's game against Magic

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday has also been downgraded to out with neck soreness for the #Bucks – 12:50 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out tonight vs. the #Magic with a non-COVID illness. – 12:50 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks have updated their injury report for tonight vs. Orlando.
OUT:
Wesley Matthews (right calf strain)
Goran Dragic (left knee soreness)
Jrue Holiday (neck soreness)
Giannis Antetokounmpo (non-COVID illness)
Antetokounmpo was previously probable with right knee soreness. – 12:49 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Top advance rates in the @UnderdogFantasy Double Dribble tournament for the second round (min 100 teams in the round):
Jalen Williams – 21.9%
Pascal Siakam – 20.1%
Jayson Tatum – 18.9%
Julius Randle – 18.6%
Jrue Holiday – 16.4%
Domantas Sabonis – 15.4%
Lauri Markkanen – 15.2% – 12:00 PM
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
Today’s Starting Five w/ @TMOluvsSports
-Derek Carr signs w/ the Saints
-UConn women win Big East tourney
-UCLA climbs in final men’s hoops rankings
-Shohai hits HR …from a knee
-no-fun NBA overturns Giannis triple double
An @ianhurley77 production
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:43 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Where I’m leaning for All-Defense right now:
G: Alex Caruso
G: Lu Dort
F: Evan Mobley
F: Jaren Jackson Jr.
C: Brook Lopez
G: Jrue Holiday
G: OG Anunoby
F; Jaden McDaniels
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo
C: Nic Claxton
OG has played 47% of his mins at SG per BBR, so I say that’s fair. – 8:16 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
EUROhope | Assist for Turkey: More than €6,700 collected already, Darussafaka also supported
The second series of auction started with an autographed Giannis jersey included sending a special message to everyone pic.twitter.com/QGdC4Cz3Hk – 6:55 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
You get the sense Embiid remembered Scott Foster’s explanation for why he didn’t draw a charge on Giannis on a play similarish to this. And has been trying to take advantage of the way they call it. pic.twitter.com/ilYVg8Jqev – 8:54 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks are in Orlando, and they came out of the Philly-Washington back-to-back with some physical ailments:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness) is probable to play while Jrue Holiday (neck soreness) is questionable. – 5:47 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
(2/4) The first hurt the Wizards significantly. With Milwaukee leading 108-106, Giannis Antetokounmpo should’ve been whistled for stepping on the baseline with 1:30 remaining. A few seconds later, after some good swing passes, Grayson Allen sank a 3-pointer. – 4:28 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
And Giannis Antetokounmpo is back to having 32 career regular season triple-doubles, as the NBA took away his 10th rebound vs. the Wizards.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 4:28 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
NBA’s Last Two Minute report confirms the obvious that Giannis Antetokounmpo stepped out of bounds with 1:30 left of Wizards-Bucks that then led to a Grayson Allen 3 (111-106).
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
The NBA did the right thing by rescinding Giannis’ triple-double. Had they let him get away with this blatant stat pad, Bob Sura should’ve been able to retroactively get his 3D restored. You ain’t really shooting your shot if you have no intent to make it
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
By rescinding that shot attempt and rebound, Giannis’ FG % this season just went from 53.8% to 53.9%. – 3:56 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo is no longer credited with another career triple-double, as the NBA decided that his last rebound against Wizards shouldn’t have counted ❌ pic.twitter.com/YtxSAPgH0s – 3:54 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo has triple-double revoked by NBA after he tried to pull a Ricky Davis vs. Wizards
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Triple-double no more for the Greek Freak after the intentional miss to capture his 10th rebound against the Washington Wizards #NBA
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 10th rebound from last night’s game has been erased by the NBA. – 3:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
PG mentioned Jrue Holiday, and it’s worth reminding that George’s outreach for Westbrook came the game after playing the Bucks without Kawhi at home. – 2:01 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
OK – a first quarter basket by Joe Ingles has been changed to a 3-pointer … and Jrue Holiday’s bucket has been waved off.
So it’s actually 59-48 #Bucks. – 8:34 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
As of now, Jrue Holiday’s 55-footer at the buzzer is being counted on the running stats…but not on the box score…so there are actually three different scores displayed right now in Washington. – 8:33 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Just a reminder that a majority of All-Star voters said Jrue Holiday was having a better season than James Harden.
Good morning! – 11:23 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
I don’t think Jrue expected the Sixers to switch that pick-and-roll. The entire Bucks team was like “wait, they’re switching Joel out onto Jrue?” – 11:02 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Very curious to see how Harden looks tonight. Well past the point where we have to second guess his health, and he was *awesome* in the home opener against Milwaukee, but battling Jrue Holiday on your third game in four nights is a different beast – 8:20 PM
Milwaukee: Jrue Holiday (neck soreness) has been downgraded to questionable for Tuesday’s game against Orlando. Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness) and Khris Middleton (right knee injury management) are probable and Goran Dragic (left knee soreness) is out. -via HoopsHype / March 6, 2023
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 23 points, had a season-high 13 assists and rebounded his intentionally missed shot with a second left for his fourth triple-double of the season as the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks beat the Washington Wizards 117-111 on Sunday night. Jevon Carter added 20 points while shooting 6-of-10 from beyond the arc, and Jrue Holiday scored 19 in Milwaukee’s victory a night after a home loss to Philadelphia snapped a 16-game win streak. It was just about over when Antetokounmpo dribbled to the basket and lightly tossed the ball off the backboard to himself for his 10th rebound. “I was thinking about scoring the ball, but I feel like in those situations it’s best to kind of keep the ball,” Antetokounmpo said. “But yeah, I just try to play the game smart and kind of stole one.” -via ESPN / March 6, 2023
Eric Nehm: FINAL: Bucks 104, Suns 101 – Holiday 33pts/4reb/5ast – Lopez 22pts/12reb/4blk – Middleton 11pts/10reb/6ast – Portis 10pts/6reb The Bucks have now won 14 straight games. -via Twitter @eric_nehm / February 26, 2023
Zach Lowe: The league has rescinded Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 10th rebound last night–and thus his triple-double, sources tell ESPN. League rules say that for a field-goal attempt to count as official, the player has to shoot “with intent to score a field-goal” — i.e. to make the shot. -via Twitter @ZachLowe_NBA / March 6, 2023