Hamidou Diallo will miss several weeks due to ankle sprain

James Edwards III: Hamidou Diallo is out 3-4 weeks minimum with Grade-2 right ankle sprain. Diallo has been as consistent as anyone for a few months and is a free agent this summer. That’s tough.
Source: Twitter @JLEdwardsIII
Source: Twitter @JLEdwardsIII
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey acknowledged the season will basically be over by the time Hamidou Diallo’s ankle sprain is reevaluated. What will they miss from him? “His energy, he changes the game. And when he comes in, whether we’re good or bad, the game changes.” – 5:21 PM
Casey acknowledged the season will basically be over by the time Hamidou Diallo’s ankle sprain is reevaluated. What will they miss from him? “His energy, he changes the game. And when he comes in, whether we’re good or bad, the game changes.” – 5:21 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Hamidou Diallo is essentially out for the season with a Grade 2 right ankle sprain. Tough break pic.twitter.com/CrU4i4eLts – 5:17 PM
Hamidou Diallo is essentially out for the season with a Grade 2 right ankle sprain. Tough break pic.twitter.com/CrU4i4eLts – 5:17 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Hamidou Diallo is out 3-4 weeks minimum with Grade-2 right ankle sprain.
Diallo has been as consistent as anyone for a few months and is a free agent this summer. That’s tough. – 5:17 PM
Hamidou Diallo is out 3-4 weeks minimum with Grade-2 right ankle sprain.
Diallo has been as consistent as anyone for a few months and is a free agent this summer. That’s tough. – 5:17 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons announce Hamidou Diallo suffered a grade 2 right ankle sprain last night vs. the Blazers. He will be re-evaluated in 3-4 weeks. – 5:17 PM
#Pistons announce Hamidou Diallo suffered a grade 2 right ankle sprain last night vs. the Blazers. He will be re-evaluated in 3-4 weeks. – 5:17 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Bojan Bogdanovic (bilateral Achilles tendinopathy), Alec Burks (left foot soreness), Hamidou Diallo (right ankle sprain), Killian Hayes (left hand contusion), Jalen Duren (bilateral ankle soreness) and Isaiah Stewart (right hip soreness) are all OUT tonight against the #Wizards. – 1:42 PM
Bojan Bogdanovic (bilateral Achilles tendinopathy), Alec Burks (left foot soreness), Hamidou Diallo (right ankle sprain), Killian Hayes (left hand contusion), Jalen Duren (bilateral ankle soreness) and Isaiah Stewart (right hip soreness) are all OUT tonight against the #Wizards. – 1:42 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
#Pistons injury report:
Killian Hayes (left hand contusion), Isaiah Stewart (right hip soreness), Jalen Duren (bilateral ankle soreness), Bojan Bogdanovic (bilateral achilles tendinopathy), Alec Burks (left foot soreness) and Hamidou Diallo (right ankle sprain) are all out. – 1:38 PM
#Pistons injury report:
Killian Hayes (left hand contusion), Isaiah Stewart (right hip soreness), Jalen Duren (bilateral ankle soreness), Bojan Bogdanovic (bilateral achilles tendinopathy), Alec Burks (left foot soreness) and Hamidou Diallo (right ankle sprain) are all out. – 1:38 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Hamidou Diallo, who turned his right ankle late in the game, left the arena in a boot.
Casey: “If Hami can walk, he’ll play. That’s just how tough he is. For him to come out of the game like that says he probably turned it pretty good. They’ll look at it & see tomorrow morning.” – 10:01 PM
Hamidou Diallo, who turned his right ankle late in the game, left the arena in a boot.
Casey: “If Hami can walk, he’ll play. That’s just how tough he is. For him to come out of the game like that says he probably turned it pretty good. They’ll look at it & see tomorrow morning.” – 10:01 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Hamidou Diallo is getting helped to the locker room after an apparent leg injury. He couldn’t put any weight on it. – 9:09 PM
Hamidou Diallo is getting helped to the locker room after an apparent leg injury. He couldn’t put any weight on it. – 9:09 PM
More on this storyline
Detroit: Alec Burks (left foot soreness) and Hamidou Diallo (right ankle sprain) have been downgraded to out for Tuesday’s game against Washington. Rodney McGruder (left ankle sprain) is available. -via HoopsHype / March 7, 2023
Mike Curtis: #Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo, who missed Monday’s game against Dallas due to a non-Covid illness, is available for tomorrow’s game against the #Hornets. Cory Joseph (low back soreness) is out. -via Twitter @MikeACurtis2 / February 2, 2023
Detroit: Hamidou Diallo (non-COVID illness) has been upgraded to available for Friday’s game against Charlotte. -via NBA.com / February 2, 2023