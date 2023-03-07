Live stream: Hornets 35, Knicks 40

Live stream: Hornets 35, Knicks 40

Games

Live stream: Hornets 35, Knicks 40

March 7, 2023- by

By |

Game streams

The Charlotte Hornets (20-46) play against the New York Knicks (39-27) at Madison Square Garden

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday March 7, 2023

Charlotte Hornets 35, New York Knicks 40 (Q2 07:04)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

New York Knicks @nyknicks
Ball movement is too nice 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/u8UBFtb0fi8:14 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz
The three point percentages of this Hornets second unit
Washington 35%
McGowens 33%
Oubre 31%
Smith Jr 21%
Richards 0%
Going to be tough to generate efficient offense in 2023 with such little spacing against a team with Robinson/Hartenstein – 8:11 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
That’s two super-smart reads in a row from RJ Barrett. First one, notices the help defender coming over the dumps it to Hartenstein. Next one, he makes a beautiful bounce pass to Hart, who rewards him with the dish in return. – 8:08 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Long ✌️ for T-Rooo
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/qxfZzk8QDS8:04 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
In the spirit of todays column, we’ll be running a series of updates on this evening’s events. Currently, around the NBA:
HALF
Wizards 53
Pistons 58
END 1st
Hornets 21
Knicks 21 – 8:04 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Through one quarter, the Knicks and Hornets are tied at 21.
• Randle 5 & 3
• Grimes 5 & 3
• Robinson 4 & 4
• Barrett 4 pts
• Oubre 9 pts – 8:04 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Here is lawyer Larry Hutcher, who is banned from MSG but saw the Knicks play in Miami pic.twitter.com/frRN2ngdLt8:03 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks
NOT AT THE GARDEN 🚫🖐️ pic.twitter.com/uAx1YoFlU18:02 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger
If you’re going to the lottery either way then sure, take that 8% chance and try to end Isaiah Hartenstein with a murder dunk. Clips fly forever. – 7:59 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Nice start to the game by JT Thor, done a good job defending Randle and had a confident drive and turnaround jump shot in the lane – 7:59 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Immanuel Quickley, coming off his 38-point performance Sunday in Boston, is 0 for 5 thus far tonight starting again in place of Jalen Brunson. – 7:58 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
If the Knicks beat the Hornets tonight they’ll own the franchise’s longest winning streak in a decade. – 7:50 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Comin’ at ya from The Garden!
📍 New York, NY
🆚 @New York Knicks
⏰ 7:30pm
📺 @HornetsOnBally
📻 @wfnz 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/ayj9EpqDHE7:31 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
First 5️⃣ tonight ✨
Presented by @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/pTGSs4a1VS7:10 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT at NYK
LaMelo Ball (R Ankle Surgery) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/xWX3j8g2Fh6:39 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
Highest FG% on isolation plays this season (minimum 150 iso possessions):
55.8 — Kyrie Irving
52.7 — Jalen Brunson
50.3 — DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/6ZyUasEHBT6:23 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Hornets coach Steve Clifford on the Knicks: “They have a belief right now.”
Also pointed to the way the Knicks have shot the ball, particularly lately. – 6:06 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson will miss another game against the Hornets tonight due to a sore left foot. We’ll monitor his status leading up to Thursday’s game against the Kings. – 5:58 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
IQ back in the starting lineup tonight with Brunson sidelined.
reminder:
In the last 12 games he’s started, dating back to the end of last season,
Immanuel Quickley is averaging:
20.8 points,
5.5 rebounds,
5.5 assists (vs. just 1.0 turnover)
tommybeer.substack.com/p/the-iq-game5:54 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Jalen Brunson is day to day, Tom Thibodeau says. Knicks listing him still with the sore left foot. Thibodeau said he was not aware of any further tests Brunson underwent (MRI, etc.) – 5:52 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sore left foot) is out for tonight’s game against Charlotte. – 5:50 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Thibodeau said Jalen Brunson (foot soreness) is getting better but he’s not quite there yet. Brunson will travel with Knicks on upcoming West Coast trip. – 5:50 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jalen Brunson won’t play in tonight’s game against Charlotte with the sore left foot that kept him out Sunday in Boston. Tom Thibodeau said Brunson is feeling better, and will be going on the road trip. He added he didn’t get any additional testing besides treatment for it. – 5:49 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Jalen Brunson out again tonight for the Knicks. – 5:48 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce they have ruled out Jalen Brunson (sore left foot) for tonight’s game in Charlotte. – 5:48 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jalen Brunson remains out, Knicks say. – 5:48 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Jalen Brunson is out with the sore left foot, Tom Thibodeau says – 5:48 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jalen Brunson is out tonight – 5:48 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Jalen Brunson (sore left foot) is out for tonight’s game against Charlotte. – 5:48 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
immanuel quickley is shooting 58.6% on floaters since jan. 1 (41-of-70) pic.twitter.com/P6VnUpzvST5:45 PM

Josh Hart @joshhart
Up the Chels!! – 5:32 PM
Josh Hart @joshhart
“He will score!” – 4:23 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Just 3 months ago Tom Thibodeau told a friend that he believed the floundering Knicks were on the verge of firing him.
Now: The Knicks are 39-27 and the hottest team in the NBA.
I wrote about this improbable turnaround, for @FOXSports:
foxsports.com/stories/nba/ho…4:22 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Tonight’s tale of the tape 📊 pic.twitter.com/v3VQcr1PLn2:50 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
LaMelo Ball’s next @PumaHoops MB.02 drop will be launching March 10th in a “Honeycomb” theme, syncing with the Hornets’ new mint & gold alternate unis. pic.twitter.com/cTtWu8rI9R1:52 PM

Games

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home