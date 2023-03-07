Live stream: Hornets 35, Knicks 40

The Charlotte Hornets (20-46) play against the New York Knicks (39-27) at Madison Square Garden
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday March 7, 2023
Charlotte Hornets 35, New York Knicks 40 (Q2 07:04)
James Plowright
The three point percentages of this Hornets second unit
Washington 35%
McGowens 33%
Oubre 31%
Smith Jr 21%
Richards 0%
Going to be tough to generate efficient offense in 2023 with such little spacing against a team with Robinson/Hartenstein – 8:11 PM
Charlotte Hornets
Long ✌️ for T-Rooo
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/qxfZzk8QDS – 8:04 PM
Matthew Tynan
In the spirit of todays column, we’ll be running a series of updates on this evening’s events. Currently, around the NBA:
HALF
Wizards 53
Pistons 58
END 1st
Hornets 21
Knicks 21 – 8:04 PM
Stefan Bondy
Here is lawyer Larry Hutcher, who is banned from MSG but saw the Knicks play in Miami pic.twitter.com/frRN2ngdLt – 8:03 PM
John Hollinger
If you’re going to the lottery either way then sure, take that 8% chance and try to end Isaiah Hartenstein with a murder dunk. Clips fly forever. – 7:59 PM
James Plowright
Nice start to the game by JT Thor, done a good job defending Randle and had a confident drive and turnaround jump shot in the lane – 7:59 PM
Brian Mahoney
Immanuel Quickley, coming off his 38-point performance Sunday in Boston, is 0 for 5 thus far tonight starting again in place of Jalen Brunson. – 7:58 PM
Stefan Bondy
If the Knicks beat the Hornets tonight they’ll own the franchise’s longest winning streak in a decade. – 7:50 PM
Charlotte Hornets
Comin’ at ya from The Garden!
📍 New York, NY
🆚 @New York Knicks
⏰ 7:30pm
📺 @HornetsOnBally
📻 @wfnz 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/ayj9EpqDHE – 7:31 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
First 5️⃣ tonight ✨
Presented by @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/pTGSs4a1VS – 7:10 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT at NYK
LaMelo Ball (R Ankle Surgery) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/xWX3j8g2Fh – 6:39 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest FG% on isolation plays this season (minimum 150 iso possessions):
55.8 — Kyrie Irving
52.7 — Jalen Brunson
50.3 — DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/6ZyUasEHBT – 6:23 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Hornets coach Steve Clifford on the Knicks: “They have a belief right now.”
Also pointed to the way the Knicks have shot the ball, particularly lately. – 6:06 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson will miss another game against the Hornets tonight due to a sore left foot. We’ll monitor his status leading up to Thursday’s game against the Kings. – 5:58 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
IQ back in the starting lineup tonight with Brunson sidelined.
reminder:
In the last 12 games he’s started, dating back to the end of last season,
Immanuel Quickley is averaging:
20.8 points,
5.5 rebounds,
5.5 assists (vs. just 1.0 turnover)
tommybeer.substack.com/p/the-iq-game – 5:54 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sore left foot) is out for tonight’s game against Charlotte. – 5:50 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Thibodeau said Jalen Brunson (foot soreness) is getting better but he’s not quite there yet. Brunson will travel with Knicks on upcoming West Coast trip. – 5:50 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jalen Brunson won’t play in tonight’s game against Charlotte with the sore left foot that kept him out Sunday in Boston. Tom Thibodeau said Brunson is feeling better, and will be going on the road trip. He added he didn’t get any additional testing besides treatment for it. – 5:49 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce they have ruled out Jalen Brunson (sore left foot) for tonight’s game in Charlotte. – 5:48 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Jalen Brunson (sore left foot) is out for tonight’s game against Charlotte. – 5:48 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
immanuel quickley is shooting 58.6% on floaters since jan. 1 (41-of-70) pic.twitter.com/P6VnUpzvST – 5:45 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Just 3 months ago Tom Thibodeau told a friend that he believed the floundering Knicks were on the verge of firing him.
Now: The Knicks are 39-27 and the hottest team in the NBA.
I wrote about this improbable turnaround, for @FOXSports:
foxsports.com/stories/nba/ho… – 4:22 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
LaMelo Ball’s next @PumaHoops MB.02 drop will be launching March 10th in a “Honeycomb” theme, syncing with the Hornets’ new mint & gold alternate unis. pic.twitter.com/cTtWu8rI9R – 1:52 PM
