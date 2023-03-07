Hornets vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Charlotte Hornets play against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden

The Charlotte Hornets are spending $6,286,917 per win while the New York Knicks are spending $3,767,879 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday March 7, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: MSG

Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA

Home Radio: ESPN NY 98.7

Away Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?