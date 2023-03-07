Immanuel Quickley unlikely to get extension similar to what Tyler Herro or Jordan Poole received?

An extension would obviously pay him more than that. Marks estimated that a reasonable deal for both parties would be similar to the four-year, $95 million extension the Hawks gave De’Andre Hunter last October. Wings such as Hunter, it should be noted, are valued more than true guards like the 6-foot-3 Quickley, according to Marks. He is unlikely to get a deal similar to what Tyler Herro (4 years, $130 million) or the Warriors’ Jordan Poole (4 years, $140 million) received. “He’s not getting that,” Marks said. “There’s less of a body of work for Quickley than those guys.”
Source: Zach Braziller @ New York Post
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
The year is 2047.
A zombie apocalypse has ravaged the earth, leaving death, destruction and famine in its wake.
If Jordan Poole could have either Draymond Green or Andre Iguodala by his side during this difficult time, who would it be?
https://t.co/dfWVvl3Q6f pic.twitter.com/N0dQwdtvqF – 10:12 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Dejounte Murray picks off Tyler Herro and makes a layup in transition. Hawks down 125-122 with 47.0 to go. – 9:53 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The Heat just made back-to-back 3s from the corner near the Hawks bench. Martin with the first, then Herro. Heat up six with 4:29 to go. They’ve made four 3-pointers in 130 seconds. – 9:45 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Ugly, ugly, ugly. The trapped Hunter baseline and forced him to pass over the top. It gets picked off and it leads to Herro 3. Hawks down 119-113 w/ 4:29 in the game. – 9:45 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat just not missing from three
Kickout to Martin
Now Butler finds Herro who just pulls it
16 of 28 from three !!!!! – 9:44 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
If Jordan Poole was in an apocalyptic situation 54 years from now, he’d want his two cats to be by his side as he fended off zombies. But which Warriors teammate would he pick? mercurynews.com/2023/03/06/dra… – 9:43 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The Bam Adebayo handoff appears to have returned. Heat got back-to-back 3s off it (one from Duncan Robinson, the other from Herro) and are tied with the Hawks with 5:45 to go. – 9:40 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Saddiq Bey uses the mismatch with Tyler Herro to attack the basket but Oladipo ties the game at 98 with a second-straight 3. – 9:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Herro and Adebayo about to check back in. They played this point to the finish vs. Hawks on Saturday night. Butler’s rest will come likely on next stoppage. But for how long? – 9:19 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
End 1Q: Heat trail the hawks 43-30
– Hawks shooting 76% (?!) and on pace for 172 (?!) points
– Heat’s offense started getting to more good stuff in the final minutes of that quarter, with the Bam/Herro two-man game acting as a trigger
– Defense, though, needs to tighten up. – 8:07 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Nine-man rotations appears to be Vincent, Herro, Butler, Strus and Adebayo with Oladipo, Martin, Duncan Robinson and Zeller off the bench. (Although more players could definitely get some run if things keep going in this direction) – 8:03 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
That was a tough finish from De’Andre Hunter. Attacked the basket and got through both Tyler Herro’s and Bam Adebayo’s contact. Hawks lead 16-11 with 8:01 in 1Q.
Hunter’s basket forces the Heat to take a timeout. – 7:47 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So on the schematic front tonight, we essentially saw a lot of single coverage for Trae Young on Saturday night
Tonight expect a ton of blitzing as they search for the Herro/Strus switch
They’re going to get the ball out of his hands early – 7:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Max Strus starting in place of sidelined Kevin Love for Heat. Other starters remain Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent. – 7:02 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat starting Max Strus tonight
Interesting
Vincent
Herro
Strus
Butler
Bam – 7:02 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Max Strus gets the start, keeping Caleb Martin on the bench. Strus alongside Vincent, Herro, Butler and Adebayo. – 7:01 PM
Chiney Ogwumike @chiney
Immanuel Quickley stole the show last night and get this… He ran more than ANY other player so far this season! 🤯 @New York Knicks pic.twitter.com/jtXT3hQPNr – 6:01 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Thibs knows a minutes fed when he sees one.
He had no time for this question about Immanuel Quickley playing 55 minutes in a 2OT win. 😂 pic.twitter.com/cc0zVSWmFl – 5:53 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
This week was so rough for the Celtics that Julius Randle won player of the week AND Immanuel Quickley got a nom – 3:36 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
League says NYK’s Immanuel Quickley was among the other nominees for the weekly honor – 3:35 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
It’s happening again – Knicks honored with Julius Randle named Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Immanuel Quickley was also nominated. – 3:35 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum did not look happy with Grant Williams after letting Quickley get a wide-open dunk in 2OT. pic.twitter.com/4EILAZSXP6 – 2:44 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The rotation I would expect tonight for the Heat:
Vincent
Herro
Butler
Martin
Bam
Oladipo
Strus
Highsmith
Zeller – 12:59 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Two weeks ago, Immanuel Quickley was +12000 to win Sixth Man of the Year.
Today, he’s a minus-money favorite.
I wrote about how Vegas and the basketball media missed on the front runner that was right under our noses the entire season.
cbssports.com/nba/news/how-i… – 12:26 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Midway through the third quarter, Boston led 77-63.
The Knicks were playing on the road without their starting PG and on-court leader. Randle was struggling a bit. Grimes wasn’t doing anything.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
How Immanuel Quickley seized control of the Sixth Man of the Year Race with the best week of his career
By: @SamQuinnCBS
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Three things to Know: Quickley drops 38, Knicks make statement beating Celtics nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/06/thr… – 10:06 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Winsanity? Immanuel Quickley scores 38, leads Knicks to 2-OT victory over Celtics newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 9:09 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Immanuel Quickley of #Knicks now the -125 favorite for Sixth Man Award, surpassing Malcolm Brogdon of #Celtics. ‘Bockers still +60000 to win #NBA championship. Jalen Brunson is +450 for Most Improved, trailing only Lauri Markkanen of #Jazz (-300). SGA of #Thunder now +500. – 7:10 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Quickley scores 38 in Knicks’ 2-OT victory over Celtics
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Austin Reaves just pulled some Steph Curry-like dribbling to fake out Jordan Poole on his way to the basket. – 5:34 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Interesting lineup: Looney, Kuminga and Lamb in the front court with Thompson and Poole – 5:25 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Fifteen first half minutes for Steph Curry. Scoreless in the first quarter. Had a quick eight-point surge when he returned in the second quarter. Klay Thompson has 15. Jordan Poole has 10. Warriors went from down 20 to down one at half: 55-54 Lakers. – 4:49 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Poole did exactly what the Warriors need him to do off the bench — inject some life into the offense. 17-3 Warriors run – 4:26 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Andre Iguodala checks in with Poole, Draymond, Donte and Lamb – 4:21 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors start the second quarter with Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo and Anthony Lamb. – 4:21 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters vs. Lakers
Steph Curry
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Jordan Poole returns to the bench. – 3:40 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Warriors starting Donte DiVincenzo and bringing Jordan Poole off the bench against the Lakers. – 3:23 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
In a bit of a surprising move, Jordan Poole goes back to the bench in Steph Curry’s return
Warriors starters vs. the Lakers
Steph
Klay
DiVincenzo
Draymond
Looney – 3:10 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Yes, I know Jordan Poole has started most of this year. He’s not a starter when the Warriors are at full strength. – 5:09 PM
More on this storyline
Jason Dumas: Steve Kerr & Jordan Poole were asked on Monday about how the team is dealing with the absence of Andrew Wiggins on a human, non-basketball level: pic.twitter.com/TRqmDRI7Rc -via Twitter @JDumasReports / March 6, 2023
Dalton Johnson: Jordan Poole is available to play tonight for the Warriors against the Clippers. He was previously listed as “probable” with a left knee contusion. Poole has played in all 62 of the Warriors’ games this season, and the only games he missed last season were due to COVID -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / March 2, 2023
Anthony Slater: Jordan Poole is listed as probable for the Warriors tomorrow against the Clippers. Left knee contusion. Poole has played in every game this season. Andrew Wiggins will miss a sixth straight game as he deals with a family matter. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / March 1, 2023
Miami: Tyler Herro (right rib contusion) and Kevin Love (left knee hyperextension) have been upgraded to available for Monday’s game against Philadelphia. -via HoopsHype / February 27, 2023
Ira Winderman: Tyler Herro (knee) upgraded to available for Heat tonight in Milwaukee. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / February 24, 2023
Ira Winderman: Tyler Herro says he is good to go after being out before the break. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / February 23, 2023
Quickley scored 21 points against the Heat and a career-high 38 points in 55 minutes against the Celtics while filling in for injured starter Jalen Brunson. “He’s a hard one. You want more of a body of work playing big minutes. [Sunday] night was beyond big minutes,” ESPN salary cap guru Bobby Marks, the former Nets executive, said in a phone interview. “But at the end of the day, where does he fall into the pecking order of Brunson, you still have [Julius] Randle, [RJ] Barrett’s contract hasn’t started yet, eventually [Quentin] Grimes. You want to prioritize cap space certainly in 2024. I think he’s a priority for New York, but I don’t think he’s a July 1 priority.” -via New York Post / March 7, 2023
Early in the year, they were reportedly shopping him for draft capital, but as his play began to pick up, they opted to hold onto him at the trade deadline, and he has further blossomed. Now Leon Rose and Co. will have to decide if it is worth cutting into their future cap space by extending him, and how much they are willing to pay the homegrown player who has developed so nicely this season. “I think the next month and half and the playoffs will determine if the value of an extension outweighs prioritizing cap space,” Marks said. -via New York Post / March 7, 2023
He came through in the clutch, scoring seven of his career-high 38 points in the second overtime to lift the white-hot Knicks to their NBA-leading ninth straight victory and past the powerhouse Celtics, 131-129. With the win, the Knicks equaled Boston for the most road wins in the NBA (20) and moved back within one game of the fourth-place Cavaliers. “It was great. Sunday, in TD Garden, it doesn’t get better than that,” said Quickley, the Sixth Man of the Year candidate who also had eight rebounds, seven assists, four steals, two blocks and just one turnover. “I was telling [Julius Randle] that before the second overtime. I was like, ‘It doesn’t get better than this.’ We’re on national TV in the Garden. Other than Madison [Square Garden], this is probably my favorite place to play, so I had a lot of fun.” -via New York Post / March 6, 2023
