Immanuel Quickley unlikely to get extension similar to what Tyler Herro or Jordan Poole received?

He came through in the clutch, scoring seven of his career-high 38 points in the second overtime to lift the white-hot Knicks to their NBA-leading ninth straight victory and past the powerhouse Celtics, 131-129. With the win, the Knicks equaled Boston for the most road wins in the NBA (20) and moved back within one game of the fourth-place Cavaliers. “It was great. Sunday, in TD Garden, it doesn’t get better than that,” said Quickley, the Sixth Man of the Year candidate who also had eight rebounds, seven assists, four steals, two blocks and just one turnover. “I was telling [Julius Randle] that before the second overtime. I was like, ‘It doesn’t get better than this.’ We’re on national TV in the Garden. Other than Madison [Square Garden], this is probably my favorite place to play, so I had a lot of fun.” -via New York Post / March 6, 2023