James Harden will sit out

Despite falling behind by as many as 18 points in the third quarter, the Philadelphia 76ers rallied for a 133-130 victory against the Bucks on Saturday night, snapping Milwaukee’s 16-game winning streak. James Harden scored 38 points and dished out 10 assists, and Joel Embiid added 31 points and also collected 10 assists, making them the first pair of teammates with 30 points and 10 assists in the same game since 1979. The Sixers outscored the Bucks during the fourth quarter 48-31, the most points the team had posted during the final period since 1972. “Give ourselves a chance. That was that whole fourth quarter,” Harden said afterward. “I feel like they had us that entire game, and then, that fourth quarter, we came out with some pop.” -via ESPN / March 5, 2023