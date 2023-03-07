James Harden will sit out

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden had played in 39 of the Sixers’ last 41 games before tonight. Team had the East’s best record and NBA’s best offensive rating during that stretch.
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 7:33 PM
James Harden had played in 39 of the Sixers’ last 41 games before tonight. Team had the East’s best record and NBA’s best offensive rating during that stretch.
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 7:33 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
James Harden will be OUT tonight (foot soreness) vs. Minnesota.
The 76ers are 10-6 without The Beard in the lineup this season. pic.twitter.com/euyZpJXQx6 – 7:14 PM
James Harden will be OUT tonight (foot soreness) vs. Minnesota.
The 76ers are 10-6 without The Beard in the lineup this season. pic.twitter.com/euyZpJXQx6 – 7:14 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
PJ Tucker and Tobias Harris are cleared for action tonight after missing last night’s game.
James Harden won’t play, and is replaced by De’Anthony Melton in the starting lineup vs. Timberwolves – 7:04 PM
PJ Tucker and Tobias Harris are cleared for action tonight after missing last night’s game.
James Harden won’t play, and is replaced by De’Anthony Melton in the starting lineup vs. Timberwolves – 7:04 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
James Harden is out tonight, while Tobias Harris and P.J. Tucker are both available after missing last night’s game at Indiana. – 7:02 PM
James Harden is out tonight, while Tobias Harris and P.J. Tucker are both available after missing last night’s game at Indiana. – 7:02 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers vs. Wolves pregame update:
Harden, OUT
Harris, available
Tucker, available
Starters
Embiid
Tucker
Harris
Melton
Maxey – 7:02 PM
Sixers vs. Wolves pregame update:
Harden, OUT
Harris, available
Tucker, available
Starters
Embiid
Tucker
Harris
Melton
Maxey – 7:02 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers point guard James Harden (left foot soreness), Tobias Harris (left calf bruise) and P.J. Tucker (back spasms) are all listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center. – 1:55 PM
#Sixers point guard James Harden (left foot soreness), Tobias Harris (left calf bruise) and P.J. Tucker (back spasms) are all listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center. – 1:55 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
James Harden is questionable for tonight’s game against the Timberwolves with left foot soreness.
Tobias Harris and PJ Tucker also questionable.
Joel Embiid not listed as of now. – 1:35 PM
James Harden is questionable for tonight’s game against the Timberwolves with left foot soreness.
Tobias Harris and PJ Tucker also questionable.
Joel Embiid not listed as of now. – 1:35 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The Sixers added James Harden to the injury report for tonight. He’s Questionable with left foot soreness.
Tobias Harris and PJ Tucker are Questionable vs. Timberwolves as well – 1:33 PM
The Sixers added James Harden to the injury report for tonight. He’s Questionable with left foot soreness.
Tobias Harris and PJ Tucker are Questionable vs. Timberwolves as well – 1:33 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
What bet are you placing for James Harden’s next team? (via @betonline_ag) – 10:14 AM
What bet are you placing for James Harden’s next team? (via @betonline_ag) – 10:14 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
James Harden had 10 assists in both halves against the Pacers on Monday, the 2nd time he has done that this season (also did this vs the Clippers on Dec. 23).
The last 2 players to do that twice in a season:
Russell Westbrook in 2020-21
Rajon Rondo in 2010-11 – 9:43 AM
James Harden had 10 assists in both halves against the Pacers on Monday, the 2nd time he has done that this season (also did this vs the Clippers on Dec. 23).
The last 2 players to do that twice in a season:
Russell Westbrook in 2020-21
Rajon Rondo in 2010-11 – 9:43 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Last night marked the second time this season that Joel Embiid and James Harden have recorded a 40-point game and a 20-assist game, respectively, in the same game.
They are the first duo in NBA history to produce two such games in a single season.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:01 AM
Last night marked the second time this season that Joel Embiid and James Harden have recorded a 40-point game and a 20-assist game, respectively, in the same game.
They are the first duo in NBA history to produce two such games in a single season.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:01 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden: “I don’t know what they want from me. “You know what I mean? I’ve been doing this thing for a very long time. I’ve been one of the most consistent players in this league since I’ve been in.”
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:22 AM
James Harden: “I don’t know what they want from me. “You know what I mean? I’ve been doing this thing for a very long time. I’ve been one of the most consistent players in this league since I’ve been in.”
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:22 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden is making the coaches who were responsible for his #NBAAllStar omission look foolish.
#Sixers vs. #Pacers takeaways: Harden vindicated, McDaniels’ adaptability, Maxey’s spark-plug role inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 8:21 AM
James Harden is making the coaches who were responsible for his #NBAAllStar omission look foolish.
#Sixers vs. #Pacers takeaways: Harden vindicated, McDaniels’ adaptability, Maxey’s spark-plug role inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 8:21 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers vs. Pacers takeaways: Harden vindicated, McDaniels’ adaptability, Maxey’s spark-plug role inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:29 AM
Sixers vs. Pacers takeaways: Harden vindicated, McDaniels’ adaptability, Maxey’s spark-plug role inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:29 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #Pacers takeaways: James Harden vindicated, Jaden McDaniels’ adaptability, Tyrese Maxey’s spark-plug role inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:06 AM
#Sixers vs. #Pacers takeaways: James Harden vindicated, Jaden McDaniels’ adaptability, Tyrese Maxey’s spark-plug role inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:06 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid, James Harden lead Sixers to a 147-143 victory over Indiana Pacers in defenseless game inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:45 AM
Joel Embiid, James Harden lead Sixers to a 147-143 victory over Indiana Pacers in defenseless game inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:45 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Embiid scores 42, Harden has 20 assists, Sixers beat Pacers 147-143 nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/07/emb… – 2:31 AM
Embiid scores 42, Harden has 20 assists, Sixers beat Pacers 147-143 nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/07/emb… – 2:31 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
No letdown game for the Sixers, who out-talented the Pacers in an offensive slugfest on Monday.
Some great stuff from Jalen McDaniels and Tyrese Maxey, some dominance from Joel Embiid, and some point guard magic from James Harden:
thepaintedlines.com/embiid-and-har… – 12:54 AM
No letdown game for the Sixers, who out-talented the Pacers in an offensive slugfest on Monday.
Some great stuff from Jalen McDaniels and Tyrese Maxey, some dominance from Joel Embiid, and some point guard magic from James Harden:
thepaintedlines.com/embiid-and-har… – 12:54 AM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden on the @Philadelphia 76ers‘ growing bond & chemistry:
“We’re just comfortable. Just knowing each other, on and off the court. I think off the court is just as valuable as knowing somebody on the court. It helps actually. When you’re comfortable it makes the game a lot easier.” – 12:21 AM
James Harden on the @Philadelphia 76ers‘ growing bond & chemistry:
“We’re just comfortable. Just knowing each other, on and off the court. I think off the court is just as valuable as knowing somebody on the court. It helps actually. When you’re comfortable it makes the game a lot easier.” – 12:21 AM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Carlisle: “I feel for the officials. Refereeing Joel Embiid and James Harden is very difficult. It’s just very, very difficult. … I compliment them for taking on the task.” – 10:12 PM
Carlisle: “I feel for the officials. Refereeing Joel Embiid and James Harden is very difficult. It’s just very, very difficult. … I compliment them for taking on the task.” – 10:12 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
For the second time this season, Joel Embiid scored 40 points in the same game that James Harden had 20 assists.
They’re the first pair of teammates to do so in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/9iQsWLYXmw – 9:53 PM
For the second time this season, Joel Embiid scored 40 points in the same game that James Harden had 20 assists.
They’re the first pair of teammates to do so in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/9iQsWLYXmw – 9:53 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
neglected to get to it in the recap but another good night for House off of the bench.
Sneaky plotline coming down the stretch — sort of like a Reed/McDaniels/House group alongside Harden and another guard in Embiid-less lineups. A lot of House’s struggles came w/ Harden hurt. – 9:47 PM
neglected to get to it in the recap but another good night for House off of the bench.
Sneaky plotline coming down the stretch — sort of like a Reed/McDaniels/House group alongside Harden and another guard in Embiid-less lineups. A lot of House’s struggles came w/ Harden hurt. – 9:47 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Harden tonight:
14 PTS
9 REB
20 AST
His second 20-assist game this season. pic.twitter.com/dO4YttaMuN – 9:44 PM
Harden tonight:
14 PTS
9 REB
20 AST
His second 20-assist game this season. pic.twitter.com/dO4YttaMuN – 9:44 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid scored 42 points on 16 shots.
James Harden had 20 assists.
Jalen McDaniels had a 20-point night as a starter.
The defense was ugly, but the Sixers win again phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 9:43 PM
Joel Embiid scored 42 points on 16 shots.
James Harden had 20 assists.
Jalen McDaniels had a 20-point night as a starter.
The defense was ugly, but the Sixers win again phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 9:43 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Of note: Looks like the NBA took away one of Harden’s assists prior to the fourth quarter.
So, he will finish one shy of tying his own record for most in a game in Sixers’ history. – 9:42 PM
Of note: Looks like the NBA took away one of Harden’s assists prior to the fourth quarter.
So, he will finish one shy of tying his own record for most in a game in Sixers’ history. – 9:42 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
76ers outlast the Pacers, 147-143, as both teams shot 59%.
Embiid had 42, Harden with 14-9-20. Haliburton led the Pacers with 40pts, 16asts. IND had 70 paint points.
Next: Thurs. v Houston. – 9:42 PM
76ers outlast the Pacers, 147-143, as both teams shot 59%.
Embiid had 42, Harden with 14-9-20. Haliburton led the Pacers with 40pts, 16asts. IND had 70 paint points.
Next: Thurs. v Houston. – 9:42 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Sixers 147, Pacers 143 in a defensively challenged affair. Embiid with 42 points. Harden with 20 assists and 14 points.
Up next: Tomorrow at Minnesota to finish this five-games-in-seven-nights road trip. – 9:41 PM
FINAL: Sixers 147, Pacers 143 in a defensively challenged affair. Embiid with 42 points. Harden with 20 assists and 14 points.
Up next: Tomorrow at Minnesota to finish this five-games-in-seven-nights road trip. – 9:41 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
I’d say the Sixers sleepwalked their way through this, but they played their absolute hardest on offense. Harden at 38 min. and counting. If he goes tomorrow at Minny it’ll be 5 games in 7 nights. – 9:34 PM
I’d say the Sixers sleepwalked their way through this, but they played their absolute hardest on offense. Harden at 38 min. and counting. If he goes tomorrow at Minny it’ll be 5 games in 7 nights. – 9:34 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden has 19 assists tonight so far
that’s it that’s the tweet – 9:17 PM
James Harden has 19 assists tonight so far
that’s it that’s the tweet – 9:17 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Harden checks in to start the 4th as Embiid takes his rest. A revelation. – 9:03 PM
Harden checks in to start the 4th as Embiid takes his rest. A revelation. – 9:03 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 114, Pacers 114 at the end of the third. Both teams still hovering around 60 percent shooting. E,biid has 34 points, including 15-of-15 on free throws. Harden with 14 points and 17 assists. Maxey with 22 points on 6-of-8 from deep. Haliburton has 26 and 15. – 9:00 PM
Sixers 114, Pacers 114 at the end of the third. Both teams still hovering around 60 percent shooting. E,biid has 34 points, including 15-of-15 on free throws. Harden with 14 points and 17 assists. Maxey with 22 points on 6-of-8 from deep. Haliburton has 26 and 15. – 9:00 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Tyrese Haliburton already has 12 assists in this game. James Harden already has 17. – 8:45 PM
Tyrese Haliburton already has 12 assists in this game. James Harden already has 17. – 8:45 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Harden outlet to Shake, saves to Maxey for a quick release. 🔥☄️
Maxey has 6 3’s
pic.twitter.com/G6DztYRgK7 – 8:44 PM
Harden outlet to Shake, saves to Maxey for a quick release. 🔥☄️
Maxey has 6 3’s
pic.twitter.com/G6DztYRgK7 – 8:44 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
lol, that was a generous assist for Harden after McDaniels made that play a bit harder than he probably needed to.
17 assists to 1 turnover for Harden with 4:40 left in the third quarter. – 8:43 PM
lol, that was a generous assist for Harden after McDaniels made that play a bit harder than he probably needed to.
17 assists to 1 turnover for Harden with 4:40 left in the third quarter. – 8:43 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden has 16 assists. This game just passed the 6-minute mark of the third quarter. – 8:41 PM
Harden has 16 assists. This game just passed the 6-minute mark of the third quarter. – 8:41 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden had a career-high 21 assists in a game earlier this season. That number is in real danger tonight. – 8:38 PM
James Harden had a career-high 21 assists in a game earlier this season. That number is in real danger tonight. – 8:38 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Harden had 10 assists to go with his 10 first-half points. Embiid was 11 of 11 at the line. – 8:24 PM
Harden had 10 assists to go with his 10 first-half points. Embiid was 11 of 11 at the line. – 8:24 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Now THAT one counted for Haliburton, giving the Pacers a 79-78 lead at the half. Both teams are shooting 61 percent. Embiid has 20, Maxey with 17, Harden with 10 points and 10 assists. – 8:12 PM
Now THAT one counted for Haliburton, giving the Pacers a 79-78 lead at the half. Both teams are shooting 61 percent. Embiid has 20, Maxey with 17, Harden with 10 points and 10 assists. – 8:12 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton ball fakes the hell outof James Harden hand hits a buzzer-beating 3 from the edge of the logo to end the half. Pacers up 79-78 and he has 22 already. – 8:12 PM
Haliburton ball fakes the hell outof James Harden hand hits a buzzer-beating 3 from the edge of the logo to end the half. Pacers up 79-78 and he has 22 already. – 8:12 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Harden runs pick and roll with Embiid and Embiid draws a foul from Isaiah Jackson going to the rim. Pacers centers have a combined seven first half fouls, so it’s good they use three of them in this case – 8:11 PM
Harden runs pick and roll with Embiid and Embiid draws a foul from Isaiah Jackson going to the rim. Pacers centers have a combined seven first half fouls, so it’s good they use three of them in this case – 8:11 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton backs in to Harden to draw a foul and hits a short jumper. That was slick. He’s got 15 points and nine assists already and the Sixers have no answer for him. – 8:01 PM
Haliburton backs in to Harden to draw a foul and hits a short jumper. That was slick. He’s got 15 points and nine assists already and the Sixers have no answer for him. – 8:01 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden (@James Harden) already has a double-double in the first half (!):
10 PTS / 3 REB / 10 AST 👀 – 7:59 PM
James Harden (@James Harden) already has a double-double in the first half (!):
10 PTS / 3 REB / 10 AST 👀 – 7:59 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden (@James Harden) already has a double-double in the first half (!):
10 PTS / 10 AST / 3 REB – 7:58 PM
James Harden (@James Harden) already has a double-double in the first half (!):
10 PTS / 10 AST / 3 REB – 7:58 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden has 10 points and 10 assists in less than 16:30 of play tonight. – 7:57 PM
Harden has 10 points and 10 assists in less than 16:30 of play tonight. – 7:57 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Embiid doesn’t look sharp. Harden had him on a decent post route with McConnell as the defender getting back, and, well, Embiid has something of a height advantage there. Fumbles the pass though and it’s a turnover. – 7:55 PM
Embiid doesn’t look sharp. Harden had him on a decent post route with McConnell as the defender getting back, and, well, Embiid has something of a height advantage there. Fumbles the pass though and it’s a turnover. – 7:55 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Tight call on McConnell there, but was fun to watch him defend Harden in isolation. – 7:53 PM
Tight call on McConnell there, but was fun to watch him defend Harden in isolation. – 7:53 PM
More on this storyline
Philadelphia: James Harden (left foot soreness) has been downgraded to questionable for Tuesday’s game against Minnesota. Tobias Harris (left calf contusion) and PJ Tucker (back spasms) are also questionable. -via HoopsHype / March 7, 2023
Rich Hoffman: Since James Harden returned from injury in early December, the Sixers have the No. 1 offense in the league. They also have the 16th-ranked defense during that span. -via Twitter @rich_hofmann / March 7, 2023
Despite falling behind by as many as 18 points in the third quarter, the Philadelphia 76ers rallied for a 133-130 victory against the Bucks on Saturday night, snapping Milwaukee’s 16-game winning streak. James Harden scored 38 points and dished out 10 assists, and Joel Embiid added 31 points and also collected 10 assists, making them the first pair of teammates with 30 points and 10 assists in the same game since 1979. The Sixers outscored the Bucks during the fourth quarter 48-31, the most points the team had posted during the final period since 1972. “Give ourselves a chance. That was that whole fourth quarter,” Harden said afterward. “I feel like they had us that entire game, and then, that fourth quarter, we came out with some pop.” -via ESPN / March 5, 2023