Jaylen Brown on OT loss to Cavaliers: There are no moral victories in this sh**t

Malcolm Brogdon and Jaylen Brown, vice presidents with the National Basketball Players Association, told Boston Sports Journal that load management emerged among various other reported issues after the two sides set a Mar. 31 deadline to opt-out of the current CBA. They expect to agree to a new deal before then, as commissioner Adam Silver said before the All-Star Game. Various player representatives declined to speak about specific policies up for debate, but one idea, tying awards and their associated salary bonuses to games played, does not seem popular to the players, who argued teams take the lead on rest, minute management and games played . -via Boston Sports Journal / March 4, 2023