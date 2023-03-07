Jaylen Brown on OT loss to Cavaliers: There are no moral victories in this sh**t

Jaylen Brown on OT loss to Cavaliers: There are no moral victories in this sh**t

Jaylen Brown on OT loss to Cavaliers: There are no moral victories in this sh**t

Brian Dulik: #BleedGreen  F Jaylen Brown after 118-114 loss at #LetEmKnow: “There were key, vital plays that we missed, but we can’t blame fatigue. We came in, saying we’d win this. There are no moral victories in this shit. We’ve got to be better.” @cavs #NBA
Source: Twitter @BrianDulik

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Abby Chin @tvabby
“Ain’t no moral victories in this sh*t!”-wise words from Jaylen Brown – 10:58 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown on taking a few hits to the face tonight: “I love it.” – 10:53 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
91 minutes of game play for Jaylen Brown across about 26.5 total hours – 9:52 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
91 minutes of action for Jaylen Brown in under 48 hours – 9:51 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jaylen Brown have yourself a night holy smokes – 9:43 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics put themselves in position to steal this one and needed to after Friday’s debacle, IMO. 2/13 FG finish to the 4Q. Costly foul on an out of bounds play by Jaylen Brown, who gave Donovan Mitchell another chance to drive for a tie by guarding him too close in back court. – 9:33 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Don’t know what #Celtics would do without Derrick White this year given Robert Williams, Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, Jaylen Brown absences. – 9:21 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Great pass there by Jaylen Brown after drawing two defenders. Great bounce for Derrick White. – 9:21 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Call overturned. Charge on Jaylen Brown.
Tony Brothers is certainly no Bill Kennedy when it comes to explaining these things. – 9:01 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
if anyone deserves a day off tomorrow, it’s gonna be Jaylen Brown – 8:54 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Jaylen Brown played 48 minutes in the double OT game last night. He’s about to come back into this game. Assuming he finishes it out, he’d top 42 minutes tonight. – 8:51 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
🚨 Triple-Double Watch for Jaylen Brown 🚨
On the second night of a back-to-back Jaylen has been aggressive from the jump: 22 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists with 1:51 left to go in the 3rd. – 8:39 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Last night Jaylen Brown played 47 minutes in a grueling double OT game
Tonight he’s on the road in Cleveland flirting with a triple double – 8:38 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
Jaylen Brown called for the foul but Joe Mazzulla applauds the #Celtics effort to get back on defense. – 8:29 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Halftime: Celtics 68, Cavs 56. Cavs getting pushed around by Boston, which is missing 3 starters. Donovan Mitchell has 19 points, Evan Mobley 11 points, 8 rebounds. Jaylen Brown 15 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists for C’s. – 8:04 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
The backup units have done a solid job executing the ball movement principles on offense this year. Big reason #Celtics have succeeded short-handed. Looks like Jaylen Brown is going to be a big part of the facilitating game alongside Smart early. Griffin playing the Horford role. – 7:13 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My immediate thought is: I would love if they could improve on the Barrett spot, but how many big wing stars ever become available? Like, Jaylen Brown would be perfect, but I can’t see him getting traded.
Or do you just wait for the next MVP candidate to get antsy where he is? – 4:45 PM

Malcolm Brogdon and Jaylen Brown, vice presidents with the National Basketball Players Association, told Boston Sports Journal that load management emerged among various other reported issues after the two sides set a Mar. 31 deadline to opt-out of the current CBA. They expect to agree to a new deal before then, as commissioner Adam Silver said before the All-Star Game. Various player representatives declined to speak about specific policies up for debate, but one idea, tying awards and their associated salary bonuses to games played, does not seem popular to the players, who argued teams take the lead on rest, minute management and games played. -via Boston Sports Journal / March 4, 2023
Souichi Terada: Joe Mazzulla says Jaylen Brown will be back for Wednesday’s game. He’s out tonight for personal reasons. Derrick White will start in Jaylen’s spot. -via Twitter @SouichiTerada / February 27, 2023

