Jazz vs. Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (31-34) play against the Dallas Mavericks (33-32) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Tuesday March 7, 2023
Utah Jazz 0, Dallas Mavericks 0 (8:30 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🇮🇹 il primo inizio per Simone 🇮🇹
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
I cannot believe the Wolves gave up 4 firsts, a swap, and Walker Kessler for Gobert. – 8:20 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Green, Bullock, Powell, Irving, Doncic
Utah starters: Fontecchio, Markkanen, Olynyk, Horton-Tucker, Agbaji
7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 8:10 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Injury updates for Mavs vs Jazz coming up soon on BSSW. Maxi Kleber is available, missed Sunday’s game vs Phoenix with hamstring soreness. Javale McGee (sprained ankle) out. Utah’s Walker Kessler (non-Covid illness) and Jordan Clarkson (finger sprain) are out. – 8:10 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@ModeloUSA // #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/s15QlyFbZF – 8:01 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
2nd straight game Doncic hasn’t come out on the main court to warm up when he usually does. Last game, against Phoenix, he was battling thigh soreness. He’s not listed on the injury report. There’s a possibility that he’s warming up on the basement court, Dirk’s warmup court. – 7:48 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Tuesdays at the @aacenter 💧
@TISSOT // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/Asp1ysC18B – 7:20 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jazz coach Will Hardy’s response when a reporter started to ask about how to defend Luka Doncic tonight: “Are you trying to ruin my night before it starts?” – 7:08 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd confirms Maxi Kleber (right hamstring surgery) will play tonight vs. Jazz after Mavs tried to pace his reacclimation over the last week: “Any time you come back from an injury, from a long absence, it’s going to take some time.” – 7:03 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jordan Clarkson has been ruled out tonight with his sprained left finger……Jazz are without Clarkson and Walker Kessler tonight – 6:55 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd says Kleber will play. McGee will not. He sprained his ankle at practice. – 6:49 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) is available for tonight’s game against the Jazz.
JaVale McGee (right ankle sprain) will be out. – 6:49 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah is a 1-point favorite tomorrow night in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament vs. Stanford.
Utes are as healthy as they’ve been since late January. – 6:41 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Walker Kessler has been ruled out tonight with a Non-Covid illness – 6:36 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest FG% on isolation plays this season (minimum 150 iso possessions):
55.8 — Kyrie Irving
52.7 — Jalen Brunson
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks, as of today, are 22-1 to win the NBA title. That’s ninth-best odds. That seems about right at the moment. – 6:23 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Walker Kessler will not play vs. the Mavericks tonight (non-COVID illness) – 6:05 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
It just feels like the discourse is spending so much time arguing about semantics and arguing things off the court that we aren’t actually appreciating that Jokic, Embiid, Giannis, Tatum, Mitchell, Luka, Shai, Dame and countless others are just at another level. – 5:01 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
Last night, Pistons guard Jaden Ivey completed his 60th game in the NBA. Ivey joins Cade Cunningham, Luka Dončić and Steph Curry as the only players in the last 15 years to account for 900 points, 225 rebounds, 250 assists and 75 3-pointers in the first 60 games of their careers. pic.twitter.com/fEoRV9wAbQ – 4:45 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
When Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are on the floor together the Mavericks offensive rating is 130.
370 possessions.
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest scoring rookies over the last 5 seasons:
21.2 — Luka
20.0 — Paolo
19.3 — Edwards
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Weird stat that play by play guys notice: Utah (tonight’s Mavs opponent) has not had a player record a regular season triple-double in over 15 yrs. Carlos Boozer had their last one on Feb 13, 2008. Since there’s been 7 near misses (player short by either 1 rebound or 1 assist). – 3:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I just left him out there.” Monty Williams on Kevin Durant playing 40 minutes in #Suns win Sunday at Dallas. pic.twitter.com/661jpmWR1R – 3:02 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
The Mavericks halfcourt offense according to @Ben Falk the last three games has been 119 pts per 100 possessions, 123 and 127.
The league average is 98
Over the last three games they are 123
David Locke @DLocke09
Digging into the numbers on Luka Doncic. They are crazy. He is breaking the game. If you don’t double he is going to score at a rate over 1.2 pts per possession and if you double you are likely giving up a wide open three to 40% three point shooter. No good option pic.twitter.com/UHavA3IIUR – 2:52 PM
