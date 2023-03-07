Jazz vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Utah Jazz play against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center

The Utah Jazz are spending $4,743,825 per win while the Dallas Mavericks are spending $5,371,037 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Tuesday March 7, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Away TV: ATTSN-RM
Home Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
Away Radio: KZNS / KSL / S: KTUB

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

