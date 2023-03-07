Lindell Wigginton returns to Bucks on a two-way contract

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed Lindell Wigginton to a Two-Way contract. A 6-1 guard, Wigginton has played in 35 games (18 starts) with the Wisconsin Herd this season and is averaging 18.6 points, 5.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 33.5 minutes per game.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks announce that they have signed Lindell Wigginton to a two-way contract.
He is taking the spot that was opened up when the team waived Sandro Mamukelashvili. The roster is full at 17 players now.
