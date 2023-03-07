Live stream: Nets 5, Rockets 12

The Brooklyn Nets (36-28) play against the Houston Rockets (15-49) at Toyota Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday March 7, 2023
Brooklyn Nets 5, Houston Rockets 12 (Q1 07:32)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
JG with the reverse layup get us on the board!
@Toyota l #Rockets pic.twitter.com/Tih9QlG4X1 – 8:19 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sengun has a great touch on the low block, the Rockets are playing fast, Jalen Green can put pressure on the rim on the drop of a dime, and the Nets aren’t hitting open shots. That’s why the Rockets are up 10-2 in the opening period. Timeout, Jacque Vaughn. – 8:16 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets off to a 10-2 start. Running offense through Sengun on most possessions. Nets, 1 of 5, grab an early time out. – 8:15 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Is it considered tampering if a max offer sheet from the Rockets for Cam Johnson magically appears in the visitor’s locker room tonight? Asking for a friend – 8:07 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Hang with us in Houston for @Brooklyn Nets v @Houston Rockets on @YESNetwork #NETSonYES pic.twitter.com/ANZYDzDtRI – 8:07 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Sticking with the same 5 to start ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/TSzaVd7xg8 – 7:34 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Nets starters: Finney-Smith, Johnson, Claxton, Bridges, Dinwiddie. – 7:33 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
#Rockets starters tonight:
G- Kevin Porter Jr.
G- Jalen Green
F- KJ Martin
F- Jabari Smith Jr.
C – Alperen Sengun – 7:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Starters for tonight’s game at Houston:
Dinwiddie, Bridges, Johnson, Finney-Smith and Claxton – 7:30 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
New Bleav in Nets 🎤
I took questions from Twitter for a Mailbag episode. Topics include:
🏀 Ben Simmons’ uncertain future
🏀 A Nic Claxton trade?
🏀 Cam Thomas’ decreasing minutes
🏀 Brooklyn’s championship path
And more. Listen here: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ble… – 7:28 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
up on a Tuesday 🚀
@MichelobUltra | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/17LYORnEoa – 7:12 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
go, go, 50 in the house.🏠
@50cent is here all week and will be back at @GainbridgeFH for our Thursday night matchup against the Rockets. pic.twitter.com/YGOJCiFJYp – 7:04 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn said Noel will play some tonight just to take a look at him. #Nets – 6:33 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
After back-to-back blowout losses to putrid Houston, the Spurs have done about all they can to solidify their place in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes.
“Never heard of him,” one Spurs player joked. expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 6:02 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rockets’ Tari Eason, K.J. Martin benefit from always being available to play ift.tt/vUkeJnC – 5:18 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
We’re celebrating International Women’s Day tonight at Toyota Center!
As part of the celebration, we are honoring some of the inspirational women within the #Rockets organization.
Thank you for all that you do! 👏
#IWD2023 l #EmbraceEquity pic.twitter.com/58RSEb7X1x – 5:18 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
The Rockets will have 5 blocked shots tonight.
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 4:24 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Back in our house vs. @Brooklyn Nets tonight!
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN
🚀 @ATT pic.twitter.com/60apJnLVCW – 4:00 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets’ Tari Eason, K.J. Martin benefit from always being available to play, earn membership in the NBA’s every-night club houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 3:19 PM
