Nets vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

March 7, 2023

By |

The Brooklyn Nets play against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center

The Brooklyn Nets are spending $4,401,940 per win while the Houston Rockets are spending $9,151,002 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday March 7, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: ATTSN-SW
Away TV: YES
Home Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM
Away Radio: WFAN-FM

Eric Patten
@EricPatten
For all the talk about player movement, essentially every team in the top 8 of their respective conference has at least 1 player in their top 3 that were drafted by that team… only exceptions are Clippers and Nets. – 2:28 AM
Eric Pincus
@EricPincus
Another set of updates for the @SportsBizClass Luxury Tax Tracker, notably the Nets/Bucks signing Noel/Dragic. I have the kickback to the 21 teams under the tax at $14.89m sportsbusinessclassroom.com/nba-2022-23-lu…2:19 AM

