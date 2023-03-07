Richard Jefferson: I believe in Ja Morant, he'll kind of turn things on

No, Ja Morant is not throwing away his NBA career … at least, that’s according to Richard Jefferson, who tells TMZ Sports the star’s latest lapse in judgment is simply a young man “making mistakes in front of the public eye.” The former NBA champ made the comments to us out at LAX on Monday — just two days after Morant filmed himself brandishing a gun while out at what appeared to be a Colorado strip club.
Source: TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
If it’s true that you can’t possess a gun under the influence of alcohol in the state of Colorado, Ja Morant may be in some real trouble, and that’s before we even get to how did the gun get across state lines. – 11:44 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
.@memgrizz status report, March 7 at @Lakers:
QUESTIONABLE
Jake LaRavia – Back Soreness
OUT
Steven Adams – RT Knee PCL Sprain
Brandon Clarke – LT Achilles Tear
Ja Morant – Not With Team
Vince Williams Jr. – RT Shoulder Soreness – 8:12 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
How are the Grizzlies handling Ja Morant? I’ll break down the latest and other NBA topics w/ @Chris Broussard & @RobParkerFS1 on the @OddCoupleFSR. Tune into @FoxSportsRadio at 5:30 pm PT! bit.ly/3DFSCV7 – 8:03 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🏀 @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson break down the latest with Ja Morant and the Grizzlies #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/mdWpRTH0GZ – 7:46 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: @Tim MacMahon on Ja Morant and the Grizzlies, seeding battles in the West, Luka-Booker/Mavs-Suns, Kings upside, early Kyrie/Luka returns. Then @Kendra Andrews and I break down the Warriors:
New Lowe Post podcast: @Tim MacMahon on Ja Morant and the Grizzlies, seeding battles in the West, Luka-Booker/Mavs-Suns, Kings upside, early Kyrie/Luka returns. Then @Kendra Andrews and I break down the Warriors:
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Reporting on @TheRally for the latest surrounding Grizzlies star Ja Morant – and details on a recent players-only meeting where a veteran pushed for better discipline on the road: pic.twitter.com/ICXC6YlrXF – 6:31 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Good point by @TermineRadio and @Eddie Johnson – the announcers (Richard Jefferson in particular) last night were waaaaayyyyy to focused IQ playing 55 mins… – 5:18 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Can Carmelo Anthony help save Ja Morant? Read more in @andscape. #nba bit.ly/3ISaWLy – 4:33 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Colorado police are reportedly investigating Ja Morant after he appeared on IG live flashing a gun in a nightclub over the weekend.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Colorado police open investigation into video of Ja Morant appearing to show off gun inside nightclub
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Police in Colorado said Monday they were investigating Ja Morant’s actions after the Memphis Grizzlies star posted an Instagram Live video in which he displayed what appeared to be a gun while at a nightclub. Reporting w/ @MerrillLiz espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:10 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
I wrote about the Ja Morant stuff. If you’ve had your fill of commentary there, there’s also a section on the Brandon Clarke injury at the end.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Todays pod is live🚨
@EJ_Stewart and I discuss “The IQ Game” – the Knicks win thrilling 2OT game in Boston to maintain their league-best 9-game winning streak.
We also preview Tuesday’s game vs. the Hornet’s matchup and weigh on the Ja Morant situation
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ora… – 2:51 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
My message to Ja Morant and any other African American Athletes that’s out there trying to impress or live for the “Real Ones” that’s not going to give a damn about you once you Stop playing. Real Talk!!!! pic.twitter.com/8hx8Urm4T5 – 1:19 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Troubled Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant could help himself by following the Carmelo Anthony blueprint
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Our early-week edition of The Hoop Collective (with @Brian Windhorst and @Tim Bontemps) focuses on the feisty, fun Mavs-Suns matchup and the unfortunate Ja Morant situation: m.youtube.com/watch?v=N-Uc8P… – 12:31 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
The radio show is live coast-to-coast from 10-noon ET: Ja Morant’s turning point, Bryce Young is short, Sun’s Achilles heel, @RossTuckerNFL, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, Steph returns, TV recommendation, more.
The radio show is live coast-to-coast from 10-noon ET: Ja Morant’s turning point, Bryce Young is short, Sun’s Achilles heel, @RossTuckerNFL, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, Steph returns, TV recommendation, more.
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
I do not know Ja Morant, or want to make his troubles into some kind of responsibility politics screed. But someone in his camp needs to reach him, & talk some real talk. Family, friends, a fellow NBA hooper, someone. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3mjh5J2 – 7:00 AM
Jefferson, though, said he doesn’t have any concerns this could derail the superstar’s track in the Association … telling us he’s confident Morant will learn and grow from the fallout with relative ease. “Him and his family are good people,” Jefferson said, before adding, “I believe in him. I believe that he’ll kind of turn things on. And, look, we’ve seen men come through worse and come out on the other side.” -via TMZ.com / March 7, 2023
Clutch Points: Giannis: “You’re out here reffing like Marc Davis and sh*t!” Richard Jefferson: “I’m mic’d up, bro!” 😂 pic.twitter.com/0dNoRX8Xr6 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / February 17, 2023
The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the list of eligible candidates for the Class of 2023, including several high-profile, first-time nominees including Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich, Dwyane Wade, and the 1976 U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball Team. A first look at the list of eligible nominees was provided by “NBA Today” on ESPN, hosted by Malika Andrews, Richard Jefferson, Chiney Ogwumike, Kendrick Perkins and Zach Lowe. A complete list of eligible candidates can be found below. -via HoopHall.com / December 21, 2022
Damian Lillard is denying he liked a tweet about Ja Morant which insinuated the Grizzlies star isn’t “hood” amid his recent gun incident. The controversy started when Dame allegedly liked a tweet fired off by a fan that read … “Notice Dame is actually from the hood but he don’t go around acting like Ja Morant who is from the suburbs trying to act hood” The alleged screenshot showing Lillard’s “like” started going around social media and obviously had fans believing the long-time NBA star was calling out his counterpart. But, Lillard attempted to shut down that conversation. “Let em lie,” the 32-year-old said on social media. “F*** I look like liking that.” -via TMZ.com / March 7, 2023
As for the tweet, some fans aren’t buying Dame’s denial, saying he could’ve just unliked the tweet once people noticed. But, Lillard isn’t mincing words … he says he didn’t like the message. “I don’t care who is and is not from the “trenches,” Damian wrote. -via TMZ.com / March 7, 2023