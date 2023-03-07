Taylor Jenkins on potential suspension for Ja Morant: 'That's our internal business'

Ben Golliver: Why haven’t Memphis Grizzlies suspended Ja Morant for gun video? Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins: “We’re keeping those dialogues inside, how we’re framing all that stuff. That’s our internal business.” pic.twitter.com/Tg0KzEqhmC
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Marc Gasol is in the house tonight for brother Pau Gasol’s jersey retirement with the Lakers. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said he got the chance to see Pau at the team hotel.
Pau chose the Grizzlies-Lakers game specifically. – 8:54 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins declined questions about why Ja Morant has not been officially suspended, conversations with the league and team conversations.
What he did say: “We are talking about Ja being in a better place personally and also professionally. So, to put a timetable on it is… – 8:48 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Why haven’t Memphis Grizzlies suspended Ja Morant for gun video?
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins: “We’re keeping those dialogues inside, how we’re framing all that stuff. That’s our internal business.” pic.twitter.com/Tg0KzEqhmC – 8:41 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins didn’t have new updates on Ja Morant and his potential return. Grizzlies initially said he’d be away from team in next two games. Grizzlies play next against Warriors on Thursday – 8:40 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW MAILBAG
🔘 Ja Morant/Grizzlies (1:01)
🔘 Thunder (13:00)
🔘 Fred VanVleet (20:47)
🔘 Playoff hypothetical (27:29)
🔘 Pascal Siakam (31:06)
🎧 https://t.co/Id3LdO3gRz
🍎 https://t.co/B0ZiAqSQOR
✳️ https://t.co/uvm8PqZiNN
📺 https://t.co/WxwOXAMAVw
FULL BREAKDOWN ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/j2Be1w0HbX – 6:44 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Why Ja Morant could face lengthy suspension as NBA investigates Grizzlies star’s latest off-court incident
cbssports.com/nba/news/why-j… – 5:06 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Note on Ja Morant: The NBA does NOT have an automatic 50-game suspension if a player has a firearm in a team facility.
David Stern suspended Sebastian Telfair two games when a loaded hand gun was found in his pillow case on a team plane in 2006.
ftw.usatoday.com/2023/03/ja-mor… – 4:19 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Penny Hardaway spoke today about Ja Morant, the challenges of fame and fortune at a young age and more.
“He’s human. He’s young. We just gotta continue to pray for him and support him.”
From @munzly:
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 3:13 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
We all want Ja Morant to grow. That said, there’s something that’s been bothering me with the discourse around this latest incident. si.com/nba/2023/03/07… – 3:00 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I think an intervention occurred”
🔊 @RealJayWilliams discusses the news surrounding Ja Morant recently
@Rick Kamla | @Amin Elhassan pic.twitter.com/8gKDihsMs3 – 2:59 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
New ep “Thats What Sheed Said” @UnderdogFantasy
• His advice for Ja Morant & the cost of your “crew”
• The time Larry Brown made him realize he needed to grow up
• Players’ ability to influence Load Management
• Sheed reviews Luka/Booker trash talk
📺https://t.co/3RvYhwrHA1 pic.twitter.com/CVd9qFEU8o – 2:56 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Ja Morant at risk of several game suspension by the NBA
sportando.basketball/en/ja-morant-a… – 2:03 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Frank Drucker has learned Ja Morant will miss several additional games due to previously unknown affliction…reload management. – 12:17 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
On new #thisleague UNCUT with @Marc Stein, we break down exactly what NBA is investigating on Ja Morant front, how Clippers have struggled and who Nic Batum places blame on, our Top 3 West contenders, a few NBA tales you’ve never heard of and much more: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 11:04 AM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
“This young backcourt duo is right up there with Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell–Darius Garland pairing, Memphis with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane, and potentially Dallas’ Luka Dončić–Kyrie Irving combo if Irving re-signs in the offseason.” – 9:00 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
If it’s true that you can’t possess a gun under the influence of alcohol in the state of Colorado, Ja Morant may be in some real trouble, and that’s before we even get to how did the gun get across state lines. – 11:44 PM
David Cobb @DavidWCobb
So Taylor Jenkins is in Year 4 as an NBA head coach and is still getting called “Tyler” on national broadcasts? – 11:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Taylor Jenkins calls a timeout after a Terance Mann 2nd chance 3 puts LA up 26-25, shortly after a 6-0 LA run.
Only 100 seconds left in the first quarter, so I presume Jenkins wanted to get some more starters out and get Bane back in.
That means: Luke Kennard on the floor. – 10:38 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant being away from the team: “There’s not a definitive timeline. We have said that it’s going to be at least these two games. We’re taking it one day at a time. This is going to be an ongoing healing process.” – 9:52 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins on the Ja Morant situation:
“There are two elements I want to make very clear. There’s a supportive element as someone that has to get better and needs some help. There’s also an accountability to the team that we have to stand for.” dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 9:45 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins spoke for the first time today since it was announced Ja Morant would be away from the team.
“We want what’s best for him. We support him. It’s going to be a difficult process, but we have got a great group to get through this.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 9:45 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant’s various off-the-court incidents and his overall character pic.twitter.com/EvwY1SbKB2 – 9:18 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant flashing a gun at a nightclub on IG Live and general concerns about gun violence. pic.twitter.com/Bdot7qw05l – 9:13 PM
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant flashing a gun at a nightclub on IG Live and general concerns about gun violence. pic.twitter.com/Bdot7qw05l – 9:13 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant’s gun video: “We take it very seriously. … Nationwide, league-wide, there’s a lot of attention on gun violence… Its a growth opportunity, a learning opportunity.” pic.twitter.com/TushVKQmBe – 8:55 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is definitely out for tonight vs Clippers and on Tuesday vs Lakers, and no timeline beyond that. I asked Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins what steps Ja needs to take before he can rejoin team pic.twitter.com/dni3ChMQoc – 8:54 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Grizzlies’ Taylor Jenkins said gun video was a “very tough moment” & there’s no timetable for Ja Morant return: “He understands he’s made some difficult decisions & poor choices… He understands he’s got to get help to get to a better place, not just for himself but for his team” pic.twitter.com/nLVkyJQKnS – 8:51 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins on the Ja Morant situation: “This is a tough time for a young kid that has to grow and get better. He has huge responsibilities, not just for the team, but for the city.” – 8:39 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant flashing a gun on his IG Live video and concern about gun violence: “We take this very seriously.” pic.twitter.com/0sA8JNaszW – 8:39 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Taylor Jenkins says Grizzlies “take it very seriously” when asked about Morant gun video. He emphasizes that Grizzlies will support Morant to get better and seek help needed and hold him accountable. Jenkins calls it tough times but points out Ja’s care factor and need to improve – 8:38 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant’s IG Live video and the lack of clarity on when he’ll return and what he needs to do to rejoin the team pic.twitter.com/tmIIgpY8zU – 8:35 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Taylor Jenkins says there’s no timeline for when Ja Morant will return. He says that he doesn’t want to go into specifics but says most important thing is Ja is seeking help. Jenkins calls it an “ongoing healing process” and Grizz will support and hold Ja accountable. – 8:35 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins on his reaction to seeing Ja Morant’s IG: “Very tough moment for sure.” Said he isn’t going to comment on internal discussions in recent days. Said that “we love him.” – 8:33 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Visiting media room is quite full for this Taylor Jenkins pregame press conference. – 8:24 PM
Visiting media room is quite full for this Taylor Jenkins pregame press conference. – 8:24 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Malone also said he reached out to Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins after Friday’s game: “I didn’t know how bad the injury was for Brandon Clarke. We’re competitors. We’re trying to beat them. They’re trying to beat us, but there’s also a human element here. … – 4:02 PM
