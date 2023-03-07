Live stream: Warriors 7, Thunder 16

The Golden State Warriors (34-31) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (30-34) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday March 7, 2023
Golden State Warriors 7, Oklahoma City Thunder 16 (Q1 07:09)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
That’s now six straight games the Warriors have gone down 10+ points in the first half. – 8:17 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey scrapped for that rebound, but how on earth did he find Shai Gilgeous-Alexander there. Did not look like he had a window from up here. Impressive stuff for OKC who is on a 13-2 run. – 8:17 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Curry throws it away out of the timeout, followed by a Klay Thompson air ball. Thunder up 13-2 now. – 8:17 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
These brutal Warriors starts are so tiring to watch, especially when they get smacked around by lottery teams. How can anyone believe they’re title contenders when they do this game after game with supposedly their best lineup on the floor? – 8:17 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I want someone to hype me up the way Jalen Williams hypes up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. – 8:14 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Dray with the first bucket of the night
Dray with the first bucket of the night
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
J-Will takes a charge, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander slams it, OKC up 9-2 with the Warriors wanting a timeout – 8:14 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Thunder race out to a 9-2 advantage with 9:35 left in the first quarter. Timeout Warriors. – 8:14 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
OKC up 9-2 early in this one
OKC up 9-2 early in this one
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Wiggins sunk to the elbow before sprinting out to the three to eliminate the transition 3, Warriors had to make two passes, Giddey made it down to Green, and Green traveled. Great stuff. – 8:13 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins played great transition defense to cause the Warriors to blow a 1-on-3. Gave his teammates enough time to race down, and Draymond traveled. – 8:12 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Tonight’s starters in OKC:
Steph Curry
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Jonathan Kuminga
Tonight’s starters in OKC:
Steph Curry
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Jonathan Kuminga
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder pays tribute to Love's Travel Stops founder Tom Love, who died today at the age of 85
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
"There's always that little void or hole that's just not there when everybody's together," Donte DiVincenzo said. "When Wiggs isn't here for an extended amount of time, like you're really like, 'Damn.'"
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The last time the Warriors won a road game? In Oklahoma City on Jan. 30
8th road win of the season coming today? – 7:59 PM
The last time the Warriors won a road game? In Oklahoma City on Jan. 30
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters vs. Thunder
Stephen Curry
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Jonathan Kuminga
Warriors starters vs. Thunder
Stephen Curry
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Jonathan Kuminga
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Tonight's starting 5️⃣!
Tonight's starting 5️⃣!
Golden State Warriors @warriors
It's almost game time!
It's almost game time!
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝We’ve done a really good job at facing adversity.❞
❝We’ve done a really good job at facing adversity.❞
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight at Thunder
Steph Curry
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green
Warriors starters tonight at Thunder
Steph Curry
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Looks good before going in 😮💨
Golden State Warriors @warriors
You already knew Stephen was going to break these out in OKC 😎
Tonight’s kicks: The Curry 2 ‘Double Bang’
You already knew Stephen was going to break these out in OKC 😎
Tonight’s kicks: The Curry 2 ‘Double Bang’
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder starters vs Warriors
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Aaron Wiggins
#Thunder starters vs Warriors
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Aaron Wiggins
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant enjoying new life in Phoenix, ready for home debut with Suns Wednesday vs. OKC (w/videos) #Suns #ThunderUp
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Let me try this again … The Thunder is 9-2 when Aaron Wiggins starts. Both of those losses were against the Warriors.
Let me try this again … The Thunder is 9-2 when Aaron Wiggins starts. Both of those losses were against the Warriors.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder is 11-2 when Aaron Wiggins starts. Both of those losses came against the Warriors.
Aaron Wiggins is starting against the Warriors tonight. – 7:13 PM
The Thunder is 11-2 when Aaron Wiggins starts. Both of those losses came against the Warriors.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors say Kevon Looney (back soreness) will play tonight. Will be his 177th consecutive regular-season game. – 7:08 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Can you tell which side of the court the Warriors are on
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
If you want to see me make a fool of myself on Warriors Pregame Live/Dubs Talk Live today, here's a preview 😂
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Making time pregame with #DubNation in OKC 💙
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW MAILBAG
🔘 Ja Morant/Grizzlies (1:01)
🔘 Thunder (13:00)
🔘 Fred VanVleet (20:47)
🔘 Playoff hypothetical (27:29)
🔘 Pascal Siakam (31:06)
🗣NEW MAILBAG
🔘 Ja Morant/Grizzlies (1:01)
🔘 Thunder (13:00)
🔘 Fred VanVleet (20:47)
🔘 Playoff hypothetical (27:29)
🔘 Pascal Siakam (31:06)
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Plenty of Warriors fans at tonight's game
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The latest injury report has Andre Iguodala available, Draymond Green probable and Kevon Looney still questionable
Steve Kerr told reporters in OKC that all three will warmup with the intention of playing – 6:37 PM
The latest injury report has Andre Iguodala available, Draymond Green probable and Kevon Looney still questionable
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kevon Looney (back soreness), Draymond Green (left hand) and Andre Iguodala (right hip) are warming up with the intention of playing, Steve Kerr says.
Looney was listed on the injury report as questionable. Green and Iguodala were probable. – 6:32 PM
Kevon Looney (back soreness), Draymond Green (left hand) and Andre Iguodala (right hip) are warming up with the intention of playing, Steve Kerr says.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Sounds like Looney, Iguodala and Draymond will be good to go tonight if they feel fine in warmups, Steve Kerr said. – 6:32 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Arriving in style 🤘
Arriving in style 🤘
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
No word on J-Dub’s timeline past that. Also no decision yet on which game, if any, SGA will sit on the New Orleans/San Antonio back-to-back. – 6:26 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
So no Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (injury maintenance) or Jalen Williams (right wrist sprain) against the Suns tomorrow for OKC – 6:26 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Daigneault reiterated that had this injury happened earlier in the season Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would need rest and miss time but since it’s happened now they are having to do maintenance on the injury which includes not playing him tomorrow on a B2B but he is playing tonight. – 6:26 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
3️⃣0️⃣ ready to rock
3️⃣0️⃣ ready to rock
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Neither Jalen Williams (right wrist sprain) nor Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (injury management) will travel to Phoenix for the Thunder’s second night of a back-to-back. – 6:25 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Landry Shamet remains out for the Suns tomorrow against the Thunder.
Clean injury report outside of that. – 6:25 PM
Landry Shamet remains out for the Suns tomorrow against the Thunder.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said SGA won’t play against the Suns tomorrow due to injury maintenance – 6:24 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said Jalen Williams won’t play against the Suns tomorrow – 6:24 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Jalen Williams injury “he is out tonight, will not travel to Phoenix.” Said beyond that “we will see how it goes.” – 6:24 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said Jalen Williams playing the five is an idea they’ve floated and might’ve been something they tried tonight against this Warriors team had he been healthy.
Jalen Williams is out with a wrist sprain tonight. – 6:23 PM
Mark Daigneault said Jalen Williams playing the five is an idea they’ve floated and might’ve been something they tried tonight against this Warriors team had he been healthy.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault said they were looking at Jalen Williams at the five tonight before his injury. Filling that Kenrich Williams small-ball five role. – 6:23 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said they floated the idea of playing Jalen Williams at C and it was something they might’ve done tonight vs. the Warriors if he was healthy – 6:23 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Landry Shamet (right foot soreness) is out for tomorrow’s game against the Thunder. No new additions to the injury report otherwise – 6:21 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Kevon Looney is on the court warming up in OKC now.
He’s listed as questionable with back soreness, putting in jeopardy his 176 games played streak (second-longest active run). – 6:19 PM
Kevon Looney is on the court warming up in OKC now.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Ty Jerome working on his catch & shoot 3s in his return to OKC
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors voice support for Andrew Wiggins who's been away from the team for three weeks now
Boston Celtics @celtics
🚨 New podcast episode alert 🚨
🚨 New podcast episode alert 🚨
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
It just feels like the discourse is spending so much time arguing about semantics and arguing things off the court that we aren’t actually appreciating that Jokic, Embiid, Giannis, Tatum, Mitchell, Luka, Shai, Dame and countless others are just at another level. – 5:01 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
With an opportunity to focus on its offensive cohesion and defensive discipline, the Thunder hosts the Warriors tonight at 7 PM.
With an opportunity to focus on its offensive cohesion and defensive discipline, the Thunder hosts the Warriors tonight at 7 PM.
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
Last night, Pistons guard Jaden Ivey completed his 60th game in the NBA. Ivey joins Cade Cunningham, Luka Dončić and Steph Curry as the only players in the last 15 years to account for 900 points, 225 rebounds, 250 assists and 75 3-pointers in the first 60 games of their careers. pic.twitter.com/fEoRV9wAbQ – 4:45 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder Chairman Clay Bennett on the passing of Love's Travel Stop founder Tom Love, who died today at 85 years old:
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Kevon Looney has been added to the Warriors’ latest injury report. Questionable tonight vs Thunder with back soreness. Looney has played in 176 consecutive games, the second longest active streak in the NBA. – 4:42 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Statement on behalf of Chairman Clay Bennett and the OKC Thunder.
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Wasn't this the plan all along with Iguodala? Take most of season off, then play when it matters. Why is everyone surprised he may take minutes from others?
Wasn’t this the plan all along with Iguodala? Take most of season off, then play when it matters. Why is everyone surprised he may take minutes from others?
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Howdy Partners Ep. 22: @Kendra Andrews joins me to discuss reasons we believe in — and reasons we doubt — the Warriors' chances to repeat
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Serbian guard Vasilije Micic is now represented by Wasserman, HoopsHype has learned.
Micic, whose draft rights are owned by the Thunder, is a two-time Euroleague Final Four MVP and widely considered the best guard in Europe. – 4:11 PM
Serbian guard Vasilije Micic is now represented by Wasserman, HoopsHype has learned.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder mailbag time. Send in your questions and I’ll try my best to get them answered 📫 – 4:05 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Seven years ago today, the Warriors earned their 45th consecutive regular-season home win, setting the record for the longest regular-season home win streak in NBA history, besting the Chicago Bulls' 44-game streak from March 30, 1995 to April 4, 1996.
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The Big 12 Player of the Year is projected as an early/mid 2nd rounder in the 2023 NBA Draft. Right around where OKC will pick.
His name? Jalen Wil… son.
His nickname? JWill.
The Big 12 Player of the Year is projected as an early/mid 2nd rounder in the 2023 NBA Draft. Right around where OKC will pick.
His name? Jalen Wil… son.
His nickname? JWill.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Injury report for tonight's Warriors Thunder game. Jalen Williams is OUT (wrist sprain) he visibly hurt his wrist on Sunday but stayed in the game. OKC on the first leg of a back to back.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
7️⃣ understands the feel for the game
7️⃣ understands the feel for the game
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Mailbag pod
🏀 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl/Tre Mann’s future
🏀 Expectations moving forward this season and beyond
#ThunderUp
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Mailbag pod
🏀 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl/Tre Mann’s future
🏀 Expectations moving forward this season and beyond
#ThunderUp
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors-Lakers on Sunday drew largest (non-Xmas) NBA reg-season audience – on ANY network – since Feb 2019, 65pct above last year’s avg, per ESPN PR.
The Steph Effect remains potent
TV exec thought bubble: (May he never retire!) – 3:09 PM
Warriors-Lakers on Sunday drew largest (non-Xmas) NBA reg-season audience – on ANY network – since Feb 2019, 65pct above last year’s avg, per ESPN PR.
The Steph Effect remains potent
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Moses Moody and Anthony Lamb just finished a G-League game in Birmingham. They won’t be available for the Warriors tonight in OKC. Lamb is the rotation player now out of the mix. Hit his 50-game limit. Stuck in a holding pattern. Still candidate for 15th spot prior to playoffs. – 2:55 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The NBA announces that Sunday's Lakers-Warriors game on ABC drew nearly 4 million viewers, the largest non-Christmas regular season NBA audience on any network in four years.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jordan Clarkson has been added to the injury report. He is questionable for tonight against the Mavericks with a left finger sprain
Clarkson dislocated this finger on Sunday against Oklahoma City. He popped it back in immediately and finished the game – 2:29 PM
Jordan Clarkson has been added to the injury report. He is questionable for tonight against the Mavericks with a left finger sprain
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Anthony Lamb in the G League today with the 50 NBA games on his two-way contract done
31 minutes (off the bench)
13 points
8 assists
4 rebounds
4 blocks
2 steals
5 of 12 from the field
Anthony Lamb in the G League today with the 50 NBA games on his two-way contract done
31 minutes (off the bench)
13 points
8 assists
4 rebounds
4 blocks
2 steals
5 of 12 from the field
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Moses Moody in the G League today
33 minutes
25 points
7 rebounds
4 assists
1 steal
11 of 20 from the field
Moses Moody in the G League today
33 minutes
25 points
7 rebounds
4 assists
1 steal
11 of 20 from the field
