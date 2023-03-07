Warriors vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Golden State Warriors play against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center
The Golden State Warriors are spending $5,650,859 per win while the Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $4,956,321 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday March 7, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports OK
Away TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Home Radio: WWLS/WKY
Away Radio: 95.7 The Game
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!