Aaron Gordon: I'm here to win a championship for Nikola Jokic

Speaking at shootaround on Wednesday morning ahead of their matchup against Chicago, veteran Aaron Gordon described the selflessness that’s become a defining trait of the Nuggets. “I’m not here to win a championship for myself,” Gordon said. “I’m here to win a championship for Joker (Nikola Jokic). Joker’s here to win a championship for Jamal (Murray) and Michael Malone and Michael Porter. KCP, we’re looking to get him another one. I’m not doing this for myself. I’m doing it for the guys around me.”Source: Mike Singer @ Denver Post