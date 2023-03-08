Aaron Gordon: I'm here to win a championship for Nikola Jokic

Speaking at shootaround on Wednesday morning ahead of their matchup against Chicago, veteran Aaron Gordon described the selflessness that’s become a defining trait of the Nuggets. “I’m not here to win a championship for myself,” Gordon said. “I’m here to win a championship for Joker (Nikola Jokic). Joker’s here to win a championship for Jamal (Murray) and Michael Malone and Michael Porter. KCP, we’re looking to get him another one. I’m not doing this for myself. I’m doing it for the guys around me.”
"I'm not here to win a championship for myself," Aaron Gordon said when I asked him about this team's defining trait. "I'm here to win a championship for Joker. Joker's here to win a championship for Jamal and Michael Malone and Michael Porter. …"
Nikola Vucevic and the Bulls are in Denver. That means it was a late night at the Joker compound.
"Thing is, Harden was the VORP king in 2019. Analytics off the charts. Yet whatd we Hear? Giannis is a 2 way player. Now tell me where that energy is for Jokic? Why do we suddenly not care about defense anymore? See Perk and JJ have this debate that…."
Nikola Jokic is on pace to become the first player in NBA history to average 20+ points with at least a 70% True Shooting Percentage.

Historical offensive efficiency. Again.
Historical offensive efficiency. Again. – 2:23 PM
NBA MVP Rankings: Giannis Antetokounmpo should be getting more love, but it's Nikola Jokic's award to lose
Wednesday's @LockedOnLakers podcast, w/guest @Harrison Faigen! We dig into a huge Lakers win over the Grizzlies, Anthony Davis' 30/20 night, Pau Gasol's jersey retired, Troy "Jokic" Brown Jr., and more!
I think both can be true: 1) Unconscious bias plays a role in MVP voting and 2) If Embiid had played more *and* posted better advanced stats than Jokic, he would've been MVP. I don't know exactly how to reconcile those two ideas, but First Take's approach isn't the answer.
Great conversation with @Adam Mares on Jokic origins and the insane MVP debate
Nikola Vucevic on Nikola Jokic and MVP bid: "He doesn't try to do something just to do it. It's all within the flow of the game. It's winning basketball"
My podcast partner @jshector happily points out that in any one game, most experts would want KD, not Jokic. He might be right. Probably is. Healthy Kawhi would get votes for that. Giannis too. It's a fun debate, but not at all what the MVP award is based on.
1 final thing–sports commentators are getting one thing wrong about this Jokic debate. For three seasons, at TrueHoop.com, I have urged our subscribers and listeners to believe that Jokic is the best player in the world. Because he has been.
I'd feel differently if KD, Kawhi, LeBron, etc. had not missed so many games? But they did. Because of that, I have 1. Jokic 2. Embiid 3. Giannis as the 3 best players in the last 3 seasons. The MVP goes to the seasons best player. It's been accurately awarded many yrs in a row.
It's possible that race played a part in MVP voting back in the 60's through the first decade of the century. Likely even. I believe it did. So here is the question-if Embiid's last three seasons were exactly what Jokic did, and vice versa, would Embiid get 3 straight? I say yes.
We should consider the role of advanced data in the historical MVP discussion. Jokic benefits from it. MJ, early Bron, and others, didn't. Until recently, it was easy to blur the lines between the top players, and journalists did exactly that to get their guy to win. Can't now.
I’m just sad the MVP race got here.
A few bad actors infected the discourse and suddenly it’s not a basketball conversation anymore. Now whatever happens is going to be tainted by all of this nonsense. Jokic, Giannis and Embiid all deserve better than this. – 10:03 PM
Catching up on the discourse today:
Jokic suffering no real blowback getting thrown out of multiple playoff games being a sore loser is a better example of white privilege in coverage of him than anything involving MVP voting (where he has been a worthy candidate every year) – 5:50 PM
It just feels like the discourse is spending so much time arguing about semantics and arguing things off the court that we aren't actually appreciating that Jokic, Embiid, Giannis, Tatum, Mitchell, Luka, Shai, Dame and countless others are just at another level.
Like, even on just a base level, Nikola Jokic is averaging a triple-double on the best team in the league while also being in the midst of the most efficient shooting season for any player that has ever averaged at least 24 points per game.

What are we doing here?
What are we doing here? – 4:54 PM
NEW POD, unlocked, with Colorado content king @Adam Mares. And yes, there's some media analysis of the Jokic MVP debate
Michael Porter Jr has become a complete player.
It’s arguably been the best story of this Nuggets season.
“He understands what it means this year, what the moment means this year,” Aaron Gordon told DNVR. “He’s stepped up to the challenge defensively.”
Just a list of guys I wanna name but haven’t anywhere in the thread. Honorable mentions I guess:
Herb Jones, Jalen Suggs, Rudy Gobert, Kenrich Williams, Walker Kessler, Mitchell Robinson, Jevon Carter, Kawhi Leonard, Mikal Bridges, Aaron Gordon, Jarred Vanderbilt, Delon Wright – 8:34 AM
Aaron Gordon to DNVR on MPJ: "When teams try to target him, he's taking that personally. Teams were targeting him last year and they can't do that this year. He understands what it means this year, what the moment means, and he's stepped up to the challenge defensively."
Nikola Jokic just ended the half with a NBA Jam alley-oop to Aaron Gordon
Nuggets starters vs. Raptors:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:35 PM
Aaron Gordon gets set for his second official game as Mr. Nugget.
When the conversation veered toward the MVP race, Gordon disclosed he wasn’t on social media and hadn’t seen the volume of the current discussion around Jokic. In Gordon’s opinion, none of that even mattered. Jokic, in Gordon’s mind, is barreling toward a three-peat. “I don’t even think it’s really that close,” Gordon said. -via Denver Post / March 8, 2023
“It’s not often that you get a professional sports team where everybody’s pulling and pushing in the same direction,” he said. Gordon, who returned four games ago from a painful rib contusion, came back following Denver’s recent blowout loss to the Grizzlies. He told The Post he couldn’t stand watching his teammates lose like that from afar. Throughout those four games, all Denver wins, Gordon said he’s found his rhythm and pace once again. “That was the thing I was struggling with when I first got back,” he said. -via Denver Post / March 8, 2023
Denver: Vlatko Cancar (right wrist sprain) has been downgraded to questionable for Friday’s game against Memphis. Aaron Gordon (left rib contusion) and Michael Porter Jr (left heel strain management) are probable. -via HoopsHype / March 2, 2023
Tom Haberstroh: Nikola Jokic has never had a teammate selected to All-Star, All-NBA or All-Defense. How rare is that lack of teammate starpower? He’s the only MVP to have that distinction at this point in their career. A typical MVP had ~12 by now. 🪬 @bballilluminati: https://t.co/uih6ajHp2Z pic.twitter.com/96jbbORbGW -via Twitter @tomhaberstroh / March 8, 2023
Writers and broadcasters vote for the award, not players. But Nikola Vucevic offered his opinion in advance of the Chicago Bulls’ Wednesday matchup with Nikola Jokic’s Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets. “I think he deserves to get another one, the way he’s playing. I think you take him out of that team, it’s not even close to the same team,” Vučević said. “The things that he does, you look at his stats, the efficiency he’s playing at, it’s very impressive. “And it’s not like he’s putting up numbers and they’re not winning. They’re (25-0) when he has a triple-double. And he plays in a winning way. He makes the right play. He doesn’t force. He doesn’t try to do something just to do it. It’s all within the flow of the game. It’s winning basketball.” -via NBC Sports / March 8, 2023
