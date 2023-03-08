Blazers vs. Celtics: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (31-34) play against the Boston Celtics (45-21) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday March 8, 2023
Portland Trail Blazers 0, Boston Celtics 0 (7:30 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Jusuf Nurkic available for Portland Trail Blazers at Boston Celtics: Live updates, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online #RipCity
oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… – 7:03 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Our guys discuss their urgency to gain some positive momentum tonight before heading out on 6-game road trip and Joe Mazzulla gives an injury update on Rob and JT.
nba.com/celtics/news/s… – 7:00 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Ran into Jerami Grant, who played at #Syracuse from 12-14, who reacted to Boeheim news: “It’s amazing what he’s been able to accomplish in the amount of time that he’s been there … it’s legendary, the impact that he’s left on the city of Syracuse and the players and the people” – 6:59 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
On the scene behind the scenes
#JetBlueRunway pic.twitter.com/xMPePGPDhI – 6:52 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Leaders this season:
30-point games — Luka
40-point games — Dame
50-point games — Luka
10-assist games — Hali, Trae, Jokic
15-assist games — Harden
20-assist games — Harden
10-rebound games — Sabonis
15-rebound games — AD
20-rebound games — Gobert pic.twitter.com/3Xmm4JEnn5 – 6:52 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
The vets frustration is understandable, being expected to mentor SIX guys?! Look at the best teams in the NBA – Bucks are the oldest team by average age, Celtics have ONE player under 25-years-old, Suns are now third favorites to win the chip, they have ONE player younger than 23 – 6:42 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
.@jaytatum0 just gifted a pair of his Blueprint JT 1s to a guest of Celtics VP Allison Feaster. The young woman was shocked, to say the least. – 6:33 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– Luka set to go for B2B
– Jokic’s home winning streak
– Blazers/Celtics importance
– Breaking lineup news from across league
– Picks, Q&A, Fastest 5 Minutes
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/LqGqg6pPt9 pic.twitter.com/6QOXl3ZFrA – 6:33 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
We’re celebrating the ladies tonight with Women’s History Month Night presented by @newbalancehoops ☘️ pic.twitter.com/mPqF1Z6i8w – 6:28 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (calf) will make his return tonight against the Boston Celtics after being sidelined since Feb. 1, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 6:18 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
range on display 🎯
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/LG9lJQdq5V – 6:17 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Dame Lillard studying some tape ahead of Blazers-Celtics tonight in Boston pic.twitter.com/Ulo5qBcp8j – 6:16 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jayson Tatum is back in the line up for the Celtics tonight pic.twitter.com/tKXnemztvD – 6:12 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
“I never knew this stadium was so big!”
“I can wait to see Jason Brown!”
“MISTER TATUM!” – 6:09 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics downgrade Payton Pritchard (heel) to out for tonight’s game vs. Blazers – 6:09 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Payton Pritchard has officially been ruled OUT for tonight’s game, according to the Celtics – 6:09 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum takes the floor pregame as kids BEG him for autographs
(He almost always signs a few for kids after warming up) pic.twitter.com/qeEnPAvQKZ – 6:06 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Jusuf Nurkic is a game-time decision for tonight’s game in Boston, but if he does play, he will start – 6:05 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Joe Mazzulla admits there are such a thing as bad 3s for #Celtics late in games, but emphasized it’s bad shots generally, not just 3s. – 5:57 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Coach Mazzulla says, “having our bench being confident and being ready to play” will be key during the final stretch of the regular season. “We have a lot of different weapons.” – 5:52 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Mazzulla pushes back on the narrative the Celtics shoot too many 3s.
Says it’s about taking the right shot, whether in or outside of 3-point line. – 5:51 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Coincindieron por dos temporadas en @ChicagoBulls. Jimmy Butler, entre partidos con su @MiamiHEAT, se asegura de estar presente en las buenas con su hermano.
Habla volúmenes de @JimmyButler.
Y de @PauGasol como compañero de equipo.
pic.twitter.com/mZPVWpDHob – 5:51 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Mazzulla on what Grant Williams needs to put Monday behind him:
Just time. He’ll be fine. – 5:48 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Joe Mazzulla says Rob Williams will be on the upcoming six-game road trip. Still 7-10 days timeline from the hamstring injury, which he suffered against the Nets last Friday. – 5:47 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Mazzulla asked about Rob Williams injury, says we’re still operating under the original 7-10 game timeline. Rob will travel with the team, but it’s not clear when he’ll come back. pic.twitter.com/uVZ0AIQhoQ – 5:47 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joe Mazzulla says Rob Williams will be on the road trip and is still on track to make his return in the original 7-10 day window. – 5:47 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Robert Williams is still out but he will be on the upcoming road trip – 5:47 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joe Mazulla says Rob Williams will be on the road trip and is still on track to make his return in the original 7-10 day window. – 5:46 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
I had lunch with Jim Boeheim a year ago here in Boston, and he really wanted to see if he could get to the tourney with this new group and then call it a career.
Wasn’t able to, but one hell of a ride.
Red Autry was the logical choice ever since Mike Hopkins left for U-Dub. – 5:34 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Luke Kornet getting shots up while the Garden plays Ice Spice pic.twitter.com/13ZY9idBZK – 5:30 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Are We Worried About Celtics? + The JJ Redick & Kendrick Perkins Debate | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast Powered by @HelloFresh twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Pick an MVP:
Giannis
— 31/12/6
— 54/28/65%
— 1 seed
Embiid
— 33/10/4
— 54/36/86%
— 3 seed
Jokic
— 24/12/10
— 63/40/82%
— 1 seed
Tatum
— 30/9/5
— 46/35/86%
— 2 seed pic.twitter.com/fm6fpoo7Ko – 5:24 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
JD Davison is here in Boston ahead of Celtics-Blazers getting some reps in pic.twitter.com/dVKzTxm4Cn – 5:05 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Celtics (H) Traditional Home Whites vs. Blazers (A) Traditional Roads
9.3/10 pic.twitter.com/eiWJVrBUEy – 5:02 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Sometimes en route to the Celtics game I get off the T at Park Street, and I walk to the Garden. I end up going right by the Bill Russell statue.
More often than not there’s a family or two checking Bill out of taking pictures. Long live the 🐐 of 🐐s – 4:47 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Sometimes en route to the Celtics gameI get off the T at Park Street and walk to the Garden. I end up going right past the Bill Russell statue.
More often than not there’s a family or two checking Bill out of taking pictures. Long live the 🐐 of 🐐s – 4:45 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Butler should just hire Brad Stevens as the AD.
I’m all-in for Brad running the Celtics and Butler at the same time. – 4:14 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Boston prosecutors are no longer pursuing rape charges against NBA trainer Robert McClanaghan. es.pn/3LcGxub – 4:03 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
What Happened to Grant Williams and the Celtics? | A List Podcast w/ @A. Sherrod Blakely, @Gary Washburn & @KwaniALunis | Powered by @indeed twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 3:45 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Loss column 4-13 in the West:
PHX: 29
DAL/GST: 32
LAC/MIN: 33
LAL/NOP/OKC/POR: 34
UTA: 35 – 3:28 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
A goofy guy named Gilligan and his good buddy The Skipper just invited me on a 3-hour tour along the Boston Harbor and on through Massachusetts Bay toward the Atlantic.
What could possibly go wrong? pic.twitter.com/9LHWk3yuC6 – 2:37 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
We wrapped up our Sr. Celtics Clinics presented by @NEBHortho with an afternoon full of hoops led by @Derrick White and Leon Powe ☘️ #CelticsAssist pic.twitter.com/6qH1bphU41 – 2:27 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
I asked Joe Mazzulla about learning on the fly and the pressure of being the #Celtics coach. He was up front and honest in his responses. bostonglobe.com/2023/03/07/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 2:27 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
I goofy guy named Gilligan and his good buddy The Skipper just invited me on a 3-hour tour along the Boston Harbor and on through Massachusetts Bay to the Atlantic.
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Why the Trail Blazers turned to WNBA stars to help to build them into a contender 👏
@Kevin Pelton shares how four women are changing the game in the NBA ➡️ https://t.co/nwDpMi0Pjc pic.twitter.com/ipK104g88a – 2:08 PM
