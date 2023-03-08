Blazers vs. Celtics: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

March 8, 2023

By |

Game streams

The Portland Trail Blazers (31-34) play against the Boston Celtics (45-21) at TD Garden

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday March 8, 2023

Portland Trail Blazers 0, Boston Celtics 0 (7:30 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Boston Celtics @celtics
The stage is set, let’s get to work ☘️ pic.twitter.com/JYBU0PmRPw7:15 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Boston Celtics
⌚️ 4:30 PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/YqYknaMqVC7:11 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Jusuf Nurkic available for Portland Trail Blazers at Boston Celtics: Live updates, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online #RipCity
oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0…7:03 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
first five ⤵️
@DraftKings pic.twitter.com/LgOPFalcpz7:02 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics
Our guys discuss their urgency to gain some positive momentum tonight before heading out on 6-game road trip and Joe Mazzulla gives an injury update on Rob and JT.
nba.com/celtics/news/s…7:00 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Ran into Jerami Grant, who played at #Syracuse from 12-14, who reacted to Boeheim news: "It's amazing what he's been able to accomplish in the amount of time that he's been there … it's legendary, the impact that he's left on the city of Syracuse and the players and the people"
Boston Celtics @celtics
On the scene behind the scenes
#JetBlueRunway pic.twitter.com/xMPePGPDhI6:52 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
Leaders this season:
30-point games — Luka
40-point games — Dame
50-point games — Luka
10-assist games — Hali, Trae, Jokic
15-assist games — Harden
20-assist games — Harden
10-rebound games — Sabonis
15-rebound games — AD
20-rebound games — Gobert pic.twitter.com/3Xmm4JEnn56:52 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing
Grant Williams said his next step is “understanding that you’ve worked on your shot enough where you’ve gotta trust that you’re gonna make those or shoot them, no matter if it’s wide open, contest, that’s what the team encourages me to do.” – 6:48 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
The vets frustration is understandable, being expected to mentor SIX guys?! Look at the best teams in the NBA – Bucks are the oldest team by average age, Celtics have ONE player under 25-years-old, Suns are now third favorites to win the chip, they have ONE player younger than 23 – 6:42 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
.@jaytatum0 just gifted a pair of his Blueprint JT 1s to a guest of Celtics VP Allison Feaster. The young woman was shocked, to say the least. – 6:33 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– Luka set to go for B2B
– Jokic’s home winning streak
– Blazers/Celtics importance
– Breaking lineup news from across league
– Picks, Q&A, Fastest 5 Minutes
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/LqGqg6pPt9 pic.twitter.com/6QOXl3ZFrA6:33 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics
We’re celebrating the ladies tonight with Women’s History Month Night presented by @newbalancehoops ☘️ pic.twitter.com/mPqF1Z6i8w6:28 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (calf) will make his return tonight against the Boston Celtics after being sidelined since Feb. 1, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 6:18 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Dame Lillard studying some tape ahead of Blazers-Celtics tonight in Boston pic.twitter.com/Ulo5qBcp8j6:16 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis
Payton Pritchard is officially out tonight with heel pain – 6:13 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jayson Tatum is back in the line up for the Celtics tonight pic.twitter.com/tKXnemztvD6:12 PM

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
“I never knew this stadium was so big!”
“I can wait to see Jason Brown!”
“MISTER TATUM!” – 6:09 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics downgrade Payton Pritchard (heel) to out for tonight’s game vs. Blazers – 6:09 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Payton Pritchard has officially been ruled OUT for tonight’s game, according to the Celtics – 6:09 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Payton Pritchard (left heel pain) won’t play tonight, per the Celtics. – 6:09 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Washington State’s DJ Rodman is the next Marcus Smart. – 6:06 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum takes the floor pregame as kids BEG him for autographs
(He almost always signs a few for kids after warming up) pic.twitter.com/qeEnPAvQKZ6:06 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold
Jusuf Nurkic is a game-time decision for tonight’s game in Boston, but if he does play, he will start – 6:05 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Joe Mazzulla admits there are such a thing as bad 3s for #Celtics late in games, but emphasized it’s bad shots generally, not just 3s. – 5:57 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Coach Mazzulla says, “having our bench being confident and being ready to play” will be key during the final stretch of the regular season. “We have a lot of different weapons.” – 5:52 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Mazzulla pushes back on the narrative the Celtics shoot too many 3s.
Says it’s about taking the right shot, whether in or outside of 3-point line. – 5:51 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Coincindieron por dos temporadas en @ChicagoBulls. Jimmy Butler, entre partidos con su @MiamiHEAT, se asegura de estar presente en las buenas con su hermano.
Habla volúmenes de @JimmyButler.
Y de @PauGasol como compañero de equipo.
pic.twitter.com/mZPVWpDHob5:51 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Mazzulla on what Grant Williams needs to put Monday behind him:
Just time. He’ll be fine. – 5:48 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Joe Mazzulla says Rob Williams will be on the upcoming six-game road trip. Still 7-10 days timeline from the hamstring injury, which he suffered against the Nets last Friday. – 5:47 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Mazzulla asked about Rob Williams injury, says we’re still operating under the original 7-10 game timeline. Rob will travel with the team, but it’s not clear when he’ll come back. pic.twitter.com/uVZ0AIQhoQ5:47 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joe Mazzulla says Rob Williams will be on the road trip and is still on track to make his return in the original 7-10 day window. – 5:47 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Robert Williams is still out but he will be on the upcoming road trip – 5:47 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Joe Mazzulla said Robert Williams will be on the upcoming road trip. His expected return, 7-10 days from the injury, is getting closer. Jayson Tatum “seems to be fine,” according to Mazzulla. – 5:47 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joe Mazulla says Rob Williams will be on the road trip and is still on track to make his return in the original 7-10 day window. – 5:46 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
I had lunch with Jim Boeheim a year ago here in Boston, and he really wanted to see if he could get to the tourney with this new group and then call it a career.
Wasn’t able to, but one hell of a ride.
Red Autry was the logical choice ever since Mike Hopkins left for U-Dub. – 5:34 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Luke Kornet getting shots up while the Garden plays Ice Spice pic.twitter.com/13ZY9idBZK5:30 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Are We Worried About Celtics? + The JJ Redick & Kendrick Perkins Debate | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast Powered by @HelloFresh twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…5:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Pick an MVP:
Giannis
— 31/12/6
— 54/28/65%
— 1 seed
Embiid
— 33/10/4
— 54/36/86%
— 3 seed
Jokic
— 24/12/10
— 63/40/82%
— 1 seed
Tatum
— 30/9/5
— 46/35/86%
— 2 seed pic.twitter.com/fm6fpoo7Ko5:24 PM

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
JD Davison is here in Boston ahead of Celtics-Blazers getting some reps in pic.twitter.com/dVKzTxm4Cn5:05 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Celtics (H) Traditional Home Whites vs. Blazers (A) Traditional Roads
9.3/10 pic.twitter.com/eiWJVrBUEy5:02 PM

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Sometimes en route to the Celtics game I get off the T at Park Street, and I walk to the Garden. I end up going right by the Bill Russell statue.
More often than not there’s a family or two checking Bill out of taking pictures. Long live the 🐐 of 🐐s – 4:47 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Sometimes en route to the Celtics gameI get off the T at Park Street and walk to the Garden. I end up going right past the Bill Russell statue.
More often than not there’s a family or two checking Bill out of taking pictures. Long live the 🐐 of 🐐s – 4:45 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Butler should just hire Brad Stevens as the AD.
I’m all-in for Brad running the Celtics and Butler at the same time. – 4:14 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Boston prosecutors are no longer pursuing rape charges against NBA trainer Robert McClanaghan. es.pn/3LcGxub4:03 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
What Happened to Grant Williams and the Celtics? | A List Podcast w/ @A. Sherrod Blakely, @Gary Washburn & @KwaniALunis | Powered by @indeed twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…3:45 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Loss column 4-13 in the West:
PHX: 29
DAL/GST: 32
LAC/MIN: 33
LAL/NOP/OKC/POR: 34
UTA: 35 – 3:28 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
A goofy guy named Gilligan and his good buddy The Skipper just invited me on a 3-hour tour along the Boston Harbor and on through Massachusetts Bay toward the Atlantic.
What could possibly go wrong? pic.twitter.com/9LHWk3yuC62:37 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics
We wrapped up our Sr. Celtics Clinics presented by @NEBHortho with an afternoon full of hoops led by @Derrick White and Leon Powe ☘️ #CelticsAssist pic.twitter.com/6qH1bphU412:27 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
I asked Joe Mazzulla about learning on the fly and the pressure of being the #Celtics coach. He was up front and honest in his responses. bostonglobe.com/2023/03/07/spo… via @BostonGlobe2:27 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
I goofy guy named Gilligan and his good buddy The Skipper just invited me on a 3-hour tour along the Boston Harbor and on through Massachusetts Bay to the Atlantic.
What could possibly go wrong? pic.twitter.com/eyulVGxuSu2:13 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Why the Trail Blazers turned to WNBA stars to help to build them into a contender 👏
@Kevin Pelton shares how four women are changing the game in the NBA ➡️ https://t.co/nwDpMi0Pjc pic.twitter.com/ipK104g88a2:08 PM

