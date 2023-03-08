Blazers vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Portland Trail Blazers play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden

The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $4,681,509 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $3,945,390 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday March 8, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBC Sports Boston

Away TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS

Home Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620

