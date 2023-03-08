Brandon Ingram suffers ankle sprain against Dallas

New Orleans Pelicans PR: Brandon Ingram (right ankle sprain) will not return to tonight’s game vs. Dallas.
Source: Twitter @PelicansPR
Source: Twitter @PelicansPR
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Jaxson Hayes blocks a corner 3 attempt and this one is over.
Pelicans win, 113-106.
Brandon Ingram came back out to watch the end of the game on the bench with his teammates. – 10:00 PM
Jaxson Hayes blocks a corner 3 attempt and this one is over.
Pelicans win, 113-106.
Brandon Ingram came back out to watch the end of the game on the bench with his teammates. – 10:00 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram back out on the court in his street clothes. Dapping teammates up. – 9:57 PM
Brandon Ingram back out on the court in his street clothes. Dapping teammates up. – 9:57 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans led by as many as 19 in the third quarter and took an 18-point lead into the fourth.
Mavs’ 10-0 run now has cut the lead to 97-92 with 5:05 to go in this one.
Pelicans without Brandon Ingram.
Mavericks without Luka Doncic. – 9:43 PM
Pelicans led by as many as 19 in the third quarter and took an 18-point lead into the fourth.
Mavs’ 10-0 run now has cut the lead to 97-92 with 5:05 to go in this one.
Pelicans without Brandon Ingram.
Mavericks without Luka Doncic. – 9:43 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 3rd quarter: Pelicans 83, Mavs 65
McCollum 16 pts, 5 rebs, 5 assts
Jones 14 pts
Murphy 11 pts
Brandon Ingram and Luka Doncic are both out for the rest of the night. Mavs are on the 2nd night of a B2B. Feels like it won’t take much to get Dallas to wave the white flag. – 9:24 PM
End of 3rd quarter: Pelicans 83, Mavs 65
McCollum 16 pts, 5 rebs, 5 assts
Jones 14 pts
Murphy 11 pts
Brandon Ingram and Luka Doncic are both out for the rest of the night. Mavs are on the 2nd night of a B2B. Feels like it won’t take much to get Dallas to wave the white flag. – 9:24 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Brandon Ingram (right ankle sprain) is out for the rest of tonight’s game vs. the Mavs, per the Pelicans pic.twitter.com/bDzDLVNWtZ – 9:17 PM
Brandon Ingram (right ankle sprain) is out for the rest of tonight’s game vs. the Mavs, per the Pelicans pic.twitter.com/bDzDLVNWtZ – 9:17 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
When it rains it pours for the Pelicans. Pels say Brandon Ingram (right ankle sprain) will not return to tonight’s game vs. Dallas. – 9:09 PM
When it rains it pours for the Pelicans. Pels say Brandon Ingram (right ankle sprain) will not return to tonight’s game vs. Dallas. – 9:09 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram (right ankle sprain) is officially done for the night, per the Pelicans – 9:08 PM
Brandon Ingram (right ankle sprain) is officially done for the night, per the Pelicans – 9:08 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans officially rule out Brandon Ingram for the rest of tonight’s game with a right ankle sprain. – 9:08 PM
Pelicans officially rule out Brandon Ingram for the rest of tonight’s game with a right ankle sprain. – 9:08 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram is out for the rest of the game. Right ankle sprain. – 9:08 PM
Brandon Ingram is out for the rest of the game. Right ankle sprain. – 9:08 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Brandon Ingram went to the locker room late in first half. Naji Marshall takes his place in first unit to open 3Q – 8:57 PM
Brandon Ingram went to the locker room late in first half. Naji Marshall takes his place in first unit to open 3Q – 8:57 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Naji Marshall starts in Brandon Ingram’s place to begin the 2nd half – 8:56 PM
Naji Marshall starts in Brandon Ingram’s place to begin the 2nd half – 8:56 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Naji Marshall starting the second half in Brandon Ingram’s place. – 8:56 PM
Naji Marshall starting the second half in Brandon Ingram’s place. – 8:56 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Brandon Ingram is not out here to start the second half.
Pelicans going with Naji Marshall in BI’s place. – 8:56 PM
Brandon Ingram is not out here to start the second half.
Pelicans going with Naji Marshall in BI’s place. – 8:56 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Good: The Pelicans are taking a 59-43 lead into halftime.
The Bad: Brandon Ingram (right foot/ankle) asked out of the game several minutes ago and walked straight towards the tunnel for the locker room. – 8:42 PM
The Good: The Pelicans are taking a 59-43 lead into halftime.
The Bad: Brandon Ingram (right foot/ankle) asked out of the game several minutes ago and walked straight towards the tunnel for the locker room. – 8:42 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Good: The Pelicans are taking a 59-43 lead into halftime.
The Bad: Brandon Ingram (right foot/ankle) asked out of the game several minutes ago and walking straight towards the tunnel for the locker room. – 8:42 PM
The Good: The Pelicans are taking a 59-43 lead into halftime.
The Bad: Brandon Ingram (right foot/ankle) asked out of the game several minutes ago and walking straight towards the tunnel for the locker room. – 8:42 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram signaled to the bench to sub out. Was moving gingerly on his right leg. He’s headed to the back. – 8:38 PM
Brandon Ingram signaled to the bench to sub out. Was moving gingerly on his right leg. He’s headed to the back. – 8:38 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Brandon Ingram is walking around gingerly right now. He’s trying to push through whatever it is.
Don’t know if it’s the toe or the ankle he tweaked in-game and played on vs. Kings.
He’s waving off the trainers right now. Looks like he’s trying to go back in after this break. – 8:33 PM
Brandon Ingram is walking around gingerly right now. He’s trying to push through whatever it is.
Don’t know if it’s the toe or the ankle he tweaked in-game and played on vs. Kings.
He’s waving off the trainers right now. Looks like he’s trying to go back in after this break. – 8:33 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:03 PM
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:03 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:02 PM
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:02 PM
More on this storyline
Sometimes, Brandon Ingram had to force himself to do something that had nothing to do with basketball just to pick up his mood. “It was hard. There were certain days when it felt like I had to fight just to be there mentally for my teammates and for myself. I had to fight just to keep a smile on my face so they wouldn’t see me down,” Ingram said. “I’m a person that believes everything happens for a reason. So, I just tried to dig deep, real deep down and get myself out of that dark place. I learned a lot about myself during that time.” -via The Athletic / March 3, 2023
On Nov. 25, Ingram injured the big toe on his left foot during the first half of a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. That play still flashes in his head occasionally. He immediately knew this wasn’t the kind of injury he’d be able to shrug off quickly. But Ingram had no idea how bumpy the road ahead would be. It took 61 days and 29 games for him to recover and finally return to the court, an absence that lasted much longer than anyone expected going into the rehab process. “That was like the longest two months of my life,” Ingram told The Athletic. -via The Athletic / March 3, 2023
More to the point, expectations have changed for them. This young group isn’t sneaking up on anyone this year, and limping into the Play-In Tournament won’t be good enough for this season to be considered a success. The Pelicans must start stringing some wins together and get back to looking like a serious threat once the postseason arrives, with or without Williamson Anything less will result in the franchise entering the summer with serious questions about how to take the next step. -via The Athletic / March 3, 2023