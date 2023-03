Brandon Ingram suffers ankle sprain against Dallas

On Nov. 25, Ingram injured the big toe on his left foot during the first half of a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. That play still flashes in his head occasionally. He immediately knew this wasn’t the kind of injury he’d be able to shrug off quickly. But Ingram had no idea how bumpy the road ahead would be. It took 61 days and 29 games for him to recover and finally return to the court, an absence that lasted much longer than anyone expected going into the rehab process. “That was like the longest two months of my life,” Ingram told The Athletic . -via The Athletic / March 3, 2023