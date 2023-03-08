Live stream: Bulls 8, Nuggets 15

The Chicago Bulls (29-36) play against the Denver Nuggets (46-19) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday March 8, 2023
Chicago Bulls 8, Denver Nuggets 15 (Q1 06:13)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine was the only Bulls player to score through the opening 4:30 of play.
Nuggets took a 14-4 lead in that time. – 9:18 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nuggets going through the scripted portion of offense to open the game.
✅ KCP 3
✅ MPJ 3
✅ AG hi-lo for a dunk
✅ Murray-Jokic give n go
Bulls timeout. 12-4 Nuggets. – 9:15 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic scored/assisted on the Nuggets’ first five baskets. – 9:15 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets already with 12 points in less than four minutes, five assists on five field goals. Bulls not doing anything with Denver defensively. – 9:15 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets offense making it look easy to open the game. Good scoring distribution for everyone. – 9:15 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Bulls take a timeout 3:30 into the first quarter. Nuggets up 12-4 after Jamal Murray threads a dime to Nikola Jokic for a dunk. – 9:15 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Nuggets start the game with a stop and a score. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hits a 3 from the left wing to open the scoring. – 9:12 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Alright, time to basketball.
Jamal Murray needs two more three-pointers to set the franchise record. – 9:09 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
sort of obsessed with the fact that the nuggets introduce the visiting team by telling you how many feet their city sits above sea level, that’s commitment to the bit – 9:06 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Game ready 💪
@DeMar DeRozan | @Andre Drummond pic.twitter.com/IRHrBKnlYo – 8:51 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach in the PE Fresh Foams
@Zach LaVine | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/2MXzD8Izwf – 8:49 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Normal starters for the Nuggets tonight.
Bulls will start Caruso, Beverley, LaVine, DeRozan, Vucevic.
Should be an interesting opportunity for MPJ specifically. Murray likely faces Caruso for much of the evening. – 8:33 PM
Normal starters for the Nuggets tonight.
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Our stating five taking the floor tonight ⬇️
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/A9cDOTZVjb – 8:30 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets-Bulls Pregame Lounge is about to go live
@DLineCo,@DuvalierJohnson and me
youtube.com/watch?v=bDEUOU… – 8:24 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Reggie Jackson on balancing putting pressure on himself to help Denver and playing free. Plus how the Nuggets locker room has helped him so far. pic.twitter.com/me6PhyC16S – 8:21 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
More Reggie Jackson on this Denver Nuggets locker room pic.twitter.com/nevaoL0GDB – 8:20 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Reggie Jackson, Chipotle in hand, is Colorado. pic.twitter.com/6mvCQBLQ5W – 8:08 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
A message from CB on International Women’s Day 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Rkc4SRaKF2 – 8:04 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls- Nuggets . Jokic – a lock to win 3rd straight MVP. Murray 🇨🇦 2 away from breaking all time record for made three pointers in Nuggets history . Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini and me 7:45 CT pre . @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network pic.twitter.com/r0d8sEgFC9 – 7:55 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Here’s one of Reggie Jackson’s answers from postgame last game. So much insight into this Nuggets team from its newest member. Unbelievable detail too… pic.twitter.com/iNd4vvoW8P – 7:37 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray had the first 20+ point game of his career as a rookie against Chicago. Nuggets host the Bulls tonight with Murray two 3s away from breaking the Nuggets’ all-time 3-point record.
pic.twitter.com/VrrIh74Lhx – 7:37 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray was one of the last players on Denver’s practice court at shootaround today. Only two 3-point attempts away from becoming the Nuggets’ all-time leader, Murray got up a bunch of extra step-back 3s before he left the gym this morning. – 5:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Pick an MVP:
Giannis
— 31/12/6
— 54/28/65%
— 1 seed
Embiid
— 33/10/4
— 54/36/86%
— 3 seed
Jokic
— 24/12/10
— 63/40/82%
— 1 seed
Tatum
— 30/9/5
— 46/35/86%
— 2 seed pic.twitter.com/fm6fpoo7Ko – 5:24 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
DeMar DeRozan not quitting on Bulls season yet, believes there’s still time to turn it around. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/06/sta… – 4:00 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Chicago Sky will be featured on two national ABC/ESPN broadcasts this season.
The first is the 5/21 Mercury game — BG’s first game back in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/mFX9xotLvC – 3:27 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
“I’m not here to win a championship for myself,” Aaron Gordon said when I asked him about this team’s defining trait. “I’m here to win a championship for Joker. Joker’s here to win a championship for Jamal and Michael Malone and Michael Porter. …”
denverpost.com/2023/03/08/nug… – 3:25 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Vucevic and the Bulls are in Denver. That means it was a late night at the Joker compound. pic.twitter.com/AxvWv4wv7G – 3:23 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
“If I didn’t want to stay here, I probably would have left already because of what I’ve been through for my four years,” Vlatko Cancar told DNVR.
Cancar hopes he’s a Nugget for life.
Why he wants to spend his entire NBA career in Denver:
📝 https://t.co/OUwJZdpy1g pic.twitter.com/nELGMZHGj0 – 3:17 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Thing is, Harden was the VORP king in 2019. Analytics off the charts. Yet whatd we Hear? Giannis is a 2 way player. Now tell me where that energy is for Jokic? Why do we suddenly not care about defense anymore? See Perk and JJ have this debate that….”
pic.twitter.com/hGXkLEl2w2 – 3:12 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
📍 Denver
@PlanetFitness | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/Kk4Y7eG031 – 3:05 PM
