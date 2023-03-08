D'Angelo Russell to play Friday vs. Raptors?

Jovan Buha: Darvin Ham said the Lakers are targeting Friday vs. Toronto for D’Angelo Russell’s return.
Source: Twitter @jovanbuha
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers are hopeful D’Angelo Russell will be able to return for Friday’s game; he’ll go through a scrimmage-type setting tomorrow and they’ll see how he responds. – 12:49 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said “we are targeting Friday” for D’Angelo Russell to return. – 12:46 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With @Anthony Davis leading the way, the Lakers are now 7-3 since the trade deadline, despite LeBron only playing three games (all wins) and D’Angelo Russell four (3-1).
That’s brought LAL from 13th to 9th in the West. – 12:45 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
D’Angelo Russell is QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game against the Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/HQZ7CskGJN – 7:46 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Today’s show w/ @KyleTheige…
– Three wins in a row
– Conley + NAW + 3 2nds for DLo. Not bad?
– What’s behind Ant’s numbers since the trade?
– Acclimation time to Finch’s system
– Playing 7 consecutive “clutch” games
– Rudy vs. elite bigs (Embiid next)
open.spotify.com/episode/1AFaX9… – 1:51 PM
Ryan Ward: Darvin on D’Angelo: “We have a play group arranged for him, so we’re targeting Friday. We’ll go through the play-group process on Thurs & I think what he’s going to add is another high IQ basketball player that has elite skill that meshes well w/ what we already have going on.” -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / March 8, 2023
Mike Trudell: D’Angelo Russell is out tonight. It’ll be the 6th straight game he misses with his ankle injury. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / March 7, 2023
Darvin Ham said that D’Angelo Russell is “progressing according to plan” and said LAL will make a final determination on his playing status after a pregame workout. Sources told ESPN that Russell went through a contact workout with Lakers coaches on Monday, and the team would likely err on the side of caution and get Russell three more days of ramp up before their next game Friday for a return. -via Twitter @mcten / March 7, 2023