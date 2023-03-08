Danny Green on Ja Morant: He likes to party sometimes

“I definitely felt like we [the Grizzlies] needed another vet or two to help push the narrative or just help them understand the maturity part of it,” Danny Green said. “I’m not going to put them all in the same category. They’re not all the same. They’re all great guys.” Green mentioned how a lot of the Grizzlies players like to stay at home and focus on hoops, while Ja Morant is one of the players who likes to have fun. “He likes to party sometimes,” Green said. “Not saying he is the only one, but he’s one of the few over there. It’s not like they’re all going out. It’s a couple of them that go out, and he goes out sometimes.”
Source: Memphis Commercial Appeal
Source: Memphis Commercial Appeal
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
“The basketball gods will turn on you if you celebrate too early.” — Danny Green, before the season began. And now he has new thoughts on the Ja Morant situation. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 3:04 PM
“The basketball gods will turn on you if you celebrate too early.” — Danny Green, before the season began. And now he has new thoughts on the Ja Morant situation. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 3:04 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Danny Green said on @GreenRoomInside that the Grizzlies could have used another veteran. DeMarcus Cousins tweeted about it, and when I spoke with NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas, he agreed. More in the story. – 2:11 PM
Danny Green said on @GreenRoomInside that the Grizzlies could have used another veteran. DeMarcus Cousins tweeted about it, and when I spoke with NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas, he agreed. More in the story. – 2:11 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The feeling I’ve gained around the NBA is that more players think Ja Morant & the Grizzlies need more veterans. One former coach that I spoked with doesn’t agree.
“It’s not about any one age. It’s about having the right people in the locker room.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 2:09 PM
The feeling I’ve gained around the NBA is that more players think Ja Morant & the Grizzlies need more veterans. One former coach that I spoked with doesn’t agree.
“It’s not about any one age. It’s about having the right people in the locker room.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 2:09 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Former Memphis player Danny Green commented on the Grizzlies’ ongoing situation via his podcast, and said he believed the team needs more veterans.
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 2:01 PM
Former Memphis player Danny Green commented on the Grizzlies’ ongoing situation via his podcast, and said he believed the team needs more veterans.
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 2:01 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Shaquille O’Neal says Ja Morant has ‘no excuse’ for apparent gun video: ‘He put himself in this position’
cbssports.com/nba/news/shaqu… – 12:22 PM
Shaquille O’Neal says Ja Morant has ‘no excuse’ for apparent gun video: ‘He put himself in this position’
cbssports.com/nba/news/shaqu… – 12:22 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: Ja Morant will come back from this. When is the tricky part.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 8:29 AM
COLUMN: Ja Morant will come back from this. When is the tricky part.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 8:29 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Shaquille O’Neal on Ja Morant: You’re not a rapper, you’re an NBA player
sportando.basketball/en/shaquille-o… – 4:52 AM
Shaquille O’Neal on Ja Morant: You’re not a rapper, you’re an NBA player
sportando.basketball/en/shaquille-o… – 4:52 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies’ Tyus Jones on how team is trying to handle the aftermath surrounding Ja Morant’s IG Live video that shows him flashing a gun at a nightclub pic.twitter.com/ojd3WOsp0T – 1:24 AM
Grizzlies’ Tyus Jones on how team is trying to handle the aftermath surrounding Ja Morant’s IG Live video that shows him flashing a gun at a nightclub pic.twitter.com/ojd3WOsp0T – 1:24 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies’ Tyus Jones on the team’s day-to-day communication w/ Ja Morant and if it has helped him. pic.twitter.com/krGecPsf4Z – 1:18 AM
Grizzlies’ Tyus Jones on the team’s day-to-day communication w/ Ja Morant and if it has helped him. pic.twitter.com/krGecPsf4Z – 1:18 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies’ coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant: “It’s a day-to-day process. We obviously hope we get him back soon as he’s healing and figuring some things out. Hopefully we get Steven [Adams] back soon. But in the meantime, we still have to keep plowing through ahead.” – 1:04 AM
Grizzlies’ coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant: “It’s a day-to-day process. We obviously hope we get him back soon as he’s healing and figuring some things out. Hopefully we get Steven [Adams] back soon. But in the meantime, we still have to keep plowing through ahead.” – 1:04 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant return: “It’s a healing process. If everyone expects something to change overnight, we’ve got to be due diligence and respectful on that. We’re talking about Ja being in a better place… To put a timetable on it is disrespectful.” pic.twitter.com/0ogbtmDp6b – 8:51 PM
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant return: “It’s a healing process. If everyone expects something to change overnight, we’ve got to be due diligence and respectful on that. We’re talking about Ja being in a better place… To put a timetable on it is disrespectful.” pic.twitter.com/0ogbtmDp6b – 8:51 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins declined questions about why Ja Morant has not been officially suspended, conversations with the league and team conversations.
What he did say: “We are talking about Ja being in a better place personally and also professionally. So, to put a timetable on it is… – 8:48 PM
Taylor Jenkins declined questions about why Ja Morant has not been officially suspended, conversations with the league and team conversations.
What he did say: “We are talking about Ja being in a better place personally and also professionally. So, to put a timetable on it is… – 8:48 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Why haven’t Memphis Grizzlies suspended Ja Morant for gun video?
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins: “We’re keeping those dialogues inside, how we’re framing all that stuff. That’s our internal business.” pic.twitter.com/Tg0KzEqhmC – 8:41 PM
Why haven’t Memphis Grizzlies suspended Ja Morant for gun video?
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins: “We’re keeping those dialogues inside, how we’re framing all that stuff. That’s our internal business.” pic.twitter.com/Tg0KzEqhmC – 8:41 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins didn’t have new updates on Ja Morant and his potential return. Grizzlies initially said he’d be away from team in next two games. Grizzlies play next against Warriors on Thursday – 8:40 PM
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins didn’t have new updates on Ja Morant and his potential return. Grizzlies initially said he’d be away from team in next two games. Grizzlies play next against Warriors on Thursday – 8:40 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW MAILBAG
🔘 Ja Morant/Grizzlies (1:01)
🔘 Thunder (13:00)
🔘 Fred VanVleet (20:47)
🔘 Playoff hypothetical (27:29)
🔘 Pascal Siakam (31:06)
🎧 https://t.co/Id3LdO3gRz
🍎 https://t.co/B0ZiAqSQOR
✳️ https://t.co/uvm8PqZiNN
📺 https://t.co/WxwOXAMAVw
FULL BREAKDOWN ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/j2Be1w0HbX – 6:44 PM
🗣NEW MAILBAG
🔘 Ja Morant/Grizzlies (1:01)
🔘 Thunder (13:00)
🔘 Fred VanVleet (20:47)
🔘 Playoff hypothetical (27:29)
🔘 Pascal Siakam (31:06)
🎧 https://t.co/Id3LdO3gRz
🍎 https://t.co/B0ZiAqSQOR
✳️ https://t.co/uvm8PqZiNN
📺 https://t.co/WxwOXAMAVw
FULL BREAKDOWN ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/j2Be1w0HbX – 6:44 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Why Ja Morant could face lengthy suspension as NBA investigates Grizzlies star’s latest off-court incident
cbssports.com/nba/news/why-j… – 5:06 PM
Why Ja Morant could face lengthy suspension as NBA investigates Grizzlies star’s latest off-court incident
cbssports.com/nba/news/why-j… – 5:06 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Note on Ja Morant: The NBA does NOT have an automatic 50-game suspension if a player has a firearm in a team facility.
David Stern suspended Sebastian Telfair two games when a loaded hand gun was found in his pillow case on a team plane in 2006.
ftw.usatoday.com/2023/03/ja-mor… – 4:19 PM
Note on Ja Morant: The NBA does NOT have an automatic 50-game suspension if a player has a firearm in a team facility.
David Stern suspended Sebastian Telfair two games when a loaded hand gun was found in his pillow case on a team plane in 2006.
ftw.usatoday.com/2023/03/ja-mor… – 4:19 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Now that #Cavs Darius Garland no longer has buddy Kevin Love as his post-shootaround work out partner, another veteran and NBA champion has taken that spot — Danny Green. pic.twitter.com/rPIWdy9lvu – 11:08 AM
Now that #Cavs Darius Garland no longer has buddy Kevin Love as his post-shootaround work out partner, another veteran and NBA champion has taken that spot — Danny Green. pic.twitter.com/rPIWdy9lvu – 11:08 AM
More on this storyline
Danny Green remains relatively early in his recovery, returning only nine months removed in February from an ACL tear he suffered on the final day of the 76ers’ season last May. Philadelphia traded him for De’Anthony Melton and Green landed in Memphis, where he spent almost the entirety of his time rehabbing, playing three short stints last month before the Grizzlies traded him in a larger deal for Luke Kennard. The deal sent Green to the Rockets, who bought him out after initially hoping he’d stay. -via CLNSMedia.com / March 3, 2023
“I was looking to see the right fit, a team where I thought there might’ve been a need for me,” Green told CLNS Media on Wednesday. “Most teams have their rotations, most teams are set with how they’re doing things and it was going to be hard … someone else could come right in and fit, it was going to be different for me coming off injury, but also the team that was most interested.” -via CLNSMedia.com / March 3, 2023
Green emerged as an option in mid-February, according to multiple reports, but told CLNS after Wednesday’s loss that the Celtics lacked interest in pursuing a longer conversation about a role, so he moved on. “We didn’t have a conversation,” he said. “There was some interest, but then I think they were not ready to make any moves, so there was no conversation up until that point. There was some interest, but not a lot of interest.” -via CLNSMedia.com / March 3, 2023
Mark Medina: Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins reiterated uncertainty on when Ja Morant will return, including for Thursday’s game vs the Warriors in Memphis -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / March 8, 2023
Mark Medina: Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said team talks w/ Ja Morant “every day.” Jenkins: “He’s still a huge part of what we do. We love him. We want what’s best for him. We support him.” Jenkins adds, “we want to make sure he’s in a great place & also responsible as a teammate.” -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / March 7, 2023