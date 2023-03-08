Draymond Green on Dillon Brooks: If you wondered why Memphis isn’t ready to compete for a championship, look no further than this idiot

Michael Scotto: “If you ever wondered why the Memphis Grizzlies aren’t ready to compete for a championship, look no further than this idiot right here… You running around talking about a dynasty? The dynasty starts after you, not with you.” 👀
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Draymond responded to Dillon Brooks’ comments about him on his podcast 👀 pic.twitter.com/8QCSZ2HhFz – 8:08 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
How the hell is Dillon Brooks supposed to make it through this game tomorrow without a technical foul after that 😂 – 8:07 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
In hindsight, Dillon Brooks talking shit to Coach K is actually the most sensible March madness moment of the last decade. – 7:52 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr addresses the Draymond Green and Jordan Poole play in a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/08/war… – 6:40 PM
Draymond Green @Money23Green
The Draymond Green Show is going live @onamp today at 2pm PST / 5pm ET today! We’re talking Dubs, Grizzlies, MVP race and more. Make sure to follow us there: https://t.co/eOtTrREOXW pic.twitter.com/ApiJ9TfOGm – 12:22 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Dario Saric is averaging 10.1 PPG in just 14.9 MPG for OKC (24.4 PPG per 36!) in his first 9 games.
Playing confident 0.5 basketball. Already has built some nice chemistry with Josh Giddey. (Not every day you see someone get Draymond on a head fake like he does in the last clip) pic.twitter.com/1Cbxh8LR0C – 12:03 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
“m-v-p” chants fill crypto arena as anthony davis steps to the foul line.
they are presumably for dillon brooks. – 12:25 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks has missed his last six shots. Grizzlies down five with 3:53 to play.
Lakers on a 15-4 run. – 12:19 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks knows he has to be smart but it is WEIRD to see him not even react to a foul call as minimal as that one. – 10:50 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder is without Jalen Williams, fresh off averaging 26 points last week.
Steph Curry is 8-9 from 3.
Draymond Green has double digit points.
And OKC is up 8 points on the Warriors in the 4th quarter. – 10:02 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 3Q: Thunder 105, Warriors 99
SGA – 28 points, 5 assists
Giddey – 11 points, 12 assists, 8 rebounds
Saric – 14 points
Curry – 29 points, 7 assists
Klay – 20 points
Draymond – 11 points, 9 assists – 9:49 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond cuts, Jordan Poole doesn’t feed him the ball, Draymond waves his hands and just walks off … pic.twitter.com/ycpXUVbTx2 – 9:16 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here’s that obvious moment of exasperation from Draymond Green near the end of the first half in OKC. Flashes open for a pass from Jordan Poole, doesn’t get it, waves in annoyance, walks away from the action. pic.twitter.com/a9dP5IvJZs – 9:13 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins played great transition defense to cause the Warriors to blow a 1-on-3. Gave his teammates enough time to race down, and Draymond traveled. – 8:12 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Tonight’s starters in OKC:
Steph Curry
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green – 8:06 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My hardest omissions:
– Bam Adebayo is one of the 10 best defenders in the NBA, but falls victim to this list only allowing two centers.
– Dillon Brooks was the last perimeter guy out. Fouls (both personal and technical) were my main strike against him. – 8:18 AM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
In a league where two teams came a termite’s pube away from trading Dillon Brooks instead of MarShon Brooks due to name confusion, I am entirely buying the story that Scott Foster ejected Scottie Barnes for criticizing himself in the third person. – 1:25 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks has missed six games this season. Notable opposing player scoring performances in games without Brooks:
Jalen Green: 33 points, 13-21 shooting in 35 minutes
Luka Doncic: 32 points, 12-23 shooting in 30 minutes
Paul George: 42 points, 12-23 shooting in 35 minutes – 12:46 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers have surrendered 121 points to a Memphis team without Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks and Brandon Clarke. And there’s still 8:26 remaining. – 12:09 AM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
The Memphis Grizzlies just scored 51 points in the 3Q. Without Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke. Mercy. – 11:55 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks is somewhere in a hotel room having to watch Paul George cook his teammates. Tough. – 11:40 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
David Roddy is getting his second career start in place of the suspended Dillon Brooks. Tyus Jones starting in place of Ja Morant. – 9:39 PM
Green aggravated a left hand injury in the first quarter and was pulled for X-rays, which came back negative. He returned with 2.6 seconds left in the period with his hand heavily wrapped. It was wrapped as he left the locker room Sunday. Iguodala was seen getting up shots inside Paycom Center on Monday. Head coach Steve Kerr said Green was getting treatment during the time reporters were allowed inside the gym. The Warriors could use both in Tuesday night’s game against another hungry Western Conference opponent. “It’s a travel day, everybody’s tired,” Kerr said. “That’s why we’re not practicing. Everybody’s doing what they need to do to get ready for tomorrow.” -via San Francisco Chronicle / March 7, 2023
Anthony Slater: Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala listed as probable for the Warriors tomorrow at OKC. Warriors calling it left hand soreness for Draymond. He wore a padded wrap yesterday. Andrew Wiggins will miss a ninth straight game. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / March 6, 2023
Kendra Andrews: Draymond Green said his left hand is “sore” after re-aggravating it from a few games ago. “It is what it is. Nobody’s that healthy at this point in the season. Just keep pushing.” -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / March 5, 2023
Brooks having the upper hand on Murray was not always the case. The two are close friends off the court, and as teenagers played together for the prestigious CIA Bounce program for which so many of Canada’s current roster of NBA players suited up over the years. But before they played together, or began matching up in the NBA, Brooks was playing club basketball for the Brampton Warriors and Murray was playing for his Kitchener club, and it wasn’t pretty. “He used to torch us,” says Brooks. “He’d give us 30, 40, easy.” There are a number of NBA teams that can nod in agreement. Through seven seasons Murray has proven that when he gets rolling he’s hard to stop, and the brighter the lights, the more likely he is to shine. “He’s a dog,” says Brooks. “He’s not scared.” -via SportsNet / March 6, 2023
Memphis Grizzlies PR: .@memgrizz status report, March 5 at @LAClippers: OUT Steven Adams – RT Knee PCL Sprain Dillon Brooks – League Suspension Brandon Clarke – LT Achilles Tear Ja Morant – Not With Team -via Twitter @GrizzliesPR / March 4, 2023
Shams Charania: Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks has been suspended for Sunday’s game vs. Clippers after picking up his 16th technical foul of the season. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 4, 2023