Draymond Green on Dillon Brooks: If you wondered why Memphis isn’t ready to compete for a championship, look no further than this idiot

Brooks having the upper hand on Murray was not always the case. The two are close friends off the court, and as teenagers played together for the prestigious CIA Bounce program for which so many of Canada’s current roster of NBA players suited up over the years. But before they played together, or began matching up in the NBA, Brooks was playing club basketball for the Brampton Warriors and Murray was playing for his Kitchener club, and it wasn’t pretty. “He used to torch us,” says Brooks. “He’d give us 30, 40, easy.” There are a number of NBA teams that can nod in agreement. Through seven seasons Murray has proven that when he gets rolling he’s hard to stop, and the brighter the lights, the more likely he is to shine. “He’s a dog,” says Brooks. “He’s not scared.” -via SportsNet / March 6, 2023