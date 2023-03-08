First Take issues apology over Kendrick Perkins comments

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Are We Worried About Celtics? + The JJ Redick & Kendrick Perkins Debate | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast Powered by @HelloFresh twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:30 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 96 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss comments made by Kendrick Perkins about why Nikola Jokić shouldn’t be MVP.
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball #ESPN
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Thing is, Harden was the VORP king in 2019. Analytics off the charts. Yet whatd we Hear? Giannis is a 2 way player. Now tell me where that energy is for Jokic? Why do we suddenly not care about defense anymore? See Perk and JJ have this debate that….”
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Happy Birthday to my big brother @mspears96 Love you big bro!!!!! 💯💯💯 – 9:02 AM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
F those advanced stats and that plus/minus BS!!! I don’t even care about the 30 and 22 that AD put up tonight…the EYE TEST showed me when Healthy and locked in that Anthony Davis name belongs in the same conversation with Giannis and Embiid!!! Carry the hell on… – 12:37 AM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Reaves for damn sho been in the lab with Phil Handy!!! He got too much Wiggle in his game. – 12:24 AM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
A healthy Anthony Davis is just DIFFERENT!!! He’s on his GROWN MAN shit right now. Carry the hell on… – 12:19 AM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
39 points in 28 minutes!!!! That’s what Joel “The Philly” Embiid had tonight! It’s a damn shame that certain individuals are going to continue to IGNORE what this man is doing!!! Don’t mind me tho and Carry on… – 9:42 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
We are witnessing ENTITLEMENT and PRIVILEGED at all time high today!!!! – 7:22 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
I need a full hour of Kendrick Perkins breaking down the Lamar Jackson situation. – 6:19 PM
At the beginning of Wednesday’s episode, the show’s host Molly Qerim issued a statement live: I want to correct something here from yesterday’s show. When Kendrick Perkins said 80% of NBA voters for the MVP award are white, the NBA publicly announces the voters each year and after review, it is clear the panel is much more diverse than what was portrayed by Kendrick Perkins, and we wanted to make sure that we corrected that today. -via BasketNews / March 8, 2023
Following the blow up on First Take, Denver sports radio hosts Vic Lombardi, Marc Moser and Brett Kane welcomed Charles Barkley onto their show to discuss the discourse between Kendrick Perkins and JJ Redick. “That’s asinine and silly,” Barkley said of Perkins’ take. “Asinine, silly and stupid. Pick one of the words, whatever one you want.” -via Awful Announcing / March 7, 2023
“One of the things that’s silly about ESPN at times, they do this silly debate every year about the MVP, going back to even when I played,” Barkley continued. “They did it a lot with LeBron, which makes me laugh, too. Derrick Rose won it. He deserved it. Kevin Durant won it. He deserved it. It’s a regular season award. It ain’t who the best player is. It’s who had the best regular season, but every year ESPN gets these fools on radio and TV to talk about who’s the best player…They have these silly things every year and it’s really just, that’s the silliness of these morning talk shows.” -via Awful Announcing / March 7, 2023