Giannis Antetokounmpo likely to return on Thursday

Milwaukee: Giannis Antetokounmpo (non-COVID illness) and Jrue Holiday (neck soreness) have been upgraded to probable for Thursday’s game against Brooklyn. Jae Crowder (right ankle soreness) is also probable.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
In Orlando, Mike Budenholzer said Giannis Antetokounmpo came up not feeling well Tuesday but was hopeful it wouldn’t extend into the next game(s). The #Bucks star is probable to play with a non-COVID illness. – 6:05 PM
In Orlando, Mike Budenholzer said Giannis Antetokounmpo came up not feeling well Tuesday but was hopeful it wouldn’t extend into the next game(s). The #Bucks star is probable to play with a non-COVID illness. – 6:05 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks have submitted an injury report for Thursday’s game against the Nets.
OUT:
Goran Dragic (left knee soreness)
Wesley Matthews (right hamstring strain)
Probable:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (non-COVID illness)
Jae Crowder (right ankle soreness)
Jrue Holiday (neck soreness) – 5:48 PM
The Bucks have submitted an injury report for Thursday’s game against the Nets.
OUT:
Goran Dragic (left knee soreness)
Wesley Matthews (right hamstring strain)
Probable:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (non-COVID illness)
Jae Crowder (right ankle soreness)
Jrue Holiday (neck soreness) – 5:48 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Pick an MVP:
Giannis
— 31/12/6
— 54/28/65%
— 1 seed
Embiid
— 33/10/4
— 54/36/86%
— 3 seed
Jokic
— 24/12/10
— 63/40/82%
— 1 seed
Tatum
— 30/9/5
— 46/35/86%
— 2 seed pic.twitter.com/fm6fpoo7Ko – 5:24 PM
Pick an MVP:
Giannis
— 31/12/6
— 54/28/65%
— 1 seed
Embiid
— 33/10/4
— 54/36/86%
— 3 seed
Jokic
— 24/12/10
— 63/40/82%
— 1 seed
Tatum
— 30/9/5
— 46/35/86%
— 2 seed pic.twitter.com/fm6fpoo7Ko – 5:24 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Thing is, Harden was the VORP king in 2019. Analytics off the charts. Yet whatd we Hear? Giannis is a 2 way player. Now tell me where that energy is for Jokic? Why do we suddenly not care about defense anymore? See Perk and JJ have this debate that….”
pic.twitter.com/hGXkLEl2w2 – 3:12 PM
“Thing is, Harden was the VORP king in 2019. Analytics off the charts. Yet whatd we Hear? Giannis is a 2 way player. Now tell me where that energy is for Jokic? Why do we suddenly not care about defense anymore? See Perk and JJ have this debate that….”
pic.twitter.com/hGXkLEl2w2 – 3:12 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA MVP Rankings: Giannis Antetokounmpo should be getting more love, but it’s Nikola Jokic’s award to lose
(By @bradbotkincbs)
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-m… – 1:26 PM
NBA MVP Rankings: Giannis Antetokounmpo should be getting more love, but it’s Nikola Jokic’s award to lose
(By @bradbotkincbs)
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-m… – 1:26 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
It was just a March night in Orlando, but I couldn’t help but think of Game 5 of the 2021 East Finals last night as Brook Lopez served as the Bucks’ primary rim runner without Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Turns out he’s still quite good at it.
At @TheAthletic: https://t.co/6FW5xaMy2S pic.twitter.com/tOAzghxmiZ – 12:57 PM
It was just a March night in Orlando, but I couldn’t help but think of Game 5 of the 2021 East Finals last night as Brook Lopez served as the Bucks’ primary rim runner without Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Turns out he’s still quite good at it.
At @TheAthletic: https://t.co/6FW5xaMy2S pic.twitter.com/tOAzghxmiZ – 12:57 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Here’s the thing about MVP — there’s still 20-25% of the season left, all the seeds are in play and a ton of shit can happen. Embiid could average 38-40 for 5 weeks. Giannis could go on a 38-15-8 Freak streak. Etc etc. It’s wide open. We need to pass out some Settle Down Juice. – 12:25 PM
Here’s the thing about MVP — there’s still 20-25% of the season left, all the seeds are in play and a ton of shit can happen. Embiid could average 38-40 for 5 weeks. Giannis could go on a 38-15-8 Freak streak. Etc etc. It’s wide open. We need to pass out some Settle Down Juice. – 12:25 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Synergy stats suggest the same — Brook averages 1.27 PPP as a roll man (176 possessions) and Giannis just 1.08 (95 possessions). Being a three-level scorer as a roller (pop to 3, short-roll push shots, oops at rim) certainly helps Brook a lot. – 10:48 AM
Synergy stats suggest the same — Brook averages 1.27 PPP as a roll man (176 possessions) and Giannis just 1.08 (95 possessions). Being a three-level scorer as a roller (pop to 3, short-roll push shots, oops at rim) certainly helps Brook a lot. – 10:48 AM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
My podcast partner @jshector happily points out that in any one game, most experts would want KD, not Jokic. He might be right. Probably is. Healthy Kawhi would get votes for that. Giannis too. It’s a fun debate, but not at all what the MVP award is based on. – 7:50 AM
My podcast partner @jshector happily points out that in any one game, most experts would want KD, not Jokic. He might be right. Probably is. Healthy Kawhi would get votes for that. Giannis too. It’s a fun debate, but not at all what the MVP award is based on. – 7:50 AM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
I’d feel differently if KD, Kawhi, LeBron, etc. had not missed so many games? But they did. Because of that, I have 1. Jokic 2. Embiid 3. Giannis as the 3 best players in the last 3 seasons. The MVP goes to the seasons best player. It’s been accurately awarded many yrs in a row. – 7:48 AM
I’d feel differently if KD, Kawhi, LeBron, etc. had not missed so many games? But they did. Because of that, I have 1. Jokic 2. Embiid 3. Giannis as the 3 best players in the last 3 seasons. The MVP goes to the seasons best player. It’s been accurately awarded many yrs in a row. – 7:48 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Team USA vs Giannis, Greece in Abu Dhabi? Book it. Americans hosting pre-World Cup showcase in Middle East, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4285514/2023/0… – 7:32 AM
Team USA vs Giannis, Greece in Abu Dhabi? Book it. Americans hosting pre-World Cup showcase in Middle East, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4285514/2023/0… – 7:32 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic (29pts) vs. Lauri Markkanen (33pts)
Bucks secure win without Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kristaps Porzingis (24pts) and more #EuroWatch
#NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:16 AM
Luka Doncic (29pts) vs. Lauri Markkanen (33pts)
Bucks secure win without Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kristaps Porzingis (24pts) and more #EuroWatch
#NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:16 AM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
F those advanced stats and that plus/minus BS!!! I don’t even care about the 30 and 22 that AD put up tonight…the EYE TEST showed me when Healthy and locked in that Anthony Davis name belongs in the same conversation with Giannis and Embiid!!! Carry the hell on… – 12:37 AM
F those advanced stats and that plus/minus BS!!! I don’t even care about the 30 and 22 that AD put up tonight…the EYE TEST showed me when Healthy and locked in that Anthony Davis name belongs in the same conversation with Giannis and Embiid!!! Carry the hell on… – 12:37 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30/20 games over the last 10 seasons:
8 — AD, Boogie
6 — Giannis
5 — KAT pic.twitter.com/yhOHcsBrG0 – 12:27 AM
Most 30/20 games over the last 10 seasons:
8 — AD, Boogie
6 — Giannis
5 — KAT pic.twitter.com/yhOHcsBrG0 – 12:27 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m just sad the MVP race got here.
A few bad actors infected the discourse and suddenly it’s not a basketball conversation anymore. Now whatever happens is going to be tainted by all of this nonsense. Jokic, Giannis and Embiid all deserve better than this. – 10:03 PM
I’m just sad the MVP race got here.
A few bad actors infected the discourse and suddenly it’s not a basketball conversation anymore. Now whatever happens is going to be tainted by all of this nonsense. Jokic, Giannis and Embiid all deserve better than this. – 10:03 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
FINAL: Bucks 134, Magic 123
– Lopez 26pts/7reb/3blk
– Middleton 24pts/4reb/11ast
– Carter 24pts/2reb/5ast
– Portis 16pts/11reb
– Crowder 15pts/4reb/2ast
– Ingles 12pts/3reb/6ast
Bucks get a win without Antetokounmpo or Holiday. Back to Milwaukee tonight for the Nets on Thursday. – 9:25 PM
FINAL: Bucks 134, Magic 123
– Lopez 26pts/7reb/3blk
– Middleton 24pts/4reb/11ast
– Carter 24pts/2reb/5ast
– Portis 16pts/11reb
– Crowder 15pts/4reb/2ast
– Ingles 12pts/3reb/6ast
Bucks get a win without Antetokounmpo or Holiday. Back to Milwaukee tonight for the Nets on Thursday. – 9:25 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Bucks are about to be…
– 8-5 without Giannis.
– 7-5 without Jrue.
– 29-14 without Middleton.
This team’s ability to withstand injuries over the past several years has been absolutely remarkable. – 9:16 PM
The Bucks are about to be…
– 8-5 without Giannis.
– 7-5 without Jrue.
– 29-14 without Middleton.
This team’s ability to withstand injuries over the past several years has been absolutely remarkable. – 9:16 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Giannis enjoying his popcorn on the bench 😅🍿 pic.twitter.com/cJl6FqOyeN – 7:29 PM
Giannis enjoying his popcorn on the bench 😅🍿 pic.twitter.com/cJl6FqOyeN – 7:29 PM
More on this storyline
StatMuse: Anthony Davis tonight: 30 PTS 22 REB 2 BLK 11-17 FG Only Giannis has more 30/20 games this season. pic.twitter.com/LENvZ8ow82 -via Twitter @statmuse / March 8, 2023
Milwaukee: Giannis Antetokounmpo (non-COVID illness) and Jrue Holiday (neck soreness) have been downgraded to out for Tuesday’s game against Orlando. -via HoopsHype / March 7, 2023
Milwaukee: Jrue Holiday (neck soreness) has been downgraded to questionable for Tuesday’s game against Orlando. Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness) and Khris Middleton (right knee injury management) are probable and Goran Dragic (left knee soreness) is out. -via HoopsHype / March 6, 2023