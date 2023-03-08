Grizzlies coach reiterates uncertainty on when Ja Morant will return

Mark Medina: Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins reiterated uncertainty on when Ja Morant will return, including for Thursday’s game vs the Warriors in Memphis
Source: Twitter @MarkG_Medina
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Shaquille O’Neal on Ja Morant: You’re not a rapper, you’re an NBA player
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies’ Tyus Jones on how team is trying to handle the aftermath surrounding Ja Morant’s IG Live video that shows him flashing a gun at a nightclub pic.twitter.com/ojd3WOsp0T – 1:24 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies’ Tyus Jones on the team’s day-to-day communication w/ Ja Morant and if it has helped him. pic.twitter.com/krGecPsf4Z – 1:18 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies’ coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant: “It’s a day-to-day process. We obviously hope we get him back soon as he’s healing and figuring some things out. Hopefully we get Steven [Adams] back soon. But in the meantime, we still have to keep plowing through ahead.” – 1:04 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins reiterated uncertainty on when Ja Morant will return, including for Thursday’s game vs the Warriors in Memphis – 12:42 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins declined questions about why Ja Morant has not been officially suspended, conversations with the league and team conversations.
What he did say: “We are talking about Ja being in a better place personally and also professionally. So, to put a timetable on it is… – 8:48 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Why haven’t Memphis Grizzlies suspended Ja Morant for gun video?
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins: “We’re keeping those dialogues inside, how we’re framing all that stuff. That’s our internal business.” pic.twitter.com/Tg0KzEqhmC – 8:41 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins didn’t have new updates on Ja Morant and his potential return. Grizzlies initially said he’d be away from team in next two games. Grizzlies play next against Warriors on Thursday – 8:40 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW MAILBAG
🔘 Ja Morant/Grizzlies (1:01)
🔘 Thunder (13:00)
🔘 Fred VanVleet (20:47)
🔘 Playoff hypothetical (27:29)
🔘 Pascal Siakam (31:06)
🎧 https://t.co/Id3LdO3gRz
🍎 https://t.co/B0ZiAqSQOR
✳️ https://t.co/uvm8PqZiNN
📺 https://t.co/WxwOXAMAVw
FULL BREAKDOWN ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/j2Be1w0HbX – 6:44 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Why Ja Morant could face lengthy suspension as NBA investigates Grizzlies star’s latest off-court incident
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Note on Ja Morant: The NBA does NOT have an automatic 50-game suspension if a player has a firearm in a team facility.
David Stern suspended Sebastian Telfair two games when a loaded hand gun was found in his pillow case on a team plane in 2006.
ftw.usatoday.com/2023/03/ja-mor… – 4:19 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Penny Hardaway spoke today about Ja Morant, the challenges of fame and fortune at a young age and more.
“He’s human. He’s young. We just gotta continue to pray for him and support him.”
From @munzly:
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 3:13 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
We all want Ja Morant to grow. That said, there’s something that’s been bothering me with the discourse around this latest incident. si.com/nba/2023/03/07… – 3:00 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I think an intervention occurred”
🔊 @RealJayWilliams discusses the news surrounding Ja Morant recently
@Rick Kamla | @Amin Elhassan pic.twitter.com/8gKDihsMs3 – 2:59 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
New ep “Thats What Sheed Said” @UnderdogFantasy
• His advice for Ja Morant & the cost of your “crew”
• The time Larry Brown made him realize he needed to grow up
• Players’ ability to influence Load Management
• Sheed reviews Luka/Booker trash talk
📺https://t.co/3RvYhwrHA1 pic.twitter.com/CVd9qFEU8o – 2:56 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Ja Morant at risk of several game suspension by the NBA
sportando.basketball/en/ja-morant-a… – 2:03 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Frank Drucker has learned Ja Morant will miss several additional games due to previously unknown affliction…reload management. – 12:17 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
On new #thisleague UNCUT with @Marc Stein, we break down exactly what NBA is investigating on Ja Morant front, how Clippers have struggled and who Nic Batum places blame on, our Top 3 West contenders, a few NBA tales you’ve never heard of and much more: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 11:04 AM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
“This young backcourt duo is right up there with Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell–Darius Garland pairing, Memphis with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane, and potentially Dallas’ Luka Dončić–Kyrie Irving combo if Irving re-signs in the offseason.” – 9:00 AM
More on this storyline
Mark Medina: Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said team talks w/ Ja Morant “every day.” Jenkins: “He’s still a huge part of what we do. We love him. We want what’s best for him. We support him.” Jenkins adds, “we want to make sure he’s in a great place & also responsible as a teammate.” -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / March 7, 2023
Ben Golliver: Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant return: “It’s a healing process. If everyone expects something to change overnight, we’ve got to be due diligence and respectful on that. We’re talking about Ja being in a better place… To put a timetable on it is disrespectful.” pic.twitter.com/0ogbtmDp6b -via Twitter @BenGolliver / March 7, 2023
Clutch Points: “You got to have enough common sense to know that wasn’t going to go the way you wanted it to go. You’re not a rapper, you’re an NBA player.” Shaq on Ja Morant 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/Bmc1K1FVQE -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / March 7, 2023