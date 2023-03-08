Live stream: Hawks 18, Wizards 9

The Atlanta Hawks (32-33) play against the Washington Wizards (31-34) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday March 8, 2023
Atlanta Hawks 18, Washington Wizards 9 (Q1 08:08)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Another steal for Trae Young. Tried to find Clint Capela with an oop but it rolled off but Young was there to pick off the rebounder and score the jumper.
Then Dejounte Murray and Young found John Collins for back-to-back 3s and the Hawks have a 14-5 lead with 9:26 in 1Q. – 7:15 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
StatMuse @statmuse
Leaders this season:
30-point games — Luka
40-point games — Dame
50-point games — Luka
10-assist games — Hali, Trae, Jokic
15-assist games — Harden
20-assist games — Harden
10-rebound games — Sabonis
15-rebound games — AD
20-rebound games — Gobert pic.twitter.com/3Xmm4JEnn5 – 6:52 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
the early work is done and we’re ready to roll 🏀
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/8mgamw6MYZ – 6:44 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
4 games in 5 nights, but still bringin’ the fits 🔥
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/FBj4djPEup – 5:50 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Atlanta Hawks:
PG: Delon Wright
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Kyle Kuzma
PF: Daniel Gafford
C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 5:22 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
the women of the Wizards kicked off #WomensHistoryMonth by putting on a self-care event at @New_Endeavors 💙
join us tonight for our #InternationalWomensDay game, presented by @FreshVineWine → https://t.co/xYCQHt1GRg pic.twitter.com/16BNkc9wFD – 5:01 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Isaiah Todd @zaytodd
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
got our eyes on the guards tonight 👀
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
hometown hoops against the Hawks tonight 🏠
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne
nba.com/wizards/news/p… – 2:45 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
we had a few guys answer the question, “Which @WashMystics player has the same game as you?” 🤔
🎟️ join us for our #InternationalWomensDay game tonight → https://t.co/xYCQHt1GRg pic.twitter.com/Ar7z1pgS1R – 2:16 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija had a frustrating minute in Wizards-Pistons Q4
– Catches elbow from Jaden Ivey (no call) -> oreb + Detroit 3
– Weak offensive foul with Ivey defending
– Foul trying to rebound over James Wiseman, tough
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Monte Morris (low back soreness) remains questionable for Wizards-Hawks.
Atlanta is healthy entering this pivotal 2-game mini-series. – 1:31 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Injury report for tonight’s game at home against the Hawks.
#DCAboveAll | @ChasenBoscolo pic.twitter.com/GEfRI2S3ZJ – 1:30 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
