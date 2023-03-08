Ja Morant will remain away from Grizzlies for at least the next four games

Tim Bontemps: The Grizzlies say Ja Morant will continue to be away from the team for at least the next four games.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will be away from the team for at least four more games, the team said on Wednesday, shortly after police announced that he will not face charges in Colorado: basketballnews.com/stories/ja-mor… – 6:09 PM
Memphis Grizzlies officially rule out Ja Morant for tomorrow’s game vs the Golden State Warriors – 6:02 PM
.@memgrizz status report, March 9 vs @warriors:
QUESTIONABLE
Jake LaRavia – Back Soreness
OUT
Steven Adams – RT Knee PCL Sprain
Brandon Clarke – LT Achilles Tear
Ja Morant – Not With Team
Vince Williams Jr. – RT Shoulder Soreness – 6:02 PM
Ja Morant to miss at least four more games as NBA looks into Grizzlies star’s nightclub video incident
Ja Morant out for Warriors’ game at Grizzlies amid NBA investigation mercurynews.com/2023/03/08/ja-… – 5:41 PM
Grizzlies announce Ja Morant will be away from the team for at least the next four games. So he’ll miss at least two of the three upcoming meetings with the Mavericks, starting on Saturday in Memphis and a rematch Monday in Dallas. – 5:40 PM
With the Grizzlies announcing Ja Morant will miss the next four games, it takes him out of next Wednesday’s visit by the Grizzlies to Miami. Morant also missed the teams’ first meeting, with Memphis nonetheless winning. – 5:36 PM
Ja Morant will miss at least the next four games. The Grizzlies just announced he’ll remain away from the team for that long. – 5:36 PM
Ja Morant will remain away from the Memphis Grizzlies for at least the next four games, team says. Memphis faces the Warriors, Mavericks twice, and Heat during that span. – 5:33 PM
Ja Morant will remain away from the team for at least the next four games, per the Grizzlies. – 5:32 PM
The Memphis Grizzlies just announced Ja Morant will remain away from the team for at least the next four games. – 5:31 PM
The Memphis Grizzlies just announced that Ja Morant will remain away from the team for at least the next four games. – 5:31 PM
Grizzlies say Ja Morant will be away from the team longer. pic.twitter.com/T87Vigg2w2 – 5:31 PM
Ja Morant will remain away from Grizzlies for at least the next four games, team says. – 5:30 PM
The Grizzlies say Ja Morant will continue to be away from the team for at least the next four games. – 5:30 PM
The Grizzlies aren’t revealing specific steps Ja Morant is taking to move forward from his string of troubling activity. But those in and around Memphis sound optimistic the fallout from his Instagram Live will spark changes for the better
The Grizzlies aren’t revealing specific steps Ja Morant is taking to move forward from his string of troubling activity. But those in and around Memphis sound optimistic the fallout from his Instagram Live will spark changes for the better
A new Commercial Appeal podcast is available. Me and @Evan Barnes discussed all things Ja Morant and the ongoing battle for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
Ja Morant avoids criminal charges due to lack of evidence
Ja Morant will not face criminal charges stemming from his IG Live video in which he appeared to display a handgun at a nightclub, the Glendale, Colorado, police department announced.
Colorado police: No charges on Ja Morant video incident dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 4:36 PM
This is a brave, raw account from @CalvinRidley1 on how he got to where he got to. It made me think of Ja Morant. Let’s go easy on passing judgment. No one knows what’s REALLY going on with someone theplayerstribune.com/posts/calvin-r… – 4:35 PM
Glendale Police Department closing case on Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/wBAhwI1Q3g – 4:24 PM
Ja Morant avoids criminal charges as police finish investigation into nightclub video; NBA probe continues
Colorado authorities announce they are closing the investigation into Grizzlies star Ja Morant due to lack of “available evidence” pic.twitter.com/4JGYoQYTVl – 4:12 PM
Just in: Glendale, Colorado police has closed its investigation into Grizzlies star Ja Morant with no charge or crime: “There was not enough available evidence to charge anyone with a crime.” Full release: pic.twitter.com/Ng0uYdoLpp – 4:04 PM
NEW POST ($): Ja Morant’s Curse of the Powerful, An Economic Explanation of all the Coddling houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/ja-morants-c… – 4:03 PM
“The basketball gods will turn on you if you celebrate too early.” — Danny Green, before the season began. And now he has new thoughts on the Ja Morant situation. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 3:04 PM
The feeling I’ve gained around the NBA is that more players think Ja Morant & the Grizzlies need more veterans. One former coach that I spoked with doesn’t agree.
“It’s not about any one age. It’s about having the right people in the locker room.”
Shaquille O’Neal says Ja Morant has ‘no excuse’ for apparent gun video: ‘He put himself in this position’
COLUMN: Ja Morant will come back from this. When is the tricky part.
Shaquille O’Neal on Ja Morant: You’re not a rapper, you’re an NBA player
Grizzlies’ Tyus Jones on how team is trying to handle the aftermath surrounding Ja Morant’s IG Live video that shows him flashing a gun at a nightclub pic.twitter.com/ojd3WOsp0T – 1:24 AM
Grizzlies’ Tyus Jones on the team’s day-to-day communication w/ Ja Morant and if it has helped him. pic.twitter.com/krGecPsf4Z – 1:18 AM
Grizzlies’ coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant: “It’s a day-to-day process. We obviously hope we get him back soon as he’s healing and figuring some things out. Hopefully we get Steven [Adams] back soon. But in the meantime, we still have to keep plowing through ahead.” – 1:04 AM
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins reiterated uncertainty on when Ja Morant will return, including for Thursday’s game vs the Warriors in Memphis – 12:42 AM
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said team talks w/ Ja Morant “every day.” Jenkins: “He’s still a huge part of what we do. We love him. We want what’s best for him. We support him.” Jenkins adds, “we want to make sure he’s in a great place & also responsible as a teammate.” – 8:56 PM
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant return: “It’s a healing process. If everyone expects something to change overnight, we’ve got to be due diligence and respectful on that. We’re talking about Ja being in a better place… To put a timetable on it is disrespectful.” pic.twitter.com/0ogbtmDp6b – 8:51 PM
Taylor Jenkins declined questions about why Ja Morant has not been officially suspended, conversations with the league and team conversations.
What he did say: “We are talking about Ja being in a better place personally and also professionally. So, to put a timetable on it is… – 8:48 PM
Why haven’t Memphis Grizzlies suspended Ja Morant for gun video?
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins: “We’re keeping those dialogues inside, how we’re framing all that stuff. That’s our internal business.” pic.twitter.com/Tg0KzEqhmC – 8:41 PM
Why haven’t Memphis Grizzlies suspended Ja Morant for gun video?
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins didn’t have new updates on Ja Morant and his potential return. Grizzlies initially said he’d be away from team in next two games. Grizzlies play next against Warriors on Thursday – 8:40 PM
🗣NEW MAILBAG
🔘 Ja Morant/Grizzlies (1:01)
🔘 Thunder (13:00)
🔘 Fred VanVleet (20:47)
🔘 Playoff hypothetical (27:29)
🔘 Pascal Siakam (31:06)
Shams Charania: Just in: Glendale, Colorado police has closed its investigation into Grizzlies star Ja Morant with no charge or crime: “There was not enough available evidence to charge anyone with a crime.” -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 8, 2023
“I definitely felt like we [the Grizzlies] needed another vet or two to help push the narrative or just help them understand the maturity part of it,” Danny Green said. “I’m not going to put them all in the same category. They’re not all the same. They’re all great guys.” Green mentioned how a lot of the Grizzlies players like to stay at home and focus on hoops, while Ja Morant is one of the players who likes to have fun. “He likes to party sometimes,” Green said. “Not saying he is the only one, but he’s one of the few over there. It’s not like they’re all going out. It’s a couple of them that go out, and he goes out sometimes.” -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / March 8, 2023