JR Smith: Playing alongside LeBron James is a gift and a curse

J.R. Smith believes playing alongside LeBron James “is a gift and a curse.” During the latest installment of HBO’s “Game Theory with Bomani Jones,” Smith — who won two championships with James, one with the Cavaliers and the other with the Lakers — explained why some players could get eaten alive by the pressure of playing with the 19-time NBA All-Star.
Source: Jenna Lemoncelli @ New York Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
StatMuse @statmuse
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
StatMuse @statmuse
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
StatMuse @statmuse
More on this storyline
“S–t,” Smith said, laughing, when asked what it’s like for current players to be teammates with “this older version” of the 38-year-old James. “… Honestly, it’s a gift and a curse playing with Bron. I love Bron to death and I love playing on his team because for me, I feel like I thrive more under the pressure. But a lot of guys don’t like it because it can go one of two ways. It’s either, what did you not do to help him win, and who else did not help him win.” -via New York Post / March 8, 2023
Smith went on to explain that the spotlight follows James even when his team isn’t performing well. “And I think for a lot of guys, it’s hard to — especially with the day and age we in, social media… we got analysts running around talking crazy,” Smith said. “And you playing on that team and I think they’re [the Lakers] what, 12th or 13th? And they are still the most talked-about team on TV. So, it’s always going to be that supporting cast of who’s not doing what… if you’re not built for that, you’re not made for that, it’s going to eat you alive.” -via New York Post / March 8, 2023
Game Theory with Bomani Jones: “He missed a free throw too. Don’t just look at me because I missed a open shot. We all missin’ out here!” J.R. Smith ( @TheRealJRSmith ) on the pressure of playing with LeBron James. -via Twitter / March 8, 2023
Dave McMenamin: LeBron James is not at the Lakers game tonight. He has been excused from team activities for medical reasons, a Lakers official said. -via Twitter @mcten / March 8, 2023