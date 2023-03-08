Jusuf Nurkic cleared to return against Boston

Chris Haynes: Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (calf) will make his return tonight against the Boston Celtics after being sidelined since Feb. 1, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Jusuf Nurkic available for Portland Trail Blazers at Boston Celtics: Live updates, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online #RipCity
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (calf) will make his return tonight against the Boston Celtics after being sidelined since Feb. 1, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 6:18 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Jusuf Nurkic is a game-time decision for tonight’s game in Boston, but if he does play, he will start – 6:05 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Anfernee Simons is once again out tonight in Detroit along with Jusuf Nurkic, Justise Winslow and Ryan Arcidiacono. – 1:53 PM
Sean Highkin: Here’s some news: Jusuf Nurkic has been upgraded to “questionable” on the Blazers’ injury report for tomorrow’s game in Boston. He’s missed the last 14 games after suffering a left calf strain on February 1 in Memphis. -via Twitter @highkin / March 7, 2023
With 60 games in the books, players are undoubtably tired and in need of a little extra help. And what better pick-me-up than coffee? For that, there is Bosnian Beans, a coffee collaboration between Portland Coffee Roasters and Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkić, and a portion of each sale goes to a good cause. -via Sprudge / February 27, 2023
Because Nurkić is a tall man, it only makes sense that his personal blend would come in a tall bag. So as to not “look ridiculously small when Nurkić is holding it,” Bosnian Beans only comes in 2lb bags. It’s a big bag with a big heart, with $3 of each sale going to the Jusuf Nurkić Foundation, which goes to “impact the lives of youth, women, and the community in his home country of Bosnia.” -via Sprudge / February 27, 2023