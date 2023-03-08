Karl-Anthony Towns to take part in 'live activity on the floor' for 'the first time in forever' today

Jon Krawczynski: Chris Finch with @PAOnTheMic today on Karl-Anthony Towns: “Today he’s going to have some live activity on the floor, the first time in forever. Some controlled, live action on the floor. I know he’s looking forward to that.” Still no timetable, but that’s notable progress.
Source: Twitter @JonKrawczynski
Source: Twitter @JonKrawczynski
More on this storyline
Christopher Hine: More Finch: “There’s a sense of real urgency for him to, I think now, he can see the end in sight, and I think he’s getting excited by that.” Is the team still expecting Towns to be back this season. Finch: “We’re hopeful. Yeah.” -via Twitter @ChristopherHine / March 7, 2023
Christopher Hine: Chris Finch reiterated Karl-Anthony Towns is still in the “final stages” of returning. Has started doing some basketball activities, Finch said. But no timeline. The quote: “He’s doing some basketball activities now, which is good to see. Still no real timeline for him though.” -via Twitter @ChristopherHine / March 7, 2023
“Teams are already talking about it,” Timberwolves insider Jon Krawczynski said during an appearance on Zach Lowe’s podcast. “There’s no doubt that other teams are eyeing this situation and looking to see if Karl-Anthony Towns will become available.” -via Spotify / February 28, 2023