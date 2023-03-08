Kevin Durant will miss game against Thunder after slipping on court

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
This photo from a better angle shows how Kevin Durant hurt his ankle while slipping during pregame warm-ups. (via @blakeb066) pic.twitter.com/ShTqnJNCQC – 9:16 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Ain’t no way Kevin Durant’s home debut will be delayed because of this. What’s going on with playing surfaces in Phoenix? First, the Super Bowl had players slipping & sliding. Now, the reason championship buzz has returned to the Valley twists his ankle pic.twitter.com/fxyABlWYbY – 9:12 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters vs Suns
Giddey
Joe
Dort
Wiggins
JWill
No KD for the Suns tonight. – 8:58 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns were just hyping up the crowd about Durant’s home debut (as they should) a few minutes before the news came down. Word slowly circulating through the arena but a lot of people will be surprised when starting lineups get announced.
Just a huge bummer. – 8:53 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kevin Durant (ankle soreness) is now OUT for what would’ve been his home debut for the Suns tonight.
KD slipped on the court during warmups.
📽️: @KellanOlson
pic.twitter.com/eSAsRAWjW2 – 8:51 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Kevin Durant has been ruled out for tonight’s Suns-Thunder game after he slipped during pregame warm-ups. Tonight would’ve been Durant’s first home game as a member of the Suns. Here’s the video: pic.twitter.com/ecYwlq0uQe – 8:49 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Can’t speak to the severity of it, but KD finished his pregame routine after this. Just a really unfortunate fluke – 8:48 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Suns’ Kevin Durant is out tonight vs. Thunder due to a left ankle injury. Durant slipped on court in pregame workouts. – 8:44 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Suns’ Kevin Durant is out tonight vs. Thunder due to left ankle soreness. Thunder. Durant slipped on court in pregame workouts. – 8:43 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Suns’ Kevin Durant is out tonight vs. Thunder left ankle soreness. Thunder due to. Durant slipped on court in pregame workouts. – 8:43 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant is a late scratch tonight due to left ankle soreness, per Suns. – 8:43 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
OKC going small without two of its bigger wings. Williams on Ayton but no idea who guards Durant. Guessing the doubles will be coming again. – 8:38 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Suns starters:
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Kevin Durant
Josh Okogie
DeAndre Ayton – 8:36 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Starters
Suns: Paul, Booker, Okogie, Durant, Ayton
Thunder: Giddey, Joe, Dort, Wiggins, Williams – 8:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant signs some autographs for fans on his way off the court pic.twitter.com/0Nkp3LYVeh – 8:00 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Midpost work for Kevin Durant pregame pic.twitter.com/eISzxiG2Az – 7:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant pregame before #Suns home debut.
Got fans chants.
Got camera filming.
Got to keep that floor right. pic.twitter.com/uqSMmevqz4 – 7:57 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant pregame before his Suns debut in Phoenix: pic.twitter.com/KZAN0NFoI0 – 7:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Lu Dort has guarded Devin Booker and Chris Paul when playing Phoenix.
Add Kevin Durant to the list as OKC will face him for the first time in a #Suns uniform in Durant’s home opener tonight.
“We’ll take a look at it.” #Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. pic.twitter.com/dUh0Hg7EBb – 7:47 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
A dozen children have been chanting “KD!” nonstop for the past 10 minutes.
They were excited to see him. pic.twitter.com/HqJy2eXlbS – 7:45 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks is expected back with the #Nets despite Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving failure that had some viewing his stay as tenuous. He’ll get a chance to oversee this retooling, centered around Mikal Bridges. #nba nypost.com/2023/03/08/sea… via @nypostsports – 2:29 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
New NBA Matchups! We have some good defenses on the slate today, some players are seeing a role change, some teams are changing their defensive strategies, and KD is making his home debut for the Suns against a resting OKC team.
Link: establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-m… – 1:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘Get him open’: Suns backup big Jock Landale screening, finishing feeds from Kevin Durant (w/videos) #Suns
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
I am following up a report of mine from a source.
KD has signed another (10-day) Kris Dunn revived his career with the Capital City Go-Go and was built back with strength and improved shot. Johnny Davis is developinging and is continuing to take big steps.
(🎥@nbagleague) pic.twitter.com/liu0umJrfe – 10:10 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’m looking forward to going out there and playing as hard as I can for them.”
Kevin Durant ready for home debut with Phoenix Suns Wednesday vs. OKC (w/videos) #Suns #ThunderUp azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:03 AM
Kevin Durant ready for home debut with Phoenix Suns Wednesday vs. OKC (w/videos) #Suns #ThunderUp azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:03 AM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
My podcast partner @jshector happily points out that in any one game, most experts would want KD, not Jokic. He might be right. Probably is. Healthy Kawhi would get votes for that. Giannis too. It’s a fun debate, but not at all what the MVP award is based on. – 7:50 AM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
I’d feel differently if KD, Kawhi, LeBron, etc. had not missed so many games? But they did. Because of that, I have 1. Jokic 2. Embiid 3. Giannis as the 3 best players in the last 3 seasons. The MVP goes to the seasons best player. It’s been accurately awarded many yrs in a row. – 7:48 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Shai tonight:
33 PTS
6 AST
2 STL
14-24 FG
Only Russ and KD have more 30-point games as a Thunder. pic.twitter.com/8dEpm35sqF – 10:33 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The on-court product has been pretty impressive for the Suns with Kevin Durant but they’ve still got a bunch they want to work on tweaking during this time at home: arizonasports.com/story/3514870/… – 8:56 PM
More on this storyline
Kellan Olson: Here’s video of Kevin Durant slipping on the floor pregame. He stayed down for a few seconds but then got up and finished his on-court work. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / March 8, 2023
The Suns shot 50.8 percent over the three wins. They assisted on 64.7 percent of their field goals. Durant initiated offense from the post, passing out of double teams. He initiated offense from the perimeter, bringing the ball up court. He made 29 of 42 from the field, hit 7 of 13 from 3, sank 15 of 17 from the foul line. And he was still learning the offense. “I feel like a couple plays I didn’t know,’’ Durant said Tuesday. “With practice time, it will only help. I’m getting there. My teammates have been great, the coaching staff has been great, talking me through everything. … Just trying to get the terminology down and start communicating with my teammates and we can go from there, but I think everything’s been smooth.” -via The Athletic / March 8, 2023
Paul passed to Booker on the left side. When DeMar DeRozan rushed out to defend, Booker simply passed to Okogie in the corner for an open 3. Swish. On their next possession, the Suns initiated the same offense, passing to Durant, posted on the right. Again, he passed out. Again, the defense tried to catch up. This time, Okogie dished to Ayton in the lane but the big man had the ball knocked away. “(Durant) plays at his own pace,” forward Torrey Craig said Tuesday on the “Burns & Gambo” radio show. “He’s tall enough to see over the double team, and a lot of times he doesn’t even try to force it. I know a couple times we passed it into him and as soon as the double team (came) he got off it. It was swing, swing to open shots. And we got guys on the back end that were making shots.” -via The Athletic / March 8, 2023