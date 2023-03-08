Knicks sign Moses Brown to two-way contract

Shams Charania: The New York Knicks are signing center Moses Brown on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Brown averaged 4.6 points and 4.1 rebounds in 8.5 minutes per game for Clippers this season.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The New York Knicks are signing center Moses Brown on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Brown averaged 4.6 points and 4.1 rebounds in 8.5 minutes per game for Clippers this season. – 5:58 PM
The New York Knicks are signing center Moses Brown on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Brown averaged 4.6 points and 4.1 rebounds in 8.5 minutes per game for Clippers this season. – 5:58 PM
More on this storyline
With an open roster spot and a plethora of veterans available for 10-day or rest-of-the-season contracts, it’s time for Stevens to sign somebody. The names on the market are familiar, depending on what Stevens believes the Celtics need. The players available include LaMarcus Aldridge, Dwight Howard, DeMarcus Cousins, Derrick Favors, Hassan Whiteside, Moses Brown, Tristan Thompson, and Serge Ibaka. Some of those names are intriguing, some aren’t. But the Celtics need a healthy body to eat up some minutes and give Mazzulla more options. -via Boston Globe / March 6, 2023
Law Murray: Clippers have officially waived Nate Darling from 2-way contract. He replaced Moses Brown Friday. Source tells @TheAthletic that Clippers are finalizing two-way contract with guard Keaton Wallace. There has been a lot of two-way contract activity today, games resuming Thursday. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / February 21, 2023
Andrew Greif: Clippers say they’ve signed Nate Darling to a two-way contract. The contract slot was opened today when Moses Brown was waived. Darling has been really good for the Ontario Clippers this season, 21.4 ppg. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / February 17, 2023