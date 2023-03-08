Luka Doncic leaves game due to thigh injury

Dallas Mavericks PR: Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) will not return to tonight’s game in New Orleans.
Source: Twitter @MavsPR
Source: Twitter @MavsPR
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Jason Kidd: “I think we can all see he’s not moving well.”
Says Luka Doncic was trying to fight through the injury to help his teammates. Hopes injury isn’t serious.
Mavs have two days off before playing Memphis on Saturday. – 10:09 PM
Jason Kidd: “I think we can all see he’s not moving well.”
Says Luka Doncic was trying to fight through the injury to help his teammates. Hopes injury isn’t serious.
Mavs have two days off before playing Memphis on Saturday. – 10:09 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Final: Pelicans 113, Mavericks 106
CJ McCollum scored 16 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter.
Luka with 15 points on 4-of-14 shooting.
Pelicans pick up their second win post-ASB. – 10:00 PM
Final: Pelicans 113, Mavericks 106
CJ McCollum scored 16 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter.
Luka with 15 points on 4-of-14 shooting.
Pelicans pick up their second win post-ASB. – 10:00 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans led by as many as 19 in the third quarter and took an 18-point lead into the fourth.
Mavs’ 10-0 run now has cut the lead to 97-92 with 5:05 to go in this one.
Pelicans without Brandon Ingram.
Mavericks without Luka Doncic. – 9:43 PM
Pelicans led by as many as 19 in the third quarter and took an 18-point lead into the fourth.
Mavs’ 10-0 run now has cut the lead to 97-92 with 5:05 to go in this one.
Pelicans without Brandon Ingram.
Mavericks without Luka Doncic. – 9:43 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 3rd quarter: Pelicans 83, Mavs 65
McCollum 16 pts, 5 rebs, 5 assts
Jones 14 pts
Murphy 11 pts
Brandon Ingram and Luka Doncic are both out for the rest of the night. Mavs are on the 2nd night of a B2B. Feels like it won’t take much to get Dallas to wave the white flag. – 9:24 PM
End of 3rd quarter: Pelicans 83, Mavs 65
McCollum 16 pts, 5 rebs, 5 assts
Jones 14 pts
Murphy 11 pts
Brandon Ingram and Luka Doncic are both out for the rest of the night. Mavs are on the 2nd night of a B2B. Feels like it won’t take much to get Dallas to wave the white flag. – 9:24 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 25p/10a games in the last 5 season:
93 — Trae
74 — Luka
70 — Harden
Nobody else has more than 50. pic.twitter.com/jEJrwjzDZU – 9:24 PM
Most 25p/10a games in the last 5 season:
93 — Trae
74 — Luka
70 — Harden
Nobody else has more than 50. pic.twitter.com/jEJrwjzDZU – 9:24 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Bad game gets worse for the Mavs: Luka Doncic (left thigh strain) will not return tonight vs. Pelicans, per the Mavs. – 9:21 PM
Bad game gets worse for the Mavs: Luka Doncic (left thigh strain) will not return tonight vs. Pelicans, per the Mavs. – 9:21 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Luka Doncic (left thigh strain) will not return to game vs. #Pelicans – 9:19 PM
Luka Doncic (left thigh strain) will not return to game vs. #Pelicans – 9:19 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Dallas Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) will not return tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans. – 9:18 PM
Dallas Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) will not return tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans. – 9:18 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic (left thigh strain) will not return tonight, Mavs announce. – 9:18 PM
Luka Doncic (left thigh strain) will not return tonight, Mavs announce. – 9:18 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Luka Doncic just checked out and is headed to locker room.
He has not looked like himself in the second half. – 9:16 PM
Luka Doncic just checked out and is headed to locker room.
He has not looked like himself in the second half. – 9:16 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Surprised that if Doncic is going to stay in that Irving hasn’t taken the point position and have Doncic play off the ball. – 9:07 PM
Surprised that if Doncic is going to stay in that Irving hasn’t taken the point position and have Doncic play off the ball. – 9:07 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
A brutal 1st half for Mavs as they shoot just 37% and 3-18 fro 3pt as they trail NO 59-43. Pels a 15-2 run at end of 1st and start of 2nd and a 10-2 run to end the half. Texas ex Jaxson Hayes w/12 all in 2nd qtr to lead NO. Luka w/12 but just 3-12 FG. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 8:48 PM
A brutal 1st half for Mavs as they shoot just 37% and 3-18 fro 3pt as they trail NO 59-43. Pels a 15-2 run at end of 1st and start of 2nd and a 10-2 run to end the half. Texas ex Jaxson Hayes w/12 all in 2nd qtr to lead NO. Luka w/12 but just 3-12 FG. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 8:48 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pels 59, Mavs 43
– Tied for biggest 2Q differential for Pels all year (+16)
– Ingram: 12p, 5a, 4r (left game late in 2Q)
– CJ: 13p, 4r, 3a
– Jaxson: 12p, 2r, 5/5 FG
Pels: 51.1 FG%, 5/13 3P, 6/6 FT
Mavs: 37.0 FG%, 3/18 3P, 6/10 FT
– Luka: 12p, 6a, 3r
– Kyrie: 4p, 2r, 2a – 8:43 PM
HALF: Pels 59, Mavs 43
– Tied for biggest 2Q differential for Pels all year (+16)
– Ingram: 12p, 5a, 4r (left game late in 2Q)
– CJ: 13p, 4r, 3a
– Jaxson: 12p, 2r, 5/5 FG
Pels: 51.1 FG%, 5/13 3P, 6/6 FT
Mavs: 37.0 FG%, 3/18 3P, 6/10 FT
– Luka: 12p, 6a, 3r
– Kyrie: 4p, 2r, 2a – 8:43 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
On second night of B2B, blah first half by Dallas: Pels 59, Mavs 43.
Doncic only able to play at three-quarter speed, slow even for him. Not sure it’s in his or Mavs’ best interest for him to keep gutting this thing out. – 8:43 PM
On second night of B2B, blah first half by Dallas: Pels 59, Mavs 43.
Doncic only able to play at three-quarter speed, slow even for him. Not sure it’s in his or Mavs’ best interest for him to keep gutting this thing out. – 8:43 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Pelicans have outscored the Mavs 22-6 in 9 mins since Luka Doncic’s technical foul. – 8:21 PM
The Pelicans have outscored the Mavs 22-6 in 9 mins since Luka Doncic’s technical foul. – 8:21 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 24, Mavs 24
Ingram 8 pts, 3 rebs, 3 assts
Murphy 5 pts, 2 blks
Jones 4 pts, 3 rebs
Doncic 10 pts, 4 assts
Irving 0 pts (0-2 FG) – 8:13 PM
End of the 1st: Pelicans 24, Mavs 24
Ingram 8 pts, 3 rebs, 3 assts
Murphy 5 pts, 2 blks
Jones 4 pts, 3 rebs
Doncic 10 pts, 4 assts
Irving 0 pts (0-2 FG) – 8:13 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pels doing a better job of forcing the ball out of Luka’s hands on some of these drives. – 8:11 PM
Pels doing a better job of forcing the ball out of Luka’s hands on some of these drives. – 8:11 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Reminder: The NBA rescinded Luka Doncic’s technical foul Dec. 12 vs. OKC, so the count remains at 15, even though he’s gotten 16 total whistles.
Full breakdown on why Luka’s tech pace is a bigger concern for Mavericks this season: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:04 PM
Reminder: The NBA rescinded Luka Doncic’s technical foul Dec. 12 vs. OKC, so the count remains at 15, even though he’s gotten 16 total whistles.
Full breakdown on why Luka’s tech pace is a bigger concern for Mavericks this season: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:04 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Following another Trey Murphy slam, the Pelicans have tied things up at 20 apiece. Crowd is awake and Luke Doncic has already picked up a technical foul, courtesy of everyone’s fav Scott Foster. – 8:03 PM
Following another Trey Murphy slam, the Pelicans have tied things up at 20 apiece. Crowd is awake and Luke Doncic has already picked up a technical foul, courtesy of everyone’s fav Scott Foster. – 8:03 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
dont know if twitter allows you to upload videos this long but a compilation of the three seconds after Luka Doncic realizes he’s been T’d up would be cinema. – 8:03 PM
dont know if twitter allows you to upload videos this long but a compilation of the three seconds after Luka Doncic realizes he’s been T’d up would be cinema. – 8:03 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka just picked up a technical foul with 4:51 left in the first quarter. He’s now one away from the mandatory one-game suspension. Good behavior from here on, unless the Mavericks have a scheduled rest day on the horizon somewhere. – 8:01 PM
Luka just picked up a technical foul with 4:51 left in the first quarter. He’s now one away from the mandatory one-game suspension. Good behavior from here on, unless the Mavericks have a scheduled rest day on the horizon somewhere. – 8:01 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Luka getting a tech for complaining to the refs for not getting an And 1 pic.twitter.com/m8JOMDwVas – 8:01 PM
Luka getting a tech for complaining to the refs for not getting an And 1 pic.twitter.com/m8JOMDwVas – 8:01 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Herb Jones has been picking up Luka Doncic way up the floor defensively, making him work to get into Dallas’ offense, but once in the halfcourt, Doncic is operating (3 ast, a couple other potential negated by fouls) – 7:54 PM
Herb Jones has been picking up Luka Doncic way up the floor defensively, making him work to get into Dallas’ offense, but once in the halfcourt, Doncic is operating (3 ast, a couple other potential negated by fouls) – 7:54 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
And that foul on the jump ball comes back to haunt Valanciunas as he hacks Luka and is sent to the sideline 100 seconds into the game with two fouls. – 7:50 PM
And that foul on the jump ball comes back to haunt Valanciunas as he hacks Luka and is sent to the sideline 100 seconds into the game with two fouls. – 7:50 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
For Mavs at Pelicans, starters for Dallas are Luka, Kyrie, Josh Green, Dwight Powell, and Tim Hardaway Jr. (due to Bullock’s injury). Mavs Live is on now. Harp and I are live from New Orleans at 630 on BSSW, with tipoff at 6:45. – 7:12 PM
For Mavs at Pelicans, starters for Dallas are Luka, Kyrie, Josh Green, Dwight Powell, and Tim Hardaway Jr. (due to Bullock’s injury). Mavs Live is on now. Harp and I are live from New Orleans at 630 on BSSW, with tipoff at 6:45. – 7:12 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Green, Powell, Irving, Doncic
NO starters: Murphy, Ingram, Valenciunas, Jones, McCollum
6:45 tip @971TheFreak – 7:07 PM
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Green, Powell, Irving, Doncic
NO starters: Murphy, Ingram, Valenciunas, Jones, McCollum
6:45 tip @971TheFreak – 7:07 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
A lot gets monotonous during an 82-game NBA season, but watching young kids’ awestruck reactions after interacting with Luka Doncic never does. pic.twitter.com/TRnD0VrGWL – 6:53 PM
A lot gets monotonous during an 82-game NBA season, but watching young kids’ awestruck reactions after interacting with Luka Doncic never does. pic.twitter.com/TRnD0VrGWL – 6:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Leaders this season:
30-point games — Luka
40-point games — Dame
50-point games — Luka
10-assist games — Hali, Trae, Jokic
15-assist games — Harden
20-assist games — Harden
10-rebound games — Sabonis
15-rebound games — AD
20-rebound games — Gobert pic.twitter.com/3Xmm4JEnn5 – 6:52 PM
Leaders this season:
30-point games — Luka
40-point games — Dame
50-point games — Luka
10-assist games — Hali, Trae, Jokic
15-assist games — Harden
20-assist games — Harden
10-rebound games — Sabonis
15-rebound games — AD
20-rebound games — Gobert pic.twitter.com/3Xmm4JEnn5 – 6:52 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– Luka set to go for B2B
– Jokic’s home winning streak
– Blazers/Celtics importance
– Breaking lineup news from across league
– Picks, Q&A, Fastest 5 Minutes
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/LqGqg6pPt9 pic.twitter.com/6QOXl3ZFrA – 6:33 PM
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– Luka set to go for B2B
– Jokic’s home winning streak
– Blazers/Celtics importance
– Breaking lineup news from across league
– Picks, Q&A, Fastest 5 Minutes
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/LqGqg6pPt9 pic.twitter.com/6QOXl3ZFrA – 6:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka and Embiid are both averaging over 33 PPG this season.
The first time multiple players have averaged 33+ PPG in a season since Kobe and Iverson in 2006. pic.twitter.com/ymk8NwNGjr – 12:10 PM
Luka and Embiid are both averaging over 33 PPG this season.
The first time multiple players have averaged 33+ PPG in a season since Kobe and Iverson in 2006. pic.twitter.com/ymk8NwNGjr – 12:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giddey this season:
16.3 PPG
7.8 RPG
6.2 APG
Joins LeBron, Magic and Luka as the only 20-year-olds to average those numbers in a season. pic.twitter.com/XnlyJEfahe – 8:29 AM
Giddey this season:
16.3 PPG
7.8 RPG
6.2 APG
Joins LeBron, Magic and Luka as the only 20-year-olds to average those numbers in a season. pic.twitter.com/XnlyJEfahe – 8:29 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic (29pts) vs. Lauri Markkanen (33pts)
Bucks secure win without Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kristaps Porzingis (24pts) and more #EuroWatch
#NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:16 AM
Luka Doncic (29pts) vs. Lauri Markkanen (33pts)
Bucks secure win without Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kristaps Porzingis (24pts) and more #EuroWatch
#NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:16 AM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Was like an All-Star break for us on the broadcast. Missed being with the MFFL the last two games, nice to have some great Kyrie (33 pts) and Luka (29 pts) highlights to call and share from the win over the Utah Jazz. pic.twitter.com/cveO7CDBpJ – 1:51 AM
Was like an All-Star break for us on the broadcast. Missed being with the MFFL the last two games, nice to have some great Kyrie (33 pts) and Luka (29 pts) highlights to call and share from the win over the Utah Jazz. pic.twitter.com/cveO7CDBpJ – 1:51 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Josh Giddey is the youngest player in NBA history with individual games of 17 points, 17 rebounds, 17 assists at 20 years & 148 days. Previous was Luka (20-321). Magic was 21. LeBron was 32 before pulling the feat. – 12:23 AM
Josh Giddey is the youngest player in NBA history with individual games of 17 points, 17 rebounds, 17 assists at 20 years & 148 days. Previous was Luka (20-321). Magic was 21. LeBron was 32 before pulling the feat. – 12:23 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
FINAL: Mavericks 120, Jazz 116. Utah finally got the tank started after the engine wouldn’t turn over most of the game. That foul call on Dunn vs. Irving proved crucial. Markkanen 33p/6r. THT 21p/6r/4a. Dunn 11p/8r/5a. For Dallas, Irving 33p/6r/8a, Doncic 29p/10r/6a. Jazz 31-35. – 10:59 PM
FINAL: Mavericks 120, Jazz 116. Utah finally got the tank started after the engine wouldn’t turn over most of the game. That foul call on Dunn vs. Irving proved crucial. Markkanen 33p/6r. THT 21p/6r/4a. Dunn 11p/8r/5a. For Dallas, Irving 33p/6r/8a, Doncic 29p/10r/6a. Jazz 31-35. – 10:59 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most triple-doubles before turning 21 years old:
21 — Luka Doncic
7 — Magic Johnson, Josh Giddey pic.twitter.com/HhRX304CRU – 10:34 PM
Most triple-doubles before turning 21 years old:
21 — Luka Doncic
7 — Magic Johnson, Josh Giddey pic.twitter.com/HhRX304CRU – 10:34 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Josh Giddey tonight:
17 PTS
11 REB
17 AST
Only Luka has more triple-doubles before turning 21 years old. pic.twitter.com/Ku3qIY1S8m – 10:33 PM
Josh Giddey tonight:
17 PTS
11 REB
17 AST
Only Luka has more triple-doubles before turning 21 years old. pic.twitter.com/Ku3qIY1S8m – 10:33 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz down 87-86 after 3Q. Mavs still can’t get separation. Markkanen has 26 points, Luka 29. – 10:18 PM
Jazz down 87-86 after 3Q. Mavs still can’t get separation. Markkanen has 26 points, Luka 29. – 10:18 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 3Q: Mavs 87, Jazz 86. Doncic had 11p in the period and is up to 29 for the game. And just when I thought Kris Dunn was having his first quiet game for Utah, I look up and he’s got 11p/6r/5a/1s — including a late dime to Damian Jones for a 3. – 10:18 PM
End 3Q: Mavs 87, Jazz 86. Doncic had 11p in the period and is up to 29 for the game. And just when I thought Kris Dunn was having his first quiet game for Utah, I look up and he’s got 11p/6r/5a/1s — including a late dime to Damian Jones for a 3. – 10:18 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Damian Jones is the Luka stopper the league has been looking for. – 10:10 PM
Damian Jones is the Luka stopper the league has been looking for. – 10:10 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
This is a great steal!
Perfect timing, knows Luka doesn’t know where he is, and just takes it away from him.
pic.twitter.com/Q5yXec4Ucp – 9:40 PM
This is a great steal!
Perfect timing, knows Luka doesn’t know where he is, and just takes it away from him.
pic.twitter.com/Q5yXec4Ucp – 9:40 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 59, Mavericks 59. Utah closes 1H on a 22-8 run over the final 8:33. Markkanen leads all scorers with 19p on 8-13/3-6 shooting, plus 6r. ForDallas, Doncic has 18p/6r/3a, THJ 16p on 5-6 from 3, Irving 14p/3r/3a. – 9:37 PM
HALFTIME: Jazz 59, Mavericks 59. Utah closes 1H on a 22-8 run over the final 8:33. Markkanen leads all scorers with 19p on 8-13/3-6 shooting, plus 6r. ForDallas, Doncic has 18p/6r/3a, THJ 16p on 5-6 from 3, Irving 14p/3r/3a. – 9:37 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz and Mavericks are tied at 59-59 at halftime. Lauri Markkanen with 19. Doncic with 18. – 9:34 PM
The Jazz and Mavericks are tied at 59-59 at halftime. Lauri Markkanen with 19. Doncic with 18. – 9:34 PM
More on this storyline
Will Guillory: Luka Doncic just walked to the locker room after the timeout. He wasn’t moving well for basically the entire 3rd quarter. Could tell something was bothering him. -via Twitter @WillGuillory / March 8, 2023
Callie Caplan: Luka Doncic just drew his 15th technical foul for arguing with an official after he *made* a basket. One away from an automatic suspension with 15 games left. -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / March 8, 2023
Callie Caplan: Jason Kidd confirmed Reggie Bullock (doubtful with right quad contusion) is out tonight, but “hopefully by Saturday [in Memphis] he’s ready to go.” On Luka Doncic playing his first back to back tonight since early December: “15 games left, there’s no room for a break.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / March 8, 2023